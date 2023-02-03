Read full article on original website
New Businesses Announced for the Newburgh Mall, NY
I grew up in Orange County and I am old enough to remember when the Newburgh Mall opened. Over the past few years, it has had its struggles staying open but now it appears the Mall may be headed in a new direction. You would have to be completely off...
1 Killed Building ‘Luxury Waterfront Community’ In Hudson Valley, Guilty Plea
One person was killed while a "luxury waterfront community" was built just off the Hudson River. A New Jersey developer has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a Dutchess County construction worker. General Contractor And Real Estate Developer Plead Guilty In Connection With Worker Death On Construction Site...
‘Major Gas Leak’ Forces ‘Major Road Closures’ In Hudson Valley, NY
A reported "major gas leak" forced officials to close a number of roads in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., parts of Route 17 and nearby roads in Orange County had to be closed due to a gas leak. Gas Leak In Orange County, New York Closes Route...
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Say goodnight to these Bed Bath & Beyond stores
Veteran shoppers of Bed Bath & Beyond know not to throw out its ubiquitous coupons, even if they expired years ago: The stores will always take them. Unless the stores themselves have expired, which many across the country are doing as the chain hurtles toward bankruptcy. In Manhattan, two previously...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Neighbors protest new Yonkers Chick-Fil-A location over safety worries
Fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A is coming to Yonkers - but not everyone is happy about it, and one group protested about it today.
Huntington Town Board weighs in on Oheka Castle housing proposal
The castle's owners want a permit that will allow the construction of a four-story condominium with 95 housing units.
1374 Midland Avenue 414, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $2,350
Verizon wants to expand service in Orange County with new tower. Monroe residents have concerns
The telecom giant is trying to get clearance to build it off Strauss Lane in Monroe. It would need approval from the town’s Planning Board and the Board of Zoning Appeals to move forward.
Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]
First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities. There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred. Dutchess...
New Update: IDs Released For Officer Shot In Head, Suspect Caught At Hudson Valley Days Inn
The NYPD officer from Long Island who was shot attempting to buy an SUV has been identified and a suspect has been arrested at a Hudson Valley Days Inn.NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, age 26, of Deer Park, in Suffolk County, is in "grave condition," and "fighting for his life," at Brookdale Hospital, sai…
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train; third train death in a week
The railroad crossing in Peekskill has many signs and markings that alert people to the dangers.
ID Released For 19-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Peekskill
The name of the 19-year-old who was fatally struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released. Peekskill resident Wilmer Cango was hit by train number 830 on Monday, Feb. 6 around 7:10 a.m. at the Peekskill Metro-North station at the Hudson Avenue Crossing, Metro-North spokesman Mike Cortez said.
McLymore runs for Newburgh City Council
NEWBURGH – He is currently a lieutenant in the Town of Wallkill Police Department and a pastor in a City of Newburgh church, but Newburgh native Robert McLymore has announced he is running in the fall election for a city councilman-at-large seat. McLymore, who credited the Newburgh school system...
Free tax help offered in Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties
People can get help by calling 211 to schedule an appointment through the United Way's helpline 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Feeding Westchester Announces Mobile Food Pantry Dates
WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - Feeding Westchester has announced the dates for their upcoming Mobile Food Pantry events. On March 2, April 6, and May 4, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., this specialized 26-foot refrigerated truck brings a “market on wheels” to underserved communities so that fresh, nutritious foods can be delivered directly to those who need it. To be held at Shrub Oak Memorial Park, located on Sunnyside Street in Shrub Oak. For more information, visit https://feedingwestchester.org/our-work/
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
UPDATE… Another pedestrian-train fatality on Metro-North line
PEEKSKILL – Another pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro-North passenger train Monday morning. This one occurred at around 7:08 a.m. in Peekskill on the Hudson Line in the area of Hudson and Railroad avenues. Hudson Line service was temporarily delayed between Manitou and Peekskill during the investigation.
Boy 15, Indicted For Bringing Gun To High School In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley 15-year-old boy has been indicted for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to an area high school.The student was indicted in Rockland County on Monday, Feb. 6 for bringing the gun to Nanuet High School on Monday, Jan. 30, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.Th…
