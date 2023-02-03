Read full article on original website
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland NewsLakeland, FL
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard says Michigan is investigating neutral-site venue for future game vs. Penn State
Juwan Howard hinted at the possibility of a neutral-site conference game for Michigan in the 2023-24 season. During Monday’s radio show, Howard revealed Michigan is working with Penn State to potentially play one of next season’s games at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The Nittany Lions have played a select group of conference games at the iconic games, most recently playing Purdue there in January.
Former Michigan Basketball National Champion Guard Dies At 53
Michigan men's basketball has confirmed the death of former Wolverines guard Demetrius Calip. Calip, who played for Michigan from 1987-91 and was a member of the program's 1989 national championship team, was 53. "Rest Easy Demetrius, rest easy," Michigan men's hoops said in a tweet. ...
HometownLife.com
Canton football has hired a new coach. Where he's from will surprise you.
Don't even bother asking Casey Bess. Not even the new Canton football coach knows the answer yet. "That's the million dollar question everyone has been asking me," said Bess, who was hired Feb. 3 to replace Andy LaFata as the Chiefs' next head coach. Obviously, if you're familiar with the...
Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team
At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
wcsx.com
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
bridgedetroit.com
Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list
As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit high school senior who went into cardiac arrest during basketball game has died
DETROIT – Local 4 news has learned that the Northwestern High School senior who went into cardiac arrest during a basketball game has died. Cartier Woods, 18, was rushed to the hospital after Tuesday (Jan. 31) night’s games against Douglass High School at Northwestern. The family told Local...
‘It was magical:’ Tom Izzo talks about adopting his son Steven
The coach said anybody considering adoption should go through with it, calling it a positive life-changing experience.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor superintendent addresses hoax calls amid second Huron High incident
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent Jeanice Swift addressed hoax calls to schools across the state on Tuesday, which involved a threat made to Huron High School. The phenomenon, known as “swatting,” involves fake threats aimed to generate a robust law enforcement response, according to the Ann...
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
lcnnorthstar.com
Detroit Gets New Area Code
The iconic 313 Detroit area code could be changing in the near future in order to make room for new phone numbers. Michigan Public Service Commission announced on January 19th, 2023 that the Detroit area will run out of new phone numbers by 2025. They announced that the code will be changed to 679, and is predicted to be implemented in the 3rd quarter of 2025.
tourcounsel.com
Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
3 Michigan restaurants rank in top 100 in the entire country on annual Yelp list
It’s a big list foodies look forward to every year. Yelp just released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and three Michigan eateries have made the cut on the app’s 10th listing of this kind, including a current James Beard Award semifinalist. To...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Detroit, Michigan
Got some spare time while staying in Motor City? Add some of the best day trips from Detroit to your trip plans. With easy access to fascinating towns across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, you’ll find more than enough to fill your itinerary. Lose yourself in vintage-style destinations like Bay...
tourcounsel.com
Brighton Mall | Shopping mall in Brighton, Michigan
Brighton Mall is a shopping mall located in Brighton, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1971 as an enclosed shopping mall, the center was re-developed in 1996 as a power centre, retaining the name Brighton Mall. Anchor stores for the property are Marshalls, Michaels, Aldi, PetSmart, Jo-Ann Etc., Best Buy, and Gardner White.
Gardner White Opens La-Z-Boy Galleries in 12 Stores Statewide
Warren-based Gardner White has opened La-Z-Boy Recliner Galleries at all 12 of its stores statewide. The collaboration between the two iconic Michigan furniture industry giants (La-Z-Boy is based in Monroe) […] The post Gardner White Opens La-Z-Boy Galleries in 12 Stores Statewide appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Retired Ann Arbor couple pays off Detroit grandmother’s credit card debt
DETROIT – A retired couple from Ann Arbor has helped to pay off a Detroit grandmother’s credit card debt after seeing her featured on Local 4′s series of reports on chronic absenteeism in Detroit Public Schools. Jim and Cindy Pierson said they were at home when they...
Bodies Found in Abandoned Michigan Apartment Building May Be Missing Memphis Rappers
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The search for three Michigan rappers who have been missing for over a week after their show in Detroit was canceled may have come to a tragic end. Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens, went missing...
