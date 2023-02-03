ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, AL

Alabama man nabbed by federal agents for allegedly making and selling machine gun parts

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AM4H0_0kbrcbfS00

An Alabama man was arrested by federal agents Thursday in New York on charges he both making and selling devised to illegally make machine guns.

Daterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, was arrested in New York on gun charges, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.

A three-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court in January charges Washington of Woodstock, Alabama, with possession of a machine gun part, engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license, and making a firearm in violation of the National Firearms Act.

According to the indictment, between August 2022 and October 2022, Washington engaged in the business of dealing firearms without a license. During that time, Washington made a Swift Link, an AR-style machinegun conversion device, and also made a “Glock switch”, a conversion device designed to illegally convert a semiautomatic Glock pistol into a fully automatic machine gun.

ATF investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brittney L. Plyler is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa County man indicted on federal gun charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal agents have arrested a Tuscaloosa County man in New York on gun charges. The U. S Attorney's office announced that Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on three counts in U.S. District Court in January. Washington is charged with possession of a machine...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Co. man arrested in New York on gun charges

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County man was arrested in New York Feb. 2 on gun charges, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on possession...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Former Birmingham detective sentenced to life in prison after killing woman in ‘love triangle gone bad’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly three years after a “love triangle gone bad” resulted in the death of a woman, a former detective with the Birmingham Police Department has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Alfreda Fluker, 42, received the life sentence without parole after being convicted of capital murder […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
New York Post

Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’

The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
MANHATTAN, NY
AL.com

‘Most wanted’: Suspect sought in shooting that killed pregnant Birmingham mother, injured 2 girls

A search is underway for the man accused in the shooting death of a pregnant Birmingham mother, and the wounding of two young girls. Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV, 34, is charged with capital murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Corieonna Shantrice Hines. He is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Hines’ 7-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old girl.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Daily News

Man who attacked beloved 90-year-old East Village candy store owner arrested: police

An ex-con described as “next level crazy” has been apprehended for an ugly beatdown of a beloved, 90-year-old East Village candy store owner, police said Saturday. Luis Perozo, 39, was charged with assault after he was grabbed up by cops late Friday, NYPD officials said. Perozo was wanted for attacking Ray Alvarez, who has owned Ray’s Candy Store on Avenue A since 1974. Alvarez was left with a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WAAY-TV

Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide

A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake

Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information. Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Court docs include officer’s account of E.J. Bradford’s shooting death

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - David Alexander is the Hoover police officer who was assigned foot patrol inside the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving Day of 2018. Two people were shooting at each other, and according to court documents, Officer Alexander fired the fatal shots at E.J. Bradford. In an affidavit, dated...
HOOVER, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
36K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy