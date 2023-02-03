Expectant parents spot baby’s ‘peace sign’ during ultrasound. ‘Gonna be one cool kid’

Baby Ellie is one groovy child who, despite not being born yet, has already given her expectant parents a reason to feel extra hip.

During a recent ultrasound appointment, the unborn Indiana baby held out two fingers in what appears to be a “peace sign.”

Kyle Weener, of Hammond, shared the photo of her hand to Facebook on Tuesday, Jan. 31. His wife, Abigail, was 31 weeks pregnant at the time of her ultrasound.

“Ellie’s living her best life,” he said. “Peace out!”

The ultrasound image was captured at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where Ellie’s two siblings were born, according to WGN.

“The tech was looking around, watching things — and all of sudden these two fingers popped right up,” Kyle Weener told the TV station.

The ultrasound technician took a photo of the fetus with her fingers up, Abigail Weener said in a Facebook comment, then “quickly went back and got the one of just her hand/arm.”

“The staff said they have never seen anything like this before,” Kyle Weener told WGN.

Many who saw the ultrasound image on Facebook were impressed. Others are eager to meet Ellie.

“No way,” one person wrote. “That is the most fantastic ultrasound I have ever seen.”

“ Best. Ultrasound. Pic. Ever ,” one Facebook user commented.

“I just love this one,” another said. “She’s gonna be one cool kid ! I can’t WAIT to meet her!!”

“Oh boy - she may have some personality ,” one person said.

“Absolutely LOVE this,” someone wrote. “She is going to be a fun little girl !”

