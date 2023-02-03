South Carolina women’s basketball remained perfect on the season with a huge win over Geno Auriemma and No. 5 UConn Sunday afternoon. Dawn Staley’s squad trailed by as much as 11 late in the first quarter, but retook the lead at the start of the 3rd just after halftime. After taking that lead, the Gamecocks never looked back and did not trail the remainder of the game on the way to an 81-77 win.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO