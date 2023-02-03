ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

20-year-old dies two days after south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died in the hospital after he was shot Sunday morning in south Columbus. Marchel Brooks, 20, was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center on Tuesday at 9:26 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Markham Road at 2:54 a.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man dies after shooting in south Columbus over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of two men shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning has died from his wounds. Officers found the victim, now identified as 20-year-old Marchel Brooks with gunshot wounds while responding to multiple reports of shots fired at the 3300 block of Markham Road around 2:54 a.m. Sunday. Brooks and one other victim had been transported to the hospital for their injuries.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Multi-vehicle accident shuts down part of Groveport Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Due to an accident involving multiple vehicles, part of Groveport Road has been closed down. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash shut down Groveport Road between State Route 317 and Green Point Drive, however they said there were no serious injuries from the crash.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
103.3 WKFR

Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio

A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
PADUCAH, KY
10TV

2 dead in wrong-way crash on State Route 104

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash on state Route 104 in south Columbus Saturday evening. According to Columbus police, they were called to S.R 104 near Alum Creek Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. Police say Janeiro Matthews was driving his 2014 Kia Cadenza westbound...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Child expected to die from what Columbus police call suspicious injuries

Columbus Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident involving a 2-year-old girl. Police said the girl arrived at Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday in cardiac arrest and was suffering from visible injuries and possible neglect. Police said the girl is not expected to recover from her injuries and that...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in fatal Blendon Township shooting due in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a Blendon Township shopping center parking lot is scheduled to be in court Monday. Rodney Amir Perry, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges Monday afternoon in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Perry is accused of shooting Amara […]
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 shot overnight in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two men were hospitalized after having been shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the 3300 block of Markham Road on report of multiple shots fired around 2:54 a.m. Sunday morning finding two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were...
COLUMBUS, OH
cdrecycler.com

Another day, another shopping mall demo

The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CPD officer who shot man Sunday also shot somebody in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police on Monday released the name of the officer who shot a suspect Sunday, as well the name of the man who was shot. Officer Joshua Ohlinger is a five-year veteran of the division. He shot 66-year-old Michael Cleveland on Sunday when Cleveland ran off as Ohlinger was trying to make a traffic stop along Wilson Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
FireRescue1

3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
COLUMBUS, OH

