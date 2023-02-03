ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Student arrested in Tucker County after threat

PARSONS, W.Va. — A Tucker County juvenile is in custody and faces charges after he allegedly threatened a school shooting. Law enforcement was called to Tucker County High School Monday morning after school officials were notified of a potential threat. “…the juvenile was taken into custody following several threats...
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Gibson Learn announces retirement

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. – Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson Learn has announced her retirement, effective June 30, 2023. The board of education will meet to determine how they will search for a new superintendent. In a Tuesday announcement from the school district, Dr. Gibson-Learn said serving...
CHARLES TOWN, WV
Metro News

West Virginia will host first hearing for Ways and Means Committee

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The city of Petersburg, West Virginia will be the host site for the first ever field hearing for the House Committee on Ways and Means. The hearing, which takes a look at the economy in Appalachia, will take place Monday at 11 a.m. at Allegheny Wood Products on Johnson Run Road.
PETERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy