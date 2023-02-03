ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

CBS Minnesota

"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Iowa official's wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband's unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said.Kim Phuong Taylor, 49, was arrested Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges before being released on a personal recognizance bond, the Sioux City Journal reported. Her trial is scheduled to begin March 20.Prosecutors allege in an indictment unsealed Thursday that Phuong Taylor filled out voter registration forms or delivered absentee ballots for people...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Wave 3

3 members of the Kentucky Supreme Court, including Chief Justice, set to be sworn in this week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a big week in Frankfort as 3 members of the states highest court will formally be sworn into office. On Monday, former Chief Justice John Minton, who is now retired, will swear in the newest Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Laurance B. VanMeter. Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaking of the House David Osborne will be at that ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol.
KENTUCKY STATE
bhbusiness.com

Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’

A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
OREGON STATE
Healthline

Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April

Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?

Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
MISSOURI STATE

