houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston, Harris County to host third gun buyback event
Residents will now have another opportunity to sell their unwanted firearms. Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Monday a third gun buyback program on Saturday February 18 at Deussen Park in Northeast Harris County. The city and county previously held...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government
Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Recent winter storms show Texas faces multiple challenges in fixing power issues
One local expert says there are steps to be taken to ensure this does not happen again, but they will be costly. Additionally, the grid itself is far from fixed. Recent reports show thousands of Austin-area residents are still without power following last week's ice storm. Contrary to statewide outages in the wake of the disastrous grid failure in February 2021, this time, outages were due to local powerlines falling under the weight of ice and being taken down by falling tree branches. One local expert says there are steps to be taken to ensure this does not happen again, but they will be costly. Additionally, the grid itself is far from fixed. He calls for government action.
houstonpublicmedia.org
TCEQ seeks public comment for proposed concrete batch plant near Channelview
State environmental regulators are seeking public comment for a proposed concrete batch plant in the Channelview area. If approved, the proposed plant would be located at 2715 Appelt Drive just west of Channelview and would emit “particulate matter with diameters of 10 microns or less and 2.5 microns or less,” according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for new election in Harris County after voting problems in November
A spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office said only a court order could force a redo of elections. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for a redo Monday of Harris County elections after voters faced difficulties casting their ballots in November when some voting centers did not have enough ballot paper for the number of voters who came in.
houstonpublicmedia.org
U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls’ campaign lost $150,000 in wire fraud theft
U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls' campaign account had more than $150,000 stolen from it last year through an "unauthorized wire transfer," according to new reporting. The situation has caught the attention of the Federal Election Commission, which is asking for "further clarifying information" from the Richmond Republican's campaign. The campaign first disclosed the "unauthorized payment," dated July 7, in an FEC report covering the third quarter of 2022. The campaign was able to get back most of the funds later in that period, according to the same report.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Black Rodeo in Texas and the ‘forgotten man’ of the West
This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Feb. 28. In 2022, nearly 2.5 million people visited the nearly month-long event. Of course, it’s not the only rodeo Texas is known for. literally wrote the book on the history of Black rodeo in Texas. It’s called Black Rodeo...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houstonian pet peeves (Feb. 6, 2023)
On Monday’s show: A Chinese official says the United States has damaged efforts to stabilize relations between the two countries by shooting down that alleged surveillance balloon. We talk about the political implications of this continuing saga and discuss how it might be overshadowing other important news, including why the Texas Board of Education is backing off of its opposition to school vouchers.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston Turkish residents organize disaster relief after 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey, Syria
Various organizations are starting disaster relief funds for friends and family in Turkey and Syria after an earthquake that shook central Turkey and parts of Syria on Monday. One organization, the American Turkish Association, often hosts Turkish events and festivals in the Houston-area. The Association has linked various sites to donate financially within their community, as well as through other national organizations.
