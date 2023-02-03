Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) shares gained more than 3% intra-day today after it earned an upgrade from Wells Fargo and Atlantic Equities. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised its target to $180.00 from $121.00, noting that the company’s commitment to margin improvement is picking up pace. “Opex is demonstrating leverage as OI losses improve, and we think SPOT will be break-even in 1Q24. And, this is during an ad recession so podcasting is likely a bit behind,” said the firm.

7 HOURS AGO