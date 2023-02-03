ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard says Michigan is investigating neutral-site venue for future game vs. Penn State

Juwan Howard hinted at the possibility of a neutral-site conference game for Michigan in the 2023-24 season. During Monday’s radio show, Howard revealed Michigan is working with Penn State to potentially play one of next season’s games at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The Nittany Lions have played a select group of conference games at the iconic games, most recently playing Purdue there in January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
HometownLife.com

Canton football has hired a new coach. Where he's from will surprise you.

Don't even bother asking Casey Bess. Not even the new Canton football coach knows the answer yet. "That's the million dollar question everyone has been asking me," said Bess, who was hired Feb. 3 to replace Andy LaFata as the Chiefs' next head coach. Obviously, if you're familiar with the...
CANTON, MI
The Spun

Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team

At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing

Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgedetroit.com

Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor superintendent addresses hoax calls amid second Huron High incident

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent Jeanice Swift addressed hoax calls to schools across the state on Tuesday, which involved a threat made to Huron High School. The phenomenon, known as “swatting,” involves fake threats aimed to generate a robust law enforcement response, according to the Ann...
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
lcnnorthstar.com

Detroit Gets New Area Code

The iconic 313 Detroit area code could be changing in the near future in order to make room for new phone numbers. Michigan Public Service Commission announced on January 19th, 2023 that the Detroit area will run out of new phone numbers by 2025. They announced that the code will be changed to 679, and is predicted to be implemented in the 3rd quarter of 2025.
DETROIT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
ANN ARBOR, MI
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Detroit, Michigan

Got some spare time while staying in Motor City? Add some of the best day trips from Detroit to your trip plans. With easy access to fascinating towns across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, you’ll find more than enough to fill your itinerary. Lose yourself in vintage-style destinations like Bay...
DETROIT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Brighton Mall | Shopping mall in Brighton, Michigan

Brighton Mall is a shopping mall located in Brighton, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1971 as an enclosed shopping mall, the center was re-developed in 1996 as a power centre, retaining the name Brighton Mall. Anchor stores for the property are Marshalls, Michaels, Aldi, PetSmart, Jo-Ann Etc., Best Buy, and Gardner White.
BRIGHTON, MI

