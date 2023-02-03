ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Davison County Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday afternoon fatal crash

The Davison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which happened on Sunday afternoon just northwest of Mitchell. Just before 2 PM, a 2009 Kia Spectra entered the ditch near the intersection of 245th Street and 402nd Avenue. Two people were in the vehicle. One died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The other person suffered minor injuries. No names have been released pending notification of family members.
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
Man arrested for aggravated assault of girlfriend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars today accused of assaulting and raping his girlfriend. Police say 24-year-old Mandre Adams was in an on and off again relationship with his girlfriend. Officers say the two got in a disagreement when Adams allegedly strangled the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Man arrested after shots fired at Sioux Falls laundromat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun outside of a laundromat. Police say that around 9 p.m. Saturday evening there was a sort of altercation outside the laundromat on 14th and Minnesota. Witnesses claim they heard multiple gunshots. 28-year-old...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Police: Suspect responsible for multiple robberies arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man authorities say is responsible for multiple robberies in Sioux Falls has been arrested. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says Domach Kong Khai was arrested by the Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force on Thursday. Police say they believe Kong Khai...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Man accused of raping two girls over several years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a 33-year-old man accused of raping two girls. Court documents say Diego Alonzo-Alonzo raped two girls over several years. One of the victims told her teacher, who then alerted police. Alonzo-Alonzo is facing eight counts of...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
OSHA cites Sioux Falls contractor for summer violations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On back-to-back days in August, federal regulators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found two violations by the same contractor. According to a news release from OSHA, Siteworks Inc., a water and sewer system construction company based in Sioux Falls, received two violations...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Police make arrest in O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last month. Police say Shace Lookinghorse was at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 27. When he went to leave the store, without paying for items, an employee stopped him. According...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Brian Hunhoff Announces Campaign for Yankton City Commission

Brian Hunhoff has announced that he will be running for Yankton City Commissioner. Hunhoff, who is also the Yankton County Register of Deeds, says that he was encouraged to run by many members of the community. Hunhoff says that there are various issues in the community that concern him that...
YANKTON, SD
Meet and greet held for adoptable dogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most people are animal lovers, but sadly not all animals find their way to a loving home. A Sioux Falls collaboration is working to change that. Dog Days and Almost Home Canine Rescue hosted a meet and greet for dogs who have had harder times finding their forever home. Board Member Michelle Seten says this event is meant to give one on one face time and hopefully get these dogs adopted.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

