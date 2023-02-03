Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 4, "Please Hold to My Hand." "Please Hold to My Hand," the most recent episode of HBO's "The Last of Us," pivoted away from the intimate, self-contained emotional storytelling of "Long Long Time," and got back to the overarching plot business, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) hitting the road on their way to Wyoming. It was a momentous installment for the duo, one that saw Ellie finally make use of the gun she picked up at Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank's (Murray Bartlett), while Joel came around more and more to his newfound role as a father-ish figure to her. It was also an important moment in "The Last of Us" because it introduced us to the local revolutionary faction led by the ruthless Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey).

1 DAY AGO