KSST Radio

Fort Worth Man Stopped for Reckless Driving Now in Jail

February 6, 2023 – Officer Talley with the Cumby Police Department was dispatched to a reckless driver report on I-30. The report identified a white Honda Civic traveling westbound near the 120 mile marker. Talley located the reported vehicle near the 109 mile marker and initiated a traffic stop.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police say witness lied about victim's suicide, murder warrant issued

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have issued a murder warrant for a witness who told police a woman found dead on Feb. 1 committed suicide. Police found Erica Davis, 38, with a fatal gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Marburg Street.During the investigation, Donnie Moreland, 63, told officers Davis had shot herself.But five days later, on Feb. 6, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide.Police said further investigation determined Moreland shot and killed Davis.The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 018571-2023.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Romero 214-671-4226 joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in Ellis County shooting

ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Man fatally shot in Dallas apartment, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information about a deadly shooting in an Oak Cliff apartment. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive at 11:21 p.m. Sunday. According to police, a man was shot in an apartment by...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Texas Rangers investigating deputies’ fatal shooting of woman near Denton

The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident near Denton over the weekend in which Denton County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman who pointed a weapon at them. On Saturday morning, the Arlington Police Department notified other departments about an armed woman making suicidal comments at an Arlington hospital. Shortly after noon, DCSO deputies located a vehicle involved in that incident in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Corridor Park east of Denton, according to a DCSO news release.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Police need help identifying one-handed, tattooed man found in Trinity River

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department needs the public's help identifying a one-handed, tattooed man found in the Trinity River.A passerby saw him floating in the area of the Loop 12 boat ramp on Jan. 18. The Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences has yet to determine who he is. Police said the man is either White or Hispanic. He is 5'7" and has a surgically amputated right hand. He also had numerous tattoos (pictured above). If anyone has any information regarding his identity, please contact Forensic Investigations at 214-920-5900 and select option 1. 
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
