ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

This is the most used gun in Las Vegas crimes, ATF report indicates

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfHMW_0kbraar900

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A federal report on guns and crime shows that police recovered and traced more than 23,000 weapons over a five-year span in Las Vegas, with pistols accounting for three of every four weapons.

Glock 9mm pistols are the guns most commonly recovered in criminal investigations in Las Vegas. The report indicates about a third of guns in Las Vegas have less than a year “time to crime” — the time from when they are purchased to the time they are used in a crime.

Nationally, important information emerged from the report produced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF):

  • The use of devices to convert semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic weapons skyrocketed from 2017 to 2021. The number of bump stocks in use increased 570% during that time. At least one case in Nevada involved a “Glock switch” device.
  • The time from a gun being purchased to being recovered from a crime scene is shrinking — 54% of guns used in crimes were purchased within three years, a double-digit increase. That increase was driven largely by guns bought less than a year before, the report said.
  • An “epidemic” of stolen guns, with more than a million weapons reported stolen between 2017 and 2021. ATF reports 96% of those thefts were from private individuals.
  • Use of “ghost guns” is dramatically rising. Requests for ATF traces on ghost guns jumped from 1,629 in 2017 to 19,273 in 2021. ATF said 287 “privately made firearms” were recovered and traced in Las Vegas.

Overall, police agencies asked for ATF tracing on guns used in crimes nearly 2 million times from 2017 to 2021.

The report will help officials find patterns in how guns move after they are stolen — where they come from and where they go to. Of the guns recovered in Las Vegas, about 70% stayed in the state. But 28% ended up in California — Los Angeles and Oakland were the most common destinations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mp6zU_0kbraar900
(Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)

The report also adds fuel to efforts by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., to strengthen the nation’s gun laws.

A court ruling in early January struck down a Trump-era law prohibiting bump stocks, and challenges could end up in the Supreme Court. But Titus reintroduced a bill known as “ Closing the Bump Stock Loophole Act ” on Jan. 17, along with bipartisan cosponsors in the House of Representatives.

“On 1 October, the deadliest shooting in American history was perpetrated in my district using bump stocks that allow semi-automatic weapons to function like machine guns. I’m working with both parties in Congress to arrest this disturbing trend of gun violence and ban the tools of mass shooters,” Titus told 8 News Now on Friday.

Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music festival from his hotel room at Mandalay Bay on Oct. 1, 2017. He killed himself as police closed in. Paddock killed 58 people that night, and two additional deaths have been attributed to the shooting.

Nevada’s state law banning bump stocks remains in effect while the federal law is tied up in court.

As January ended, Titus also sponsored the Keep Americans Safe Act , a bill aimed at outlawing high-capacity gun magazines. According to information distributed by the Democratic sponsors of that bill, more than half of all mass shootings from 2009 to 2018 involved guns with high-capacity magazines.

In another development today, in a ruling seen as a victory for gun rights activists, a U.S. appeals court struck down a federal law making it a crime for people under domestic violence restraining orders to own firearms.

Data reported for Las Vegas does not include Henderson and North Las Vegas. A major case in July of 2018 involved the theft of more than 200 firearms and ammunition in a truck and trailer parked outside the Fiesta Henderson. Another case involved the theft of more than 60, pistols, rifles, machine guns and silencers during the 2019 SHOT Show at the Sands Expo on the Strip.

The ATF report on Las Vegas shows that most of the 7,851 weapons that were recovered were within 10 miles of where they were stolen. But 3,146 weapons were recovered more than 300 miles away.

The statistics also point to the growing problem of “straw purchases” — when a gun is bought by one person but is in the possession of someone else. In nearly half the cases documented, the purchaser and the possessor are different (9,137 guns). Another 38.5% involved a gun bought by a person — and the gun in possession of “unknown.”

FULL LAS VEGAS REPORT: See the ATF’s complete report on Las Vegas gun stats

Additional Las Vegas statistics:

These statistics report only on burglaries, robberies and larcenies in which guns were stolen and at least one weapon was recovered, 2017-2021:

  • GUN THEFTS: 49 total thefts involving 182 firearms
  • WHAT WAS STOLEN: 99 pistols, 40 silencers, 30 rifles, seven revolvers, three machine guns, two “receiver/frame” devices and one shotgun.
  • RECOVERED: 121 firearms
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 29

Getoff Mylawn
4d ago

I throw the BS flag. Worked in the system in this city and there aint no way. This is a total manipulation of data at best, an outright fabrication at worse and either way is political propaganda.

Reply(2)
8
PapaV
4d ago

This article fails to mention that legal guns-are seized from any home where arrests are made if the firearm is visible or if they know that someone else in the home owns a firearm and they are arresting someone else on that property. They are also forgetting to mention how many of those guns were confiscated and then returned to the rightful owner. Not all 23k guns were used in crimes or even permanently seized. How about reporting the entire truth and not just want you want people to know… The ATF is a trash organization and needs to be abolished. They have one of the Lowest conviction rates from their investigations of any federal agency and have the majority of the cases with corrupt cops and CI’s and they create fictitious crimes and create felons from people who would never have committed a crime had the ATF not perpetrated that crime in the first place. #facts

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knpr

There's a new sheriff in town. LVMPD's leader on traffic, crime and more

A few months ago, Clark County elected Kevin McMahill as sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He replaces Joe Lombardo, who is now governor. Many listeners know McMahill as the former undersheriff who appeared on this program several times over the years with State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas mother turns son's death into an opportunity to give back

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-mother-turns-sons-death-into-an-opportunity-to-give-back/. Las Vegas mother turns son’s death into an opportunity …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-mother-turns-sons-death-into-an-opportunity-to-give-back/. Former intelligence official breaks silence on gov’t …. Jay Stratton is one of the United States government's highest-ranking and most experienced UFO hunters. During his long career working with various intelligence agencies, Stratton might have seen...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

2 men hit 9 Las Vegas valley banks in 20 days, report says

Brad Haino is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and eight counts of burglary. His alleged accomplice, Thomas Turner, 41, is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and a violation of his probation conditions for a previous offense of forgery.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Clark County approves hosting Las Vegas Grand Prix through 2032

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has approved Formula 1 to host the Grand Prix in Las Vegas through at least 2032. On Tuesday, the Clark County Board of Commissioners recognized the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix as a beneficial annual event and passed the resolution unanimously.  “We have a three-year contract with Formula […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Robot joins security team at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino. “I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Animal rights groups hold protest at Las Vegas animal shelter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local animal rights groups including No Kill Las Vegas, and Nevada Voters For Animals hosted a protest in front of the Animal Foundation on Tuesday afternoon. The groups stated that the protest was in response to the Animal Foundation severing ties with a local rescue, A Home For Spot after they […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Is Getting A Second Chinatown

It’s been the same for years for anyone who has lived here. If you want to immerse yourself in the shopping, dining and culture of the countries of Asia, you head to Chinatown. And it’s always been in the same place. On the corner of Spring Mountain Road and Valley View.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD identifies suspect of two cold case murders from the 1990s

Site of Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas opening soon as modern apartment complex. Program ramping up efforts to get people into workforce amid HVAC, plumber worker shortage. The National Technical Institute in Henderson is training and getting students certified to work in these industries in three to four...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man gets prison time for committing robberies while on supervised release

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man will return to prison after committing a series of robberies while on supervised release, according to federal prosecutors. Alfonzo Dale Lobas, 34, received his sentence Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty in November to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery, the U.S. Attorney's office for Nevada said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy