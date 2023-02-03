Read full article on original website
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
Portland pizzeria named one of the best in the U.S.
The world is starting to realize what your nana already knows: Portland makes a primo pizza pie. The travel publication Trips to Discover recently named Ken’s Artisan Pizza on Southeast 28th as one of the top 20 pizzerias in the U.S.
Portland readies for Louisiana-style Mardi Gras Ball, parade
For those looking for an "authentic" Mardi Gras party in the Pacific Northwest, the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus is hosting its annual Mardi Gras Ball in Portland on Saturday, Feb. 18.
KGW
Portland coffee shop sells $150 cup of coffee
Proud Mary Cafe in northeast Portland is selling a $150 cup of coffee. The cafe will only sell 22 cups at its Portland and Austin locations combined.
Channel 6000
Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
hereisoregon.com
9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious
Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
WWEEK
Broadway in Portland Has Announced Its 2023-24 Season
We’re only about halfway through Broadway in Portland’s 2022-23 season, but the 2023-24 lineup of plays at the Keller Auditorium is already set, with a show kicking off just two months after the latest series wraps up. While 2022 began with a touching production of To Kill a...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Eugene Bans New Natural Gas, Portland Restauranteurs Struggle with Eggs, and Ted Cruz Being a Hypocrite
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Why wait? Let's...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
Channel 6000
What’s a virga? It happened at the Oregon coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City. This weather event is known as ‘virga‘. A thin layer of dry air sometimes finds its way into near the surface. Rain falls from low hanging clouds, but as the precipitation falls into that layer of dry air it evaporates.
WWEEK
People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland
This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
A look inside: Large California tent camp could foretell Portland’s future
For the last 14 months, rows of matching blue tents have filled a parking lot on the edge of a residential area in south Los Angeles. More than 80 residents live at the safe sleeping site, which is operated by Urban Alchemy, a nonprofit hired by the city. On a...
Channel 6000
Rain, wind and snow returns to Oregon, Washington Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain, wind and snow take aim at western Oregon and Washington Tuesday with Portland’s latest cold front. Forecast rain totals are on the rise as the first few drops of rain fall along the coast starting at 6 a.m. Light rain will find its...
WWEEK
With Regal’s Parent Company Declaring Bankruptcy, Portland-Area Movie Theaters Face a Moment of Reckoning
In recent years, it’s been well documented that the movie theater industry is struggling, fighting battles on many fronts. The pandemic hit this business hard, among so many others. 2022 saw an uptick in sales, propelled by such blockbusters as Top Gun: Maverick. It was enough to suggest that...
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Newbie’s Night | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
New to Club Privata or the lifestyle? Always wanted to check out the Club but hesitated? Newbie’s Night is the perfect and most affordable way to see the venue and get connected. There is no membership required for Newbie’s Night but dress code is strictly enforced. Couples $70.
Oregon’s cannabis industry at its weakest since 2016: OLCC report
According to OLCC, market demand was 63% of supply in 2022, compared to 52% of supply in 2021.
oregonconfluence.com
Daisy Ridley Ruminates About The Oregon Coast And Filming “Sometimes I Think About Dying”
Of the small crew (about 20-25 people) around half were from Oregon. It filmed mostly in Astoria, as well as Seaside, Gearhart, and St Helens. Oregon Co-Producers, Steve Weisman and Kyle Eaton said, “The film was originally written for Maine, but they came here to look at the coast and fell in love with it and altered the story just a little to fit with the Northwest “. Weisman noted, “It was a fantastic shoot — the community of Astoria particularly was a welcoming joy to work with — municipalities, fire dept, police dept, chamber of commerce — and the people of the city were so great.“
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon as jackpot grows to $747m
An Oregon retailer sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Saturday night’s drawing, the Oregon Lottery said Monday. Meantime, the Powerball jackpot has grown to $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. Players willing to risk $2 face the long, long odds of winning the big prize. No...
Hillsboro mayor calls on lawmakers to bolster semiconductor industry
As Hillsboro continues to make a name for itself as a leader in business and residential growth, the city is calling on Oregon lawmakers to bolster its semiconductor industry.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Oregon
If you’re looking for an upscale restaurant in small-town Oregon for a date or other special occasion, then look no further than the Clearwater Restaurant in Newport. This restaurant is very well-rated and serves up incredible, mouth-watering dishes to its guests seven days a week year-round. It’s comfortable, pleasant, and welcoming, and you’ll love everything about it. Read on to learn more.
