Agnes Louise Harrell, 96, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Troy. She was born December 14, 1926, in Edwardsville, a daughter of the late Henry and Bertha M. (Schmitt) Ax. She is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, Dallas Thomas Harrell Jr. of Troy; a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Frank Paul of Lakewood, Ohio; two sons, Dallas “Tom” Harrell III of Collinsville and Steven J. Harrell of Highland; a grandson, Tony (Simone) Diaz of Denver, Colorado; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence, Robert and Henry Ax and three sisters, Helen Fesser, Mildred Ferguson and Marie Paproth. In celebration of her life, private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice, 333 Salem Place, Suite 165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.

GLEN CARBON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO