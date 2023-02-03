Read full article on original website
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Drop Early Super Bowl Bet, Claim $200 Bonus
Start prepping for Super Bowl 57 by signing up with the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. The Eagles and Chiefs are getting ready to meet on the field, but football bettors can get ready by locking in a guaranteed bonus. OHIO. BET $5, GET $200. BONUS BETS!. BET NOW!
Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas
Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee allocates $200 million to renovate Liberty Bowl
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee came through with funding for a proposed renovation of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium renovations in Memphis. City leaders in Memphis in October requested $350 million in cash from the state that would be a major portion of the proposed $150 million to $200 million renovation of the stadium. The state money is also expected to fund renovations at FedEx Forum and other Memphis venues, The Commercial Appeal reported.
No. 1 South Carolina remains undefeated, downs No. 5 UConn in Storrs
South Carolina women’s basketball remained perfect on the season with a huge win over Geno Auriemma and No. 5 UConn Sunday afternoon. Dawn Staley’s squad trailed by as much as 11 late in the first quarter, but retook the lead at the start of the 3rd just after halftime. After taking that lead, the Gamecocks never looked back and did not trail the remainder of the game on the way to an 81-77 win.
