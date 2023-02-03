Point of Grace performs Feb. 26 at Valley Presbyterian Church

As part of its 2022-2023 concert series, Valley Presbyterian Church will be presenting three-time Grammy nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Point of Grace.

The musical trio comes to the church on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m., a press release detailed.

Point of Grace’s soaring melodies and rich harmonies have helped define the sound of contemporary Christian music for close to three decades. With faith-filled and passionate lyrics, these talented musicians have inspired generations to live boldly and keep God’s love as the foundation of their lives.

With sales of over 8 million units, two platinum records and 27 No. 1 singles, the story of a few college girls with a simple passion to unite and share their musical gifts for the glory of God, continues to evolve and engage thousands of fans, both new and old, the release stated.

For ticket information, visit vpc.church/music. Tickets are sold through iTickets.