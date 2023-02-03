Read full article on original website
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon get called out by Mila Kunis after 'awkward' red carpet photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon costar in a new romantic comedy, but their chemistry was not as evident in real life.
Actors Who Were Never The Same After Their Star Wars Roles
These days, there are all sorts of intellectual properties with dedicated fanbases whose lives have been greatly influenced by the fictional universe they love. Since "Star Wars" is among the first of these monumental, fictional universes, the films have deeply affected a great number of people, but it is the lives of the actors performing in such massive productions that have been impacted the most.
Wes Bentley Has An Understandable Reason For Being Behind On The Yellowstone Spin-Offs
Among the many gruff, rough, and prone-to-barn-house-brawls characters in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton has found himself getting in trouble all on his own. Building a body count and carrying a brother-sister relationship that would leave any family on edge, he's had plenty of drama in the five seasons of the popular cowboy-centric series. Of course, the Duttons of the present day aren't the only branch on the family tree audiences are investing in. Along with the limited series "1883," following the first generation of Duttons in the journey to settle on what would become their land, there's also the relatively fresh out the barn follow-up starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, "1923." Still going through its first season, this series tells the story of John Dutton III's (Kevin Costner) great-great aunt and uncle.
The DCU Batman Movie Could Do Something Truly Brave And Bold - A Less Grimdark Caped Crusader
You'd think that after Christian Bale, Batfleck, Battinson, and the impending return of Michael Keaton, Warner Bros. might be done recasting the Caped Crusader (and his supporting cast) for a while. And yet, the wheel of Hollywood reboots keeps turning. James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for a new interconnected DC film and television universe — now dubbed the DCU — includes another impending live-action Batman adaptation. However, this one might be a little different than what's come before.
Pedro Pascal's Mario SNL Skit Is The Video Game Adaptation We Need More Than Ever
"Saturday Night Live" made quite the hoopla earlier this weekend when they aired a faux-trailer for HBO's (totally not real) adaptation of "Mario Kart," the hit Nintendo video game franchise. Serving as host for Season 48 Episode 12 of the NBC variety series was Pedro Pascal, who currently spearheads HBO's...
The Dark Truth Behind-The-Scenes Of The Squid Game Reality Show
It was the dream — and payday — of a lifetime for 456 people, which turned quickly into a 15-hour nightmare. Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge" was pegged as the ultimate reality show cash grab, with over $4.5 million at stake. But what was supposed to be a two-hour shoot for the half-thousand contestants involved allegedly wound up evolving into something much more sinister and "Squid" than anyone could have ever imagined.
Looper Asks: Which TV Series From DC's New Slate Are You Most Excited For? - Exclusive Survey
DC fans rejoice! After months of waiting, newly-appointed DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran made good on their late-2022 promise of revealing their first slate of projects by the end of January. For the first time in a long time, DC has a promising future on screen, as Gunn and Safran begin work on their shared universe connected across film, TV, animation, and video games.
The Last Of Us Episode 4 Might Confirm An Ellie Theory From Left Behind
It may be early in 2023, but "The Last of Us" is already set to be one of the biggest shows of the year. From the impressive numbers of its premiere to the impressive viewership growth that the series has seen from week to week, it looks like Hollywood has finally found the secret sauce of turning the perfect video game adaptation into an absolute mega-hit (via Parrot Analytics). While "The Last of Us" has deviated here and there from the game created by Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley, HBO's post-apocalyptic horror drama has managed to find a near-perfect balance between staying true to the source material and changing things up to keep longtime fans guessing.
Khary Payton's Favorite Episode Of The Walking Dead Is Truly Heartbreaking
During its 11-season run, "The Walking Dead" saw too many characters to count pass through its zombie-infested landscape. Most were indeed taken directly from the pages of Robert Kirkman's iconic comic book source material. And even as the small screen adaptation played pretty loose with many of their stories, they still made for one of the more memorable, and refreshingly eclectic ensembles to ever grace the airwaves.
Warrior Nun's Alba Baptista Did (Almost) All Of Her Own Stunts
"Warrior Nun" has a devoted fanbase. That's been evident ever since the series was unceremoniously canceled by Netflix shortly after the release of its second season. Ever since that time, viewers have been vocal across social media about their desire to see the show continue, preferably on another streaming service. For those who have actually watched the show, it's not hard to see why it caught on with so many people.
The Advice CSI's George Eads Takes From Quentin Tarantino
It's hard to think of anyone tougher than Nick Stokes (George Eads) from "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Having appeared on the hit CBS procedural drama since its start in 2000, Stokes went through his fair share of horrific experiences while on the job. Whether held at gunpoint, dealing with trauma victims, or experiencing grief, Stokes always manages to make it out in one piece. His emotional side can undoubtedly get the best of him sometimes, but he can also feed his energy into more positive pursuits. Given that Stokes' past consists of so many hard-hitting incidents, he is able to bring a more personal approach to assisting the victims of the crimes he and his team deal with on a regular basis.
We've Actually Seen Chloe Marlene Actor Tania Raymonde In The NCIS Universe Before
It's not uncommon for actors to debut on a show in a small role and return later on as someone completely different. This is especially true in the world of television police procedurals. For example, CSI: Vegas Season 2 brought Lex Medlin back to the franchise as a forensics expert, despite the fact he already played a cop in two episodes of the parent series. The "NCIS" universe is also prone to recasting actors in different roles across the franchise, as documented by TV Insider.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Freaked Out But Also Completely Intrigued By The Floor In Episode 4
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 4, "Please Hold to My Hand." "Please Hold to My Hand," the most recent episode of HBO's "The Last of Us," pivoted away from the intimate, self-contained emotional storytelling of "Long Long Time," and got back to the overarching plot business, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) hitting the road on their way to Wyoming. It was a momentous installment for the duo, one that saw Ellie finally make use of the gun she picked up at Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank's (Murray Bartlett), while Joel came around more and more to his newfound role as a father-ish figure to her. It was also an important moment in "The Last of Us" because it introduced us to the local revolutionary faction led by the ruthless Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey).
Kathryn Bigelow Reveals Willem Dafoe Crashed His Motorcycle On Set Of The Loveless
Kathryn Bigelow has broken barriers as a director. Most notably, she was the first woman to win the Academy Award for best director for her work on "The Hurt Locker," which also won best picture that year. She's gone on to direct and produce several other heavily lauded films, including "Zero Dark Thirty" and "Detroit."
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Daisy Jones And The Six
Everybody loves a good rock n' roll story, and the 1970s were full of them. The decade saw groups like The Allman Brothers, Pink Floyd, and Queen captivating the public's attention with more than just their music, but their personal drama too, as band members got into trouble on and off stage. Over the years, these stories have influenced movies like "Almost Famous" and "This is Spinal Tap," and now they serve as the basis for the pseudo-biopic series "Daisy Jones and the Six" from Amazon Studios.
The Big Bang Theory Fans Think The Writers Overlooked A Great Stuart Storyline
In the Season 7 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," entitled "The Status Quo Combustion," Sheldon (Jim Parsons) goes into a personal crisis when everything around him is changing, culminating in him discovering that Stuart's (Kevin Sussman) comic book store had burned down. Luckily, Howard and Bernadette are struggling to find someone to take care of Howard's mother, and Stuart takes over that role and becomes her new caretaker. Fans were so worried about Stuart's store that, at a 2014 Comic-Con panel, showrunner Steven Molaro had to assure fans that the show would not continue on without a comic book store (via THR).
Hunters Fans Are Unimpressed With Season 2's Gun Fights
A show like Amazon's "Hunters" is tricky to pull off, tonally. On one hand, it deals with about the heaviest subjects imaginable: the Holocaust, survivor's guilt, and revenge. On the other hand, there's no denying that the show has a sense of humor about itself. It's full of over-the-top characters, like the gun-toting nun Sister Harriet (Kate Mulvany), or Lonny Flash (Josh Radnor), Jewish-American action star of fictional 1970s movies like "Eight Ways to Shabbat" and "Side Order of Vengeance." Most of the time, the mixture works. Currently, "Hunters" has a 70% Fresh rating among the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 66% Fresh rating among the fans. Definitely not universal critical acclaim, but well above the Rotten threshold, too. (For more on how "Hunters" balanced its differing tones, check out SlashFilm's interview with showrunner Nikki Toscano).
Finn Wolfhard Hopes To Get More Screen Time With Gaten Matarazzo In Stranger Things Season 5
"Stranger Things 4" was grander and more expansive than any other season of "Stranger Things." While this made for an epic exploration of how the Upside Down and the series' events thus far have shaped the "Stranger Things" universe beyond Hawkins, it also created a challenge for the writers to tackle multiple groups spread throughout the Midwest, California, and even Russia.
Kevin Feige Plays Coy At The Mention Of A Jimmy Woo Spin-Off After Ant-Man 3
With less than two weeks left until its release, the hype for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is reaching truly multiversal proportions. While early reactions praise the "Star Wars"-energy and Jonathan Majors' performance as Kang the Conquerer, some fans are already looking ahead to the future of one of its supporting players: Randall Park's James "Jimmy" Woo.
