Student arrested in Tucker County after threat
PARSONS, W.Va. — A Tucker County juvenile is in custody and faces charges after he allegedly threatened a school shooting. Law enforcement was called to Tucker County High School Monday morning after school officials were notified of a potential threat. “…the juvenile was taken into custody following several threats...
Cybersecurity Incident Under Investigation in Berkeley County Schools — 19,000 Students Have Day Off
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — More than 19,000 students got the day out of school in Berkeley County on Monday (February 06), but it was a workday for staff. This after a cybersecurity incident in the district Friday. Berkeley County Schools sent out a message saying they are investigating the “cause and scope.”
Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Gibson Learn announces retirement
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. – Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson Learn has announced her retirement, effective June 30, 2023. The board of education will meet to determine how they will search for a new superintendent. In a Tuesday announcement from the school district, Dr. Gibson-Learn said serving...
West Virginia will host first hearing for Ways and Means Committee
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The city of Petersburg, West Virginia will be the host site for the first ever field hearing for the House Committee on Ways and Means. The hearing, which takes a look at the economy in Appalachia, will take place Monday at 11 a.m. at Allegheny Wood Products on Johnson Run Road.
