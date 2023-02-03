ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Alton plans street projects

The Alton City Council has approved a resolution to pave the way for street rehab on three stretches of roadway in the city. A resolution passed recently calls for the rotomilling and paving of a portion of Main Street from College to Hillcrest, Fosterburg Road from Route 140 to just past the auction barn, and as Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z, a busy stretch of State Street.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

More Alton sewer separation work this week

The area of Belle Street in downtown Alton continues to be the epicenter of current sewer separation work. 7th Street east of Belle Street is partially restored, with more to come. 9th Street remains closed to thru traffic from Alton Street east to George Street. Illinois American Water Company spokesperson...
ALTON, IL
rejournals.com

Kadean Construction moves St. Louis-area headquarters

Kadean Construction will move its St. Louis headquarters in April from Fenton, Missouri, to larger office space in Sunset Hills, Missouri, to accommodate its rapidly growing staff and business needs. The design/build and commercial construction contractor will take over about 10,500 of office space in Laumeier Office Park Building 4...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2023 Fish Fry Finder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Huge fight broke out at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights, Illinois

The Fairview Heights Police Department is still piecing together the events of Saturday night, when they were called around 10:30 for multiple fights at a Sky Zone trampoline park. Huge fight broke out at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights, …. The Fairview Heights Police Department is still piecing together the...
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
advantagenews.com

Bruce Bowermaster

Bruce Allen Bowermaster, 66, of Wood River, Illinois went to our Lord at 9:09 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital while surrounded by his loving family. He was taken too soon and unexpectedly; he will be greatly missed and loved forever. He was born August 20,...
WOOD RIVER, IL
Madison County Record

Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy sued over patient's fall

EDWARDSVILLE – Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy is being sued by a patient's son after his mother fell and suffered injuries. Plaintiff Timothy R. Martin, acting on behalf and through power of attorney for his mother Joan Richards, filed a lawsuit in the Madison County Circuit Court against the Alton Memorial Hospital, doing business as Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy, formerly known as Eunice Smith Home, citing negligence in violation of the state's Nursing Home Care Act.
ALTON, IL
KICK AM 1530

Grafton, Illinois Alpine Coaster is Open – See What It’s Like

If you like the idea of zooming down a mountain, you can now do it for real in Grafton, Illinois as there's a new mountain coaster and it's officially ready for prime time. As I shared in December of 2021, a mountain coaster had been announced for the Grafton, Illinois area. Good news. The Aerie's Alpine Coaster is now open and ready for high speed descents.
GRAFTON, IL
advantagenews.com

James Mellentin

James Franklin Mellenthin, 35, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 of injuries sustained in a traffic accident near Macomb, IL. Born October 20, 1987 in Wood River, he was the son of James Mellentin of East Alton and Tammy (Lewis) Mellenthin of Cottage Hills. He had been employed as a...
MACOMB, IL
Madison County Record

Man who fell from Skyjack scissor lift settles his suit

EAST ST. LOUIS – Tresean Gines of Park Forest, who fell from a Skyjack scissor lift while replacing lights outside Lowe’s in Fairview Heights, settled his claims against Lowe’s, Skyjack, and lift owner United Rental on Feb. 3. Skyjack also settled a third party claim against Gines’s...
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
advantagenews.com

Karen Woodrome

Karen Jean Woodrome, 61, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Sat. Feb. 4, 2023 at Granite Nursing & Rehab in Granite City, IL. She was born Feb. 26, 1961 in Granite City to Helen (Fedora) Paschedag and the late Robert Paschedag. Karen had been a waitress for...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Benjamin Lahey

Benjamin Fleming Lahey, 77, died unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 12:44pm, at his residence. He was born on August 2, 1945, in Jerseyville, IL, the son of the late, Benjamin C. and Dorothy (Fleming) Lahey. Ben attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School, and graduated from Jersey Community High...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Brenda Wallace

Brenda S. Wallace, 76, of Alton, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 9:07 am at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 2, 1946, in Alton, IL the daughter of Tracy “Keith” and Maurita (Hanks) Franklin. Brenda earned three Associates Degrees at Lewis and...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Agnes Harrell

Agnes Louise Harrell, 96, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Troy. She was born December 14, 1926, in Edwardsville, a daughter of the late Henry and Bertha M. (Schmitt) Ax. She is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, Dallas Thomas Harrell Jr. of Troy; a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Frank Paul of Lakewood, Ohio; two sons, Dallas “Tom” Harrell III of Collinsville and Steven J. Harrell of Highland; a grandson, Tony (Simone) Diaz of Denver, Colorado; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence, Robert and Henry Ax and three sisters, Helen Fesser, Mildred Ferguson and Marie Paproth. In celebration of her life, private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice, 333 Salem Place, Suite 165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
GLEN CARBON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy