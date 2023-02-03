ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

101.5 WPDH

Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York

The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
therealdeal.com

Say goodnight to these Bed Bath & Beyond stores

Veteran shoppers of Bed Bath & Beyond know not to throw out its ubiquitous coupons, even if they expired years ago: The stores will always take them. Unless the stores themselves have expired, which many across the country are doing as the chain hurtles toward bankruptcy. In Manhattan, two previously...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

1374 Midland Avenue 414, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $2,350

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 1374 Midland Avenue 414, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $2,350. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]

First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities. There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred. Dutchess...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

McLymore runs for Newburgh City Council

NEWBURGH – He is currently a lieutenant in the Town of Wallkill Police Department and a pastor in a City of Newburgh church, but Newburgh native Robert McLymore has announced he is running in the fall election for a city councilman-at-large seat. McLymore, who credited the Newburgh school system...
NEWBURGH, NY
TAPinto.net

Feeding Westchester Announces Mobile Food Pantry Dates

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - Feeding Westchester has announced the dates for their upcoming Mobile Food Pantry events. On March 2, April 6, and May 4, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., this specialized 26-foot refrigerated truck brings a “market on wheels” to underserved communities so that fresh, nutritious foods can be delivered directly to those who need it. To be held at Shrub Oak Memorial Park, located on Sunnyside Street in Shrub Oak. For more information, visit https://feedingwestchester.org/our-work/
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Another pedestrian-train fatality on Metro-North line

PEEKSKILL – Another pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro-North passenger train Monday morning. This one occurred at around 7:08 a.m. in Peekskill on the Hudson Line in the area of Hudson and Railroad avenues. Hudson Line service was temporarily delayed between Manitou and Peekskill during the investigation.
PEEKSKILL, NY

