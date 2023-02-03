Read full article on original website
Heartland drive-by shooting turns murder investigation; police say retaliation for drive-by shooting in Dallas
HEARTLAND, Texas — A drive-by shooting in Heartland has turned murder investigation after a woman critically injured succumbed to her injuries at a Dallas-area hospital on Monday. The Crandall Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, received notification from the hospital the victim had succumbed to her injuries after...
Fort Worth Man Stopped for Reckless Driving Now in Jail
February 6, 2023 – Officer Talley with the Cumby Police Department was dispatched to a reckless driver report on I-30. The report identified a white Honda Civic traveling westbound near the 120 mile marker. Talley located the reported vehicle near the 109 mile marker and initiated a traffic stop.
Dallas man facing murder charge after claiming woman died by suicide, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police say they've issued an arrest warrant for a 63-year-old man in a woman's death last Wednesday. Officers responded to a shooting call on Feb. 1 in the 2500 block of Marburg Street. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound who was...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano Police responded to three aggravated assaults and other incidents since Jan. 29
Plano Police have responded to three aggravated assaults and other major incidents of note since Jan. 29, according to community crime map data. The aggravated assaults occurred on Jan. 29, Jan. 30 and Feb. 2.
'I start hearing screaming, crying'| Testimony begins in capital murder trial for dad accused of driving getaway car for son after killing 3
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — This week, Richard Acosta Jr. is in court, charged with capital murder. He is accused of driving his son, then 14-year-old Abel Acosta, to and from the scene of a triple murder. The shooting happened on Dec. 26, 2021 at a Texaco convenience store in...
Dallas Police share details of how they tracked down Zoo theft suspect
According to the arrest affidavit…it was a combination of cameras, facial recognition technology and concerned people that led police to arrest 24-year old Davion Irvin of DeSoto.
Dallas police say witness lied about victim's suicide, murder warrant issued
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have issued a murder warrant for a witness who told police a woman found dead on Feb. 1 committed suicide. Police found Erica Davis, 38, with a fatal gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Marburg Street.During the investigation, Donnie Moreland, 63, told officers Davis had shot herself.But five days later, on Feb. 6, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide.Police said further investigation determined Moreland shot and killed Davis.The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 018571-2023.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Romero 214-671-4226 joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.
Trial begins for White Settlement man accused of murdering roommate in 2019
The trial is underway for a Tarrant County man accused of murdering his room-mate in 2019 and then waiting two days to call 911. Jeffrey Cory is on trial for the shooting death of Erik Fernandez at their White Settlement apartment.
fox4news.com
Man killed in Ellis County shooting
ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
Fort Worth woman killed in crash is now identified
A Fort Worth woman killed in a crash over the weekend has now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says Serenity Thomas died from “multiple blunt force injuries.” Saturday, Thomas’s car was struck by an SUV
Jury seated in capital murder trial of dad accused of driving getaway car for son after 2021 triple homicide in Garland
GARLAND, Texas — He wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, but the question is whether Richard Acosta Jr., is as responsible for the murder of three teenagers as his son, who is accused of the shooting. It happened the day after Christmas, on Dec. 26, 2021. Now, more...
fox4news.com
2 men found shot in car that crashed into Garland apartment
Garland police are investigating a car crash into an apartment building as a murder. They say the driver was shot before he died. His passenger was wounded too.
Man fatally shot in Dallas apartment, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information about a deadly shooting in an Oak Cliff apartment. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive at 11:21 p.m. Sunday. According to police, a man was shot in an apartment by...
Texas Rangers investigating deputies’ fatal shooting of woman near Denton
The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident near Denton over the weekend in which Denton County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman who pointed a weapon at them. On Saturday morning, the Arlington Police Department notified other departments about an armed woman making suicidal comments at an Arlington hospital. Shortly after noon, DCSO deputies located a vehicle involved in that incident in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Corridor Park east of Denton, according to a DCSO news release.
22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say
GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
Police recover approximately 61 shell casings in overnight shooting that left woman critically injured
HEARTLAND, Texas — Police recovered approximately 61 spent shell casings in an overnight shooting that left a woman critically injured. At approximately 1:49 a.m., on February 6, 2023, the Crandall Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Fluttermill Drive in the Heartland community in regard to a shooting call.
WFAA
David Pleasant shooting death: 2 teens arrested in Little Elm
Police responded to a shooting call at 1 p.m. on Friday. They say 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant died the next morning.
KENS 5
'He was a good boy': Heartbroken North Texas mother says 14-year-old son is fentanyl overdose victim
CARROLLTON, Texas — Jose Alberto Perez loved football, dancing with his sister and jumping in his mother's arms. The 14-year-old died Jan. 26, his mother told WFAA. While his autopsy hasn't been finalized, Lilia Astudillo said her son is one of the three children who died of a fentanyl overdose in Carrollton since September.
Police need help identifying one-handed, tattooed man found in Trinity River
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department needs the public's help identifying a one-handed, tattooed man found in the Trinity River.A passerby saw him floating in the area of the Loop 12 boat ramp on Jan. 18. The Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences has yet to determine who he is. Police said the man is either White or Hispanic. He is 5'7" and has a surgically amputated right hand. He also had numerous tattoos (pictured above). If anyone has any information regarding his identity, please contact Forensic Investigations at 214-920-5900 and select option 1.
fox4news.com
Widow of Euless detective killed by drunken driver discusses suspect's sentence, bartender's arrest
EULESS, Texas - November 27, 2021, was the day Priscilla Cervantes and her husband, Euless Police Department Det. Alex Cervantes, were driving their two boys to pick up Christmas decorations when a drunk driver T-boned them in Lake Worth. "I don’t remember anything from that day," Priscilla said. Detective...
WFAA
