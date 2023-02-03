Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
Related
abc57.com
Bare Hands Brewery misses key deadline on proposed South Bend site
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The future Bare Hands Brewery location in South Bend, which has seen years of delays, has missed another key deadline. The brewery first announced an expansion into South Bend in 2016, with the City selling a vacant property near Four Winds Field to Bare Hands for $1. Years of delays, including pandemic-related setbacks, led to the City renegotiating its contract with Bare Hands Brewery this past Summer. The new agreement called for the South Bend location on the corner of William & Wayne Street to have a rough inspection by February 1, and open by September 1, 2023.
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council to form special committee to address racial reparations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council will form a special committee to address racial reparations in the community, according to Common Council President Sharon McBride. Dr. Darryl Heller, Director of the Indiana University South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center will chair the special committee. The committee will...
abc57.com
SBPD: residents invited to monthly crime stat meeting Wednesday evening
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The South Bend Police Department (SBPD) is inviting its residents to this month's Community Crime Stat meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the department's auditorium. This meeting will cover January's crime trends and give residents an opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns about...
tourcounsel.com
Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana
Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
abc57.com
Low Sensory Night at Howard Park February 8
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts is hosting its first Low Sensory Night at Howard Park on Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This free event is specifically designed for the neurodivergent community and will feature ice skating, a low sensory room and a number of activities for sensory seekers.
abc57.com
Five republican candidates from South Bend announce intent, file paperwork to run in 2023 city elections
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Five South Bend republican candidates have announced their intent to run in city elections in 2023. Roosevelt Stewart, Sonia Perez, Heidi Sunje-Bell, Tina Wilson, and Rhonda Richards formally filed their paperwork with the City Clerk's office. Four of these candidates are running for seats on the Common...
WOWO News
Warsaw Orthopedic Maintenance Technician Enters Congressional Race
WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Another name has entered the fray when it comes to the Congressional seat being vacated by Jim Banks. Mike Felker a Republican Candidate is seeking election of US Congress District 3, establishing his committee Felker for Congress. Felker is a native Hoosier who lives and works in Warsaw and is currently employed as a maintenance technician in the orthopedic industry and has been for the past 17 years. After retiring from 20 years in the Army National Guard with two combat deployments in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Felker expressed his excitement to run for public office and continue to serve both Indiana and the country.
abc57.com
Elkhart County is prepared for rail emergencies similar to derailment in Northeastern Ohio
ELKHART, Ind.- Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders remain in effect in a northeastern Ohio town after a train derailment sparked a massive fire and concerns about air quality. A Norfolk Southern train with more than 100 cars derailed in East Palestine. Norfolk Southern has a large depot in Elkhart county, local...
hometownnewsnow.com
Close Call in Crash into Office
(Trail Creek, IN) - A business owner in the Michigan City area had a very close call with a motor vehicle over the weekend. The vehicle took out a NIPSCO pole early Saturday afternoon before crashing into the office at Amish Structures on U.S. 20 in Trail Creek. A natural gas leak was created when the vehicle took out a gas meter at the business.
95.3 MNC
New Crumbl Cookie coming to South Bend
A new Crumbl Cookie is opening in South Bend. The new store is located at 1290 E. Ireland Road and will open for business on Friday, Feb. 10. During the first five days of opening, customers can order cookies in person. Starting on Feb. 15, customers can use delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and the Crumbl app.
abc57.com
South Bend man accused of methamphetamine possession, identity deception
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested in Marshall County early Monday morning on a number of charges, including possession of methamphetamine and identity deception, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 1 a.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of U.S. 31...
abc57.com
Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition hosts health clinic February 11
ELKHART, Ind. - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition's next health clinic is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Arena Michiana, located at 2401 Middlebury St. in Elkhart. Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available for those eligible to get the shot. The clinic...
WNDU
Elkhart man charged with murder appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man who is charged with murder was in court Monday. Jake Brunette, 26, is charged in the murder of Andrew Conley, 23, at the Monarch Mobile Home Park in Elkhart in November 2021. Elkhart Police responded to the scene to find the Conley...
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson proclaims Feb. 5, 2023, as Elkhart County Symphony Day
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra held its annual youth concert at the Lerner Theatre and invited some special guests. They welcomed the Concord High School Symphony Orchestra and guest solo clarinetist Betsy Jaffee for their Symphony Legends Concert. “Today’s concert theme is “The Legends,” where we are...
abc57.com
South Bend Schools considers consolidating to two high schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new proposal from South Bend Community School Corporation suggests leaving just two high schools open. South Bend Schools released three potential scenarios for its long-range facilities master plan, Monday. The proposals are clear to note there has not been a final decision, and consolidation isn't likely before the 2024-25 school year.
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Losing a loved one is hard enough. Imagine losing them to gun violence and not getting any answers. Here at WNDU, we want to do our part to help. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the homicide on Bradley Hodges.
abc57.com
SBPD Winter Prospect Day February 18, applications due February 13
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department's Winter Prospect Day is scheduled for February 18. Anyone interested in joining the department has until February 13 to submit their applications. South Bend Police Department Prospect Days are testing days that allow potential employees to streamline the hiring process by...
abc57.com
SJCPL: learn about your health from your DNA
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The St. Joseph County Public Library (SJCPL) is inviting you to learn about your DNA Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Leighton Auditorium at the Main Library's Community Learning Center. Presented as part of the "Our Universe Revealed" series, "What's Really in Your DNA?" will offer attendees...
hometownnewsnow.com
Both Mayors Unopposed in Primary
(La Porte, IN) - The filing deadline for candidates in the May primary has passed with La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody running unopposed for the republican nomination. The only democrat in the primary race is Ron Zimmer, who was defeated for the party nomination in a landslide by then mayor Kathy Chroback in 2011.
abc57.com
Local elementary robotics team seeking community's help to get to World Robotics Competition in Houston
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- 5th and 6th graders from the Twin Branch Elementary Robotics Team are headed to the World Robotics Tournament in Houston this April, after winning the Indiana State Competition in December. They call themselves the ‘Sunny Delights’, and they’re looking for the community’s help to get them to...
Comments / 1