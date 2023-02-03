ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Bare Hands Brewery misses key deadline on proposed South Bend site

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The future Bare Hands Brewery location in South Bend, which has seen years of delays, has missed another key deadline. The brewery first announced an expansion into South Bend in 2016, with the City selling a vacant property near Four Winds Field to Bare Hands for $1. Years of delays, including pandemic-related setbacks, led to the City renegotiating its contract with Bare Hands Brewery this past Summer. The new agreement called for the South Bend location on the corner of William & Wayne Street to have a rough inspection by February 1, and open by September 1, 2023.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

SBPD: residents invited to monthly crime stat meeting Wednesday evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The South Bend Police Department (SBPD) is inviting its residents to this month's Community Crime Stat meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the department's auditorium. This meeting will cover January's crime trends and give residents an opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns about...
SOUTH BEND, IN
tourcounsel.com

Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana

Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Low Sensory Night at Howard Park February 8

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts is hosting its first Low Sensory Night at Howard Park on Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This free event is specifically designed for the neurodivergent community and will feature ice skating, a low sensory room and a number of activities for sensory seekers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

Warsaw Orthopedic Maintenance Technician Enters Congressional Race

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Another name has entered the fray when it comes to the Congressional seat being vacated by Jim Banks. Mike Felker a Republican Candidate is seeking election of US Congress District 3, establishing his committee Felker for Congress. Felker is a native Hoosier who lives and works in Warsaw and is currently employed as a maintenance technician in the orthopedic industry and has been for the past 17 years. After retiring from 20 years in the Army National Guard with two combat deployments in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Felker expressed his excitement to run for public office and continue to serve both Indiana and the country.
WARSAW, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Close Call in Crash into Office

(Trail Creek, IN) - A business owner in the Michigan City area had a very close call with a motor vehicle over the weekend. The vehicle took out a NIPSCO pole early Saturday afternoon before crashing into the office at Amish Structures on U.S. 20 in Trail Creek. A natural gas leak was created when the vehicle took out a gas meter at the business.
TRAIL CREEK, IN
95.3 MNC

New Crumbl Cookie coming to South Bend

A new Crumbl Cookie is opening in South Bend. The new store is located at 1290 E. Ireland Road and will open for business on Friday, Feb. 10. During the first five days of opening, customers can order cookies in person. Starting on Feb. 15, customers can use delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and the Crumbl app.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition hosts health clinic February 11

ELKHART, Ind. - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition's next health clinic is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Arena Michiana, located at 2401 Middlebury St. in Elkhart. Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available for those eligible to get the shot. The clinic...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Elkhart man charged with murder appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man who is charged with murder was in court Monday. Jake Brunette, 26, is charged in the murder of Andrew Conley, 23, at the Monarch Mobile Home Park in Elkhart in November 2021. Elkhart Police responded to the scene to find the Conley...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Schools considers consolidating to two high schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new proposal from South Bend Community School Corporation suggests leaving just two high schools open. South Bend Schools released three potential scenarios for its long-range facilities master plan, Monday. The proposals are clear to note there has not been a final decision, and consolidation isn't likely before the 2024-25 school year.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Losing a loved one is hard enough. Imagine losing them to gun violence and not getting any answers. Here at WNDU, we want to do our part to help. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the homicide on Bradley Hodges.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

SBPD Winter Prospect Day February 18, applications due February 13

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department's Winter Prospect Day is scheduled for February 18. Anyone interested in joining the department has until February 13 to submit their applications. South Bend Police Department Prospect Days are testing days that allow potential employees to streamline the hiring process by...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

SJCPL: learn about your health from your DNA

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The St. Joseph County Public Library (SJCPL) is inviting you to learn about your DNA Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Leighton Auditorium at the Main Library's Community Learning Center. Presented as part of the "Our Universe Revealed" series, "What's Really in Your DNA?" will offer attendees...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Both Mayors Unopposed in Primary

(La Porte, IN) - The filing deadline for candidates in the May primary has passed with La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody running unopposed for the republican nomination. The only democrat in the primary race is Ron Zimmer, who was defeated for the party nomination in a landslide by then mayor Kathy Chroback in 2011.
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy