Bill to make hospital collaboration, mergers easier passes Senate amid rural health crisis

The Mississippi Senate unanimously supported a bill Friday that would allow hospitals to merge or collaborate without seeking explicit state permission.

The bill, which would bring major changes to the state's certificate of need regulations, is an attempt to help struggling hospitals survive, as Mississippi faces the grim possibility of more than half of its rural hospitals closing in the near future.

After having its scope expanded in committee, Senate Bill 2323 would allow all hospitals, whether government-owned, non-profit or for-profit, to engage in partnerships and explore consolidation efforts without violating the state's strict medical anti-trust laws. It has been a key aspect of chamber leadership's plan to address the state's rural healthcare crisis. During a January news conference, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said hospitals should be able to operate like other businesses, and that as population has shifted across Mississippi some places have been left with too much capacity while other areas have too little.

"We have discussed this with virtually all of the hospitals around Mississippi, major hospitals particularly and a number of rural hospitals," Hosemann said.

Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall, sponsored the bill and presented it in detail on the Senate floor Friday before passage. He said it would allow for anything from small amounts of collaboration between hospitals to full mergers.

"Rural hospitals must be able to partner with larger hospitals in order to survive," Fillingane said.

The area facing the most immediate risk of losing its hospitals is the Mississippi Delta, where Greenwood Leflore Hospital is at immediate risk of closure. Fillingane said another possibility, in addition to partnering with a larger hospital, would be for the smaller hospitals in the Delta to band together.

"Another idea would be if all four or five of the Delta hospitals would like to go together and consolidate, perhaps," Fillingane said. "There's all sorts of barriers that we're trying to eliminate to allow these hospitals to have as much flexibility as they can in order to survive and thrive, and it may not look the same as it does today."

The bill was amended by Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, to address concerns that language within it would hinder the pending sale of the Singing River Health System in his district.

The bill passed the Senate 48-0, with four senators absent or not voting. It now heads to the House.