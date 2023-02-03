Read full article on original website
Tom Selleck Didn't Know How To Feel When Blue Bloods Passed Magnum P.I. In Episodes
It's not easy going the distance on TV, and not many shows are able to cross the 200-episode mark. But the CBS police procedural "Blue Bloods" just so happens to be one of the lucky ones. The series has kept fans entertained to the point where it has crossed the 200-episode milestone and even surpassed the episode count of Tom Selleck's other popular program, "Magnum P.I." That fact has been a conflicting experience for the seasoned actor.
Wes Bentley Has An Understandable Reason For Being Behind On The Yellowstone Spin-Offs
Among the many gruff, rough, and prone-to-barn-house-brawls characters in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton has found himself getting in trouble all on his own. Building a body count and carrying a brother-sister relationship that would leave any family on edge, he's had plenty of drama in the five seasons of the popular cowboy-centric series. Of course, the Duttons of the present day aren't the only branch on the family tree audiences are investing in. Along with the limited series "1883," following the first generation of Duttons in the journey to settle on what would become their land, there's also the relatively fresh out the barn follow-up starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, "1923." Still going through its first season, this series tells the story of John Dutton III's (Kevin Costner) great-great aunt and uncle.
Bryan Cranston's Sage Advice For Young Actors Should Keep Them From Breaking Bad
Despite playing one of the smarmiest, most badass antiheroes on television, Bryan Cranston is a humble performer who's just happy to be working. Unlike many stars, Cranston has a reputation for always putting his work first. The Oscar-nominated actor has worked steadily since the 1980s, sharing the screen with other Hollywood icons such as Andy Griffith in "Matlock," Angela Lansbury in "Murder, She Wrote," and David Duchovny in "The X-Files" before landing his role as Hal in "Malcolm in the Middle." He's since appeared in a wide variety of television series, from "Breaking Bad" to "Your Honor," and films like "Argo," "Godzilla," "Trumbo," and "The One and Only Ivan."
Whatever Happened To Lydia From Breaking Bad?
Lydia Rodarte-Quayle doesn't appear on AMC's "Breaking Bad" until the fifth and final season. However, the extremely anxious Madrigal employee and former partner in Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) drug operation turns out to be crucial to the story of Walter White (Bryan Cranston). After Walt kills Fring, Lydia helps Walt,...
PopCorners' Super Bowl 2023 Ad Has Breaking Bad Fans In A Tizzy
PopCorners has officially released their highly-anticipated "Breaking Bad" Super Bowl 2023 ad. The advertisement, directed by "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan makes for a compelling, chuckle-worthy reunion, which sees lead stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul returning as the iconic pair of drug manufactures, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. PopCorners first began marketing their Super Bowl clip in January by releasing a teaser of Pinkman enjoying a bag of White Cheddar popcorn chips. The playful popcorn purveyors doubled down days later, debuting a small look at White and Pinkman bickering, rattling off quotes from the AMC series. White Cheddar PopCorners once again made their return, this time being munched on by White — how fitting.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Actors Who Were Never The Same After Their Star Wars Roles
These days, there are all sorts of intellectual properties with dedicated fanbases whose lives have been greatly influenced by the fictional universe they love. Since "Star Wars" is among the first of these monumental, fictional universes, the films have deeply affected a great number of people, but it is the lives of the actors performing in such massive productions that have been impacted the most.
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon get called out by Mila Kunis after 'awkward' red carpet photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon costar in a new romantic comedy, but their chemistry was not as evident in real life.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Thrilled To Finally See Mickey Patrick Return In Season 13
The thing that sets "Blue Bloods" apart from other police procedurals is the centering on family. The Reagan family, who have made it their mission to keep New York City safe from crime, find themselves in new situations every week. In many instances, the focus isn't necessarily on solving the case but on how the case will impact various members of the family. The Reagan brood knows one another inside and out, and every so often, someone from their past will enter the fold to show a different side of them.
Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord Dreams Of Landing A Role In The MCU
In the wake of "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" — an idea that sat in limbo since 2007 — burst onto the small screen in 2017 to keep its predecessor's fans entertained. Not only did it accomplish this goal with ease, but in time, it has managed to stand on its own two feet without having to rely on the name recognition of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel program is already up to six seasons, and it isn't displaying any sign of ending as of yet, so expect to see more of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and the rest of the Cooper clan in the coming years.
The DCU Batman Movie Could Do Something Truly Brave And Bold - A Less Grimdark Caped Crusader
You'd think that after Christian Bale, Batfleck, Battinson, and the impending return of Michael Keaton, Warner Bros. might be done recasting the Caped Crusader (and his supporting cast) for a while. And yet, the wheel of Hollywood reboots keeps turning. James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for a new interconnected DC film and television universe — now dubbed the DCU — includes another impending live-action Batman adaptation. However, this one might be a little different than what's come before.
NCIS Fans Are Totally Creeped Out By Killer Novak
The February 6 episode of "NCIS" gave fans a reason to stay up that night, with showrunners serving up one of the most terrifying villains in series history: Sam Novak (Andrew Ellis Miller) — aka the guillotine guy. "The guillotine guy?" you might ask. Welp, it's exactly how it...
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner And Piper Perabo Never Discussed Their Onscreen Relationship
One of the more surprising relationships to bloom in the world of "Yellowstone" is one between John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo). Not only are the two a couple of generations apart in age, but their worldviews are polar opposites. Higgins is an environmentalist and activist who spends her time organizing crowds and demonstrations, while Dutton is a tried and true rancher interested in protecting his massive plot of Montana land and family at all costs.
The Young Sheldon Actor Who Had A Stint On Better Call Saul
It'd be tough to come up with two shows more different than "Young Sheldon" and "Better Call Saul." Both are prequel spinoffs of popular shows, but one if a laugh track-infused CBS sitcom about a boy genius, and the other is a dark — though oft humor-infused — AMC drama following a corrupt lawyer navigating New Mexico's criminal underbelly.
1923 Fans Were Cheering Loud For Teonna's Long-Awaited Escape During Episode 5
It's been a rough and tragically bumpy road for Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) during the first few episodes of "1923," with Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" prequel not treating the "School for American Indians" assimilation student so kindly — that is, until Episode 5. Before ending on an intense cliffhanger that...
Khary Payton's Favorite Episode Of The Walking Dead Is Truly Heartbreaking
During its 11-season run, "The Walking Dead" saw too many characters to count pass through its zombie-infested landscape. Most were indeed taken directly from the pages of Robert Kirkman's iconic comic book source material. And even as the small screen adaptation played pretty loose with many of their stories, they still made for one of the more memorable, and refreshingly eclectic ensembles to ever grace the airwaves.
The Advice CSI's George Eads Takes From Quentin Tarantino
It's hard to think of anyone tougher than Nick Stokes (George Eads) from "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Having appeared on the hit CBS procedural drama since its start in 2000, Stokes went through his fair share of horrific experiences while on the job. Whether held at gunpoint, dealing with trauma victims, or experiencing grief, Stokes always manages to make it out in one piece. His emotional side can undoubtedly get the best of him sometimes, but he can also feed his energy into more positive pursuits. Given that Stokes' past consists of so many hard-hitting incidents, he is able to bring a more personal approach to assisting the victims of the crimes he and his team deal with on a regular basis.
