ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Bill to make hospital collaboration, mergers easier passes Senate amid rural health crisis

By Wicker Perlis, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYDB3_0kbrbisk00

The Mississippi Senate unanimously supported a bill Friday that would allow hospitals to merge or collaborate without seeking explicit state permission.

The bill, which would bring major changes to the state's certificate of need regulations, is an attempt to help struggling hospitals survive, as Mississippi faces the grim possibility of more than half of its rural hospitals closing in the near future.

After having its scope expanded in committee, Senate Bill 2323 would allow all hospitals, whether government-owned, non-profit or for-profit, to engage in partnerships and explore consolidation efforts without violating the state's strict medical anti-trust laws. It has been a key aspect of chamber leadership's plan to address the state's rural healthcare crisis. During a January news conference, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said hospitals should be able to operate like other businesses, and that as population has shifted across Mississippi some places have been left with too much capacity while other areas have too little.

"We have discussed this with virtually all of the hospitals around Mississippi, major hospitals particularly and a number of rural hospitals," Hosemann said.

Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall, sponsored the bill and presented it in detail on the Senate floor Friday before passage. He said it would allow for anything from small amounts of collaboration between hospitals to full mergers.

Millsaps names interim president:Millsaps College names Keith Dunn interim president

Iconic Jackson landmarks in painting:Commissioned artwork unveiled by local bank features iconic Jackson history

"Rural hospitals must be able to partner with larger hospitals in order to survive," Fillingane said.

The area facing the most immediate risk of losing its hospitals is the Mississippi Delta, where Greenwood Leflore Hospital is at immediate risk of closure. Fillingane said another possibility, in addition to partnering with a larger hospital, would be for the smaller hospitals in the Delta to band together.

"Another idea would be if all four or five of the Delta hospitals would like to go together and consolidate, perhaps," Fillingane said. "There's all sorts of barriers that we're trying to eliminate to allow these hospitals to have as much flexibility as they can in order to survive and thrive, and it may not look the same as it does today."

The bill was amended by Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, to address concerns that language within it would hinder the pending sale of the Singing River Health System in his district.

The bill passed the Senate 48-0, with four senators absent or not voting. It now heads to the House.

Comments / 0

Related
mississippifreepress.org

‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault

I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Edy Zoo

Mississippi bill aimed to increase accountability in law enforcement dies in committee

JACKSON, MS. - The Mississippi Legislature was pushing for a new bill requiring police officers and deputy sheriffs to wear body-worn cameras while on duty. The bill, named House Bill No. 927, would have also required local municipalities and county boards to allocate funds for the body-worn cameras in their annual budgets. The bill's goal was to improve accountability and transparency within law enforcement.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Mississippi lawmakers push for Second Amendment Privacy Act

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservative lawmakers are fighting to protect the Second Amendment in Mississippi. The Second Amendment Privacy Act bill has been passed by the Mississippi House Judiciary Committee B. The bill aims to prevent credit card companies from being able to share information about legal gun and ammunition purchases by consumers in the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
jacksonadvocateonline.com

Rural hospital closings, dire health emergencies no big deal to Gunn

Only minutes after leaving the three-hour Legislative Black Caucus hearing on health emergencies in rural Mississippi Monday afternoon, this reporter had a chance encounter with House Speaker Phillip Gunn just outside the entrance to the Capitol building. “Mr. Speaker, why are you letting over half the hospitals in Mississippi close...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Poll: 65% of Mississippi voters want ballot initiative process restored

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to polling by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), 65% of voters support restoring the ballot initiative process in Mississippi. The Mississippi Supreme Court deemed the process unconstitutional in 2021 after a medical marijuana initiative was approved by voters. The SPLC recommends that legislators listen to the voters. “Mississippians want […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

MS Schools response to COVID Technology Grant

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the State Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation of a mobile home fire in Sandersville. The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is celebrating Black History Month with a concert this Friday, Feb. 10. Second Amendment Privacy Act. Updated: 7 hours ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Proposal to reignite the ballot initiative process in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There hasn’t been an active ballot initiative process in Mississippi since the State Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional in May 2021. Lawmakers could not agree on how to restore the process last session and now they’re trying again. Mississippi State Senator Tyler McCaughn filed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
jacksonadvocateonline.com

State’s Black leaders say ‘NO’ to HB 1020

Despite Tuesday’s chilling temperature, hundreds gathered on the south side of the State Capitol to amplify their outrage of House Bill 1020. The bill, introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar of Senatobia, proposes to expand the size of the so-called Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID), place that district under the exclusive police jurisdiction of the Capitol Police force, and create a special judiciary – judges, clerks and prosecuting attorneys – for that district. It would also divert 18% of the tax revenue normally returned to Jackson to fund the district.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Kentucky man found guilty of $2 million investment fraud involving Mississippi properties — many of them of them uninhabitable

A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Ole Miss chancellor says Gov. Reeves acknowledged Medicaid expansion benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Democratic Caucus voiced their frustration in what they called “Republican inaction” over the ongoing healthcare crisis. House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D-District 94) and Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons (D-District 12) stressed the need to expand Medicaid and extend postpartum care. Dr. Dan Jones, the former Vice Chancellor for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Mississippi Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Whether you call this state home or are planning a visit, when does the Mississippi allergy season begin and end? If you often suffer from sniffles and dry eyes as a Mississippian, what can you do about it? Are the state and local climate to blame, or is there something more at play in this southern state?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Increased Mid-Year Budget with $1 Billion Property Tax Break Approved

The Georgia House approved its proposed amended fiscal year spending plan through June 30, adding billions in new spending after another massive tax revenue surplus. House Bill 18 is a $32.6 billion budget that would increase spending by nearly $2.4 billion, or 8%, over last year’s budget and uses a billion dollars of the record $6.6 billion surplus to provide homeowners with a one-time additional homestead exemption of $18,000. Gov. Brian Kemp stated that the exemption should result in an average savings of $500. Another $1.1 billion from the surplus will be used to supplement transportation funding following a 10-month gas tax suspension to combat inflation.
GEORGIA STATE
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy