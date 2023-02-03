MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO