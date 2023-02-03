ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KUOW

Top cop criticizes police culture in Washington: Today So Far

Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr says police culture has to change for progress to be made. King County and Seattle are dropping a Covid vaccine requirement. Someone in Washington has a winning Powerball ticket. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 7, 2023. Years...
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

The challenges of designing safer Seattle streets

After "a particularly fatal year," Seattle is expected to receive $25.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent traffic fatalities. On Sunday, a hit-and-run driver on Capitol Hill critically injured an 80-year-old woman who later died from her injuries. The driver hit the woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, as she was walking through a crosswalk at East Madison Street, according to the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

New plan for tackling homelessness has big goals and a huge price tag

“Collective action is the path to solving complex problems, and this plan is the embodiment of our region’s decision to dramatically reduce homelessness.” That’s how the King County Regional Homelessness Authority begins its new five-year draft plan. That proposal was announced last month and is currently receiving...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle's got a new Poet-in-Chief

Seattle has a new Civic Poet. Since 2015, the position has helped foster a relationship between the city and its creatives and help bring poetry to the people. We’ll hear from Shin Yu Pai, Seattle’s new Civic Poet and host of KUOW’s The Blue Suit, about her new role.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Turkey's fault line is similar to faults under Puget Sound

Over 7,000 people are dead after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook southern Turkey, near the Turkish-Syrian border. Harold Tobin, a researcher at the University of Washington and director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, says the fault line that caused this disaster is similar to the faults under Puget Sound. The Seattle Fault, the Tacoma Fault, and the South Whidbey Island Fault are all shallow in the earth’s crust and are near large population centers, according to Tobin.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Violent crime, car thefts reached 15-year high in Seattle in 2022

Violent crimes and car thefts around Seattle in 2022 were the highest they've been in 15 years. That's among a handful of takeaways from the Seattle Police Department's report on crime statistics for last year. "Overall citywide crime increased by four percent (1,834) compared to 2021," the 2022 report states....
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Brandi Carlile goes home with 3 Grammys, thanks Seattle for making her 'strive for this'

Maple Valley folk rocker Brandi Carlile won a Grammy Sunday night, then another, and then another. Carlile took home three Grammys at the awards ceremony Sunday, after being nominated for seven awards. She won best rock performance for “Broken Horses," best Americana album for “In These Silent Days,” and best rock song and a writer’s award for “Broken Horses," which she wrote with Phil and Tim Hanseroth.
SEATTLE, WA

