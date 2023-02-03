Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Selleck Didn't Know How To Feel When Blue Bloods Passed Magnum P.I. In Episodes
It's not easy going the distance on TV, and not many shows are able to cross the 200-episode mark. But the CBS police procedural "Blue Bloods" just so happens to be one of the lucky ones. The series has kept fans entertained to the point where it has crossed the 200-episode milestone and even surpassed the episode count of Tom Selleck's other popular program, "Magnum P.I." That fact has been a conflicting experience for the seasoned actor.
Eddie's Water At The Latest Blue Bloods Family Dinner Has Fans Very Suspicious
"Blue Bloods" is all about family. That's why pretty much every episode contains a scene of the Reagans sitting down for Sunday dinner with one another. It gives them an opportunity to talk about their various cases of the week or, occasionally, just talk about more light-hearted fare like movies or the latest pop culture trends. But those dinners help separate the show from other police procedurals by emphasizing just how much the Reagans rely on each other.
Amy Carlson Experienced A Third Watch Reunion During Her Blue Bloods Exit
From revealing secret family members to cases that have ended in gruesome justice, "Blue Bloods" has shared an abundance of shocking moments throughout its long TV run. However, the abrupt Season 8 death of Danny Reagan's (Donnie Wahlberg) wife, Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson), still sits at the top of the surprise mountain. Fans learned of Linda's tragic end in Season 8's premiere episode, as it explores the rest of the Reagan clan processing their grief over her death. Perhaps even more surprising than Linda's death is the way it occurred. We learn that Linda died offscreen in a helicopter accident.
Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord Dreams Of Landing A Role In The MCU
In the wake of "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" — an idea that sat in limbo since 2007 — burst onto the small screen in 2017 to keep its predecessor's fans entertained. Not only did it accomplish this goal with ease, but in time, it has managed to stand on its own two feet without having to rely on the name recognition of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel program is already up to six seasons, and it isn't displaying any sign of ending as of yet, so expect to see more of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and the rest of the Cooper clan in the coming years.
How I Met Your Father Season 2, Episode 3's Sid And Sophie Bombshell Has Fans Freaking Out
Contains spoilers for How I Met Your Mother, Season 2, Episode 3 — "The Reset Button" "How I Met Your Father" burst onto the scene in January 2022, looking to recapture the magic of its predecessor. Although critics didn't give it the warm welcome that "How I Met Your Mother" received, Hulu quickly renewed the spin-off for a second season, ensuring that fans get at least a little more of Sophie's (Hilary Duff) story about, well, how she met her son's father.
Hina's Recent NCIS: Hawai'i Appearance Has Fans Wishing She Was A Series Regular
"NCIS: Hawai'i" follows a similar format to the other shows in the "NCIS" franchise. There's a crime, the characters investigate, and hopefully, they catch their guy. Although the show mainly focuses on the agents who work out of the Pearl Harbor Field Office, there are a few other recurring characters who pop up from time to time. There's Captain Joe Milius (Enver Gjokaj) — Special Agent-in-Charge Jane Tennant's (Vanessa Lachey) love interest before he was reassigned — Jane's former mentor Maggie Shaw (Julie White), and Gunnery Sergeant Norman 'Boom Boom' Gates (Sharif Atkins), an explosives expert who works with the team on occasion. Viewers also get to see the people who are important to Special Agent Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant) outside of work, including his good friend, Hina.
Modern Family's Nolan Gould Says It Was 'Strange' To Part Ways With Luke Dunphy After 11 Years
After so many critically acclaimed seasons (via Rotten Tomatoes) and a slew of top-rated episodes of "Modern Family," the ABC comedy eventually ended its successful run on the small screen, meaning its talented cast, including Nolan Gould, was forced to bid farewell to their onscreen counterparts, which was an odd endeavor for the person that played Luke Dunphy all those years.
Ron Perlman Had Nothing But Compliments For His Sons Of Anarchy Co-Star Katey Sagal
Warning: Major spoilers for "Sons of Anarchy" "Sons of Anarchy" didn't quite reach 100 episodes during its television run, but the crime drama was a hit with both critics and audiences alike, according to Rotten Tomatoes, until it ended in 2014. And for seven seasons, whether fans agreed with her methods or not, Gemma Teller-Morrow did everything possible for the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original (SAMCRO) and her family. "Married... with Children" alumnus Katey Sagal portrayed the oftentimes misguided counterpoint to Ron Perlman's contentious Clay Morrow, but Sagal did offer somewhat of an explanation for Gemma's modus operandi.
Wendy Was Originally Supposed To Die During Sons Of Anarchy's Pilot Episode
There are a lot of colorful characters on FX's hit series "Sons of Anarchy," but none boast quite the story of redemption as Wendy Case (Drea de Matteo). When audiences are introduced to her in the pilot, she's several weeks away from having the baby of SAMCRO leader Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam). However, these two aren't out shopping for toys and onesies.
Tulsa King's Garrett Hedlund On The Unspoken Understanding That Brings Mitch And Dwight Together
The debut season of "Tulsa King" on Paramount+ got off to a great start, garnering more viewers than the "House of the Dragon" premiere, and quickly receiving a much-deserved Season 2 renewal not long after the first entry was released (via The Hollywood Reporter). The first outing has also achieved exceptional scores on Rotten Tomatoes, including a Certified Fresh designation. The character Dwight Manfredi — played by Sylvester Stallone in his first major foray into television — has plenty of entertaining tough-guy moments, but he also reveals a softer side, especially regarding the people in his crew.
Abbott Elementary Finally Announces Who Will Play Janine's Sister (And Fans Will Definitely Be Happy)
"Abbott Elementary" is one of ABC's most prized possessions right now. In addition to pulling in both terrific ratings and multiple Emmy wins, the droll and timely mockumentary has attracted outstanding guest stars. Leslie Odom Jr. memorably appeared as a villainous charter school owner, while NBA champion Andre Iguodala took a hilariously unexpected turn as Ava's (Janelle James) long-term boyfriend.
We've Actually Seen Chloe Marlene Actor Tania Raymonde In The NCIS Universe Before
It's not uncommon for actors to debut on a show in a small role and return later on as someone completely different. This is especially true in the world of television police procedurals. For example, CSI: Vegas Season 2 brought Lex Medlin back to the franchise as a forensics expert, despite the fact he already played a cop in two episodes of the parent series. The "NCIS" universe is also prone to recasting actors in different roles across the franchise, as documented by TV Insider.
The Family Guy Creators Discuss How The Show Has Changed After 400 Episodes
"Family Guy" has withstood cancellations and maintained its status as one the titans of animated sitcoms as it wraps up Season 21 and enters Season 22 in 2023. The Fox show began its initial run in 1999 and has aired, as of this writing, 400 episodes. However, the creators gave a pretty surprising response when asked how the show continues to evolve over time.
The Young Sheldon Actor Who Had A Stint On Better Call Saul
It'd be tough to come up with two shows more different than "Young Sheldon" and "Better Call Saul." Both are prequel spinoffs of popular shows, but one if a laugh track-infused CBS sitcom about a boy genius, and the other is a dark — though oft humor-infused — AMC drama following a corrupt lawyer navigating New Mexico's criminal underbelly.
Sean Astin Knew His Stranger Things Character Was Meant For Him
"Stranger Things" has a bit of a reputation when it comes to character deaths. Basically, the show seems afraid to kill off anyone in the main cast, but it has no problem dispatching individuals who are only around for a single season. This was seen most recently in Season 4 when Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) heroically gave his life to save his friends after being on the run the entire season. Most fans were heartbroken when he lost his life in the Upside Down, but for some, they still haven't gotten over the untimely demise of sweet, innocent Bob Newby (Sean Astin).
NCIS Fans Are Totally Creeped Out By Killer Novak
The February 6 episode of "NCIS" gave fans a reason to stay up that night, with showrunners serving up one of the most terrifying villains in series history: Sam Novak (Andrew Ellis Miller) — aka the guillotine guy. "The guillotine guy?" you might ask. Welp, it's exactly how it...
Phyllis Smith Says James Spader Brought A 'Different Kind Of Energy' To The Office After Steve Carell Left
There are two distinct periods of the hit NBC sitcom, "The Office," namely before Steve Carell left and after Steve Carell left. It's never a good sign when a show loses one of its main characters. Carell's Michael Scott may have gotten a happy ending going off with Holly (Amy Ryan), but by and large, fans felt short-changed by his absence.
Bryan Cranston's Sage Advice For Young Actors Should Keep Them From Breaking Bad
Despite playing one of the smarmiest, most badass antiheroes on television, Bryan Cranston is a humble performer who's just happy to be working. Unlike many stars, Cranston has a reputation for always putting his work first. The Oscar-nominated actor has worked steadily since the 1980s, sharing the screen with other Hollywood icons such as Andy Griffith in "Matlock," Angela Lansbury in "Murder, She Wrote," and David Duchovny in "The X-Files" before landing his role as Hal in "Malcolm in the Middle." He's since appeared in a wide variety of television series, from "Breaking Bad" to "Your Honor," and films like "Argo," "Godzilla," "Trumbo," and "The One and Only Ivan."
Bryan Cranston Played Vince Gilligan Like A Fiddle When Striking A Deal For Breaking Bad
There's no question that Bryan Cranston's role in "Breaking Bad" changed his life forever. Known primarily as a comedic actor for his roles in "Seinfeld" and later "Malcolm in the Middle," "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan famously cast Cranston as the series lead due to their past experience working together on "The X-Files" — in which Cranston impressed Gilligan by playing a sympathetic villain that he "needed the audience to feel bad for him when he died" (via The New York Times).
The Goldbergs Has No Business Moving Forward After Season 10
Every television show has an expiration date. Yes, even "The Goldbergs." The long-lived sitcom has been entertaining audiences for 10 seasons now, and during that time, the cast has evolved in exciting ways. We've seen Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) grow from gawky youth to college-aged director-to-be. His sister, Erica (Hayley Orrantia), has blossomed upward from being a mall-obsessed teen to a wife and mother trying to figure out who she is, if not a musician — and what kind of mother she is, if not a reflection of her beloved mother (or should we say smother) Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey). And Barry (Troy Gentile), Big Tasty himself, has finally found a steady girlfriend and a purpose in becoming a doctor.
Looper
16K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0