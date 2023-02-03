Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
advantagenews.com
Alton plans street projects
The Alton City Council has approved a resolution to pave the way for street rehab on three stretches of roadway in the city. A resolution passed recently calls for the rotomilling and paving of a portion of Main Street from College to Hillcrest, Fosterburg Road from Route 140 to just past the auction barn, and as Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z, a busy stretch of State Street.
Confusion about city requirements forced a business owner to close his shop in Illinois
A man in Columbia, Illinois, said his dreams of opening his restaurant are shot after the requirements put forth by the city were so unclear.
advantagenews.com
More Alton sewer separation work this week
The area of Belle Street in downtown Alton continues to be the epicenter of current sewer separation work. 7th Street east of Belle Street is partially restored, with more to come. 9th Street remains closed to thru traffic from Alton Street east to George Street. Illinois American Water Company spokesperson...
rejournals.com
Kadean Construction moves St. Louis-area headquarters
Kadean Construction will move its St. Louis headquarters in April from Fenton, Missouri, to larger office space in Sunset Hills, Missouri, to accommodate its rapidly growing staff and business needs. The design/build and commercial construction contractor will take over about 10,500 of office space in Laumeier Office Park Building 4...
KMOV
2023 Fish Fry Finder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
Overnight fire in Festus, Missouri
A building in Festus is still standing after a fire early Monday morning.
FOX2now.com
Huge fight broke out at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights, Illinois
The Fairview Heights Police Department is still piecing together the events of Saturday night, when they were called around 10:30 for multiple fights at a Sky Zone trampoline park. Huge fight broke out at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights, …. The Fairview Heights Police Department is still piecing together the...
advantagenews.com
Bruce Bowermaster
Bruce Allen Bowermaster, 66, of Wood River, Illinois went to our Lord at 9:09 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital while surrounded by his loving family. He was taken too soon and unexpectedly; he will be greatly missed and loved forever. He was born August 20,...
Madison County Record
Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy sued over patient's fall
EDWARDSVILLE – Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy is being sued by a patient's son after his mother fell and suffered injuries. Plaintiff Timothy R. Martin, acting on behalf and through power of attorney for his mother Joan Richards, filed a lawsuit in the Madison County Circuit Court against the Alton Memorial Hospital, doing business as Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy, formerly known as Eunice Smith Home, citing negligence in violation of the state's Nursing Home Care Act.
Shuttered Catholic church sees new life as art studio
The former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Lafayette in south St. Louis, built in 1908, was one of 31 parishes in the St. Louis Archdiocese to be shuttered in 2005. It’s had several new lives since, and is now an art studio.
Grafton, Illinois Alpine Coaster is Open – See What It’s Like
If you like the idea of zooming down a mountain, you can now do it for real in Grafton, Illinois as there's a new mountain coaster and it's officially ready for prime time. As I shared in December of 2021, a mountain coaster had been announced for the Grafton, Illinois area. Good news. The Aerie's Alpine Coaster is now open and ready for high speed descents.
advantagenews.com
James Mellentin
James Franklin Mellenthin, 35, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 of injuries sustained in a traffic accident near Macomb, IL. Born October 20, 1987 in Wood River, he was the son of James Mellentin of East Alton and Tammy (Lewis) Mellenthin of Cottage Hills. He had been employed as a...
Madison County Record
Man who fell from Skyjack scissor lift settles his suit
EAST ST. LOUIS – Tresean Gines of Park Forest, who fell from a Skyjack scissor lift while replacing lights outside Lowe’s in Fairview Heights, settled his claims against Lowe’s, Skyjack, and lift owner United Rental on Feb. 3. Skyjack also settled a third party claim against Gines’s...
advantagenews.com
Karen Woodrome
Karen Jean Woodrome, 61, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Sat. Feb. 4, 2023 at Granite Nursing & Rehab in Granite City, IL. She was born Feb. 26, 1961 in Granite City to Helen (Fedora) Paschedag and the late Robert Paschedag. Karen had been a waitress for...
Lightning Strikes St. Louis’ Gateway Arch with 300 Million Volts
I could say that I've found a shocking moment to share with you, but that would overload my pun meter. It truly is an awesome sight as there's a short, but sweet video of lightning striking the Gateway Arch in St. Louis with a massive charge of 300 million volts.
St. Louis County gym location eyes move to St. Charles as grocery store takes its space
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new Aldi grocery store will replace one of a St. Louis County gym operator’s two locations, and the gym owner plans to relocate that site to St. Charles County, blaming past disputes with St. Louis County government. Batavia, Illinois-based grocery store chain Aldi...
Is a rough spring ahead for St. Louis?
Spoiled with an unseasonably warm start to the new year, it appears St. Louis could be shaping up for a rough ride this spring.
advantagenews.com
Benjamin Lahey
Benjamin Fleming Lahey, 77, died unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 12:44pm, at his residence. He was born on August 2, 1945, in Jerseyville, IL, the son of the late, Benjamin C. and Dorothy (Fleming) Lahey. Ben attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School, and graduated from Jersey Community High...
advantagenews.com
Brenda Wallace
Brenda S. Wallace, 76, of Alton, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 9:07 am at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 2, 1946, in Alton, IL the daughter of Tracy “Keith” and Maurita (Hanks) Franklin. Brenda earned three Associates Degrees at Lewis and...
advantagenews.com
Agnes Harrell
Agnes Louise Harrell, 96, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Troy. She was born December 14, 1926, in Edwardsville, a daughter of the late Henry and Bertha M. (Schmitt) Ax. She is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, Dallas Thomas Harrell Jr. of Troy; a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Frank Paul of Lakewood, Ohio; two sons, Dallas “Tom” Harrell III of Collinsville and Steven J. Harrell of Highland; a grandson, Tony (Simone) Diaz of Denver, Colorado; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence, Robert and Henry Ax and three sisters, Helen Fesser, Mildred Ferguson and Marie Paproth. In celebration of her life, private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice, 333 Salem Place, Suite 165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
