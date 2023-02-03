ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There's A Reason Why

Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious

Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Broadway in Portland Has Announced Its 2023-24 Season

We’re only about halfway through Broadway in Portland’s 2022-23 season, but the 2023-24 lineup of plays at the Keller Auditorium is already set, with a show kicking off just two months after the latest series wraps up. While 2022 began with a touching production of To Kill a...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

What's a virga? It happened at the Oregon coast

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City. This weather event is known as ‘virga‘. A thin layer of dry air sometimes finds its way into near the surface. Rain falls from low hanging clouds, but as the precipitation falls into that layer of dry air it evaporates.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
WWEEK

People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland

This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rain, wind and snow returns to Oregon, Washington Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain, wind and snow take aim at western Oregon and Washington Tuesday with Portland’s latest cold front. Forecast rain totals are on the rise as the first few drops of rain fall along the coast starting at 6 a.m. Light rain will find its...
PORTLAND, OR
oregonconfluence.com

Daisy Ridley Ruminates About The Oregon Coast And Filming "Sometimes I Think About Dying"

Of the small crew (about 20-25 people) around half were from Oregon. It filmed mostly in Astoria, as well as Seaside, Gearhart, and St Helens. Oregon Co-Producers, Steve Weisman and Kyle Eaton said, “The film was originally written for Maine, but they came here to look at the coast and fell in love with it and altered the story just a little to fit with the Northwest “. Weisman noted, “It was a fantastic shoot — the community of Astoria particularly was a welcoming joy to work with — municipalities, fire dept, police dept, chamber of commerce — and the people of the city were so great.“
ASTORIA, OR
OnlyInYourState

Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Oregon

If you’re looking for an upscale restaurant in small-town Oregon for a date or other special occasion, then look no further than the Clearwater Restaurant in Newport. This restaurant is very well-rated and serves up incredible, mouth-watering dishes to its guests seven days a week year-round. It’s comfortable, pleasant, and welcoming, and you’ll love everything about it. Read on to learn more.
NEWPORT, OR

