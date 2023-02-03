Read full article on original website
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
U.S. fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
U.S. seeks $1.1 million United Airlines fine over Boeing 777 preflight checks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said it is proposing to fine United Airlines $1.1 million for allegedly conducting Boeing (NYSE:BA) 777 flights without making required preflight fire system warning checks. The FAA said Chicago-based United is believed to have flown more than 102,000 flights of its...
U.S. law firm Wilson Sonsini hires Alsheimer from Olshan for activism practice
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Silicon Valley law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati hired a veteran attorney to help lead its shareholder activism practice at a time corporate agitators are flexing their muscle and battling with ever larger companies around the world. Sebastian Alsheimer, a partner at law firm Olshan...
Boeing says it will cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co expects to cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs this year in finance and human resources through a combination of attrition and layoffs, the U.S. planemaker confirmed Monday. Last month, the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023 after hiring 15,000 people in 2022,...
CVS nearing $10.5 billion deal for primary-care provider Oak Street Health - WSJ
(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp is close to an agreement to buy primary care center operator Oak Street Health Inc for about $10.5 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies are discussing a price of about $39 a share, the...
Hedge Funds Cut Risky Bets at Fastest Pace in Two Years
(Bloomberg) -- Big-money speculators are shunning the new-year equity rally, unconvinced by the buying frenzy that has swept across the retail crowd as well as corporate America. While being forced to unwind bearish bets in droves by last week’s risk-on rotation, hedge funds tracked by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).’s...
Fraudulent Damus Tokens Threaten the Growth of Popular Platform
© Reuters Fraudulent Damus Tokens Threaten the Growth of Popular Platform. Scammers have created fake Damus tokens on the Ethereum and BNB chains, taking advantage of the platform’s success. Damus has been banned from the Chinese app store but has become the fourth most downloaded app in Hong...
BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion
BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion. BIS Innovations head, Cecilia Skingsley says the crypto industry will learn from recent failures and develop new things. Skingsley expects the new wave of CBDCs to face geographical limitations. Increased global CBDC interest is believed to be due to the dwindling...
Today's most important upgrades
Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) shares gained more than 3% intra-day today after it earned an upgrade from Wells Fargo and Atlantic Equities. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised its target to $180.00 from $121.00, noting that the company’s commitment to margin improvement is picking up pace. “Opex is demonstrating leverage as OI losses improve, and we think SPOT will be break-even in 1Q24. And, this is during an ad recession so podcasting is likely a bit behind,” said the firm.
European regulator rules out single-pilot flying by 2030
(Reuters) -Europe's aviation regulator has ruled out an industry push to allow planes to be crewed by just pilot by 2030 but said it is considering allowing limited single-person operation for parts of flights as early as 2027. The regulator is weighing a pitch from European planemakers Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY)...
Crude oil edges higher on optimism over China's demand growth
Investing.com -- Oil prices traded higher Monday, boosted by optimistic comments regarding the recovery in Chinese demand from the International Energy Agency. By 09:35 ET (14:35 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.2% higher at $73.50 a barrel, while the Brent contract rose 0.5% to $80.33 a barrel. China’s economic recovery...
AUD/JPY's Triangle breakout
We have convergence in play for continuation, but the AJ typically is correlated against the dollar. Watch the USDX for direction. The average daily true range (ATR) for the pair is 121 pips and its 180-day average is 119 pips per day. USDX is currently threatening UP. EUR/USD: Strong Bear...
Tesla raised at Wedbush as price cuts sway Chinese buyers
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) raised at Wedbush as price cuts sway Chinese buyers. Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and raised the price target on the stock to $225.00 (From $200.00) following recent survey work. Based on the survey work, analysts believe that the China EV reacceleration story for Tesla is just starting to hit its stride and should be a tailwind in 1Q.
Carlyle names former Goldman executive Schwartz as CEO
(Reuters) -Carlyle Group Inc on Monday appointed former Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Inc executive Harvey Schwartz as its chief executive officer, taking on the tasks of driving the private equity firm's earnings, growing its assets under management and boosting its stock price. Schwartz's appointment, after a six-month search, takes effect on...
Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall
(Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit. The company's primary markets - beef, pork and chicken - went the opposite direction from...
China urges restraint as U.S. military searches for balloon remnants
BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the U.S. military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray. The balloon drama has further strained...
