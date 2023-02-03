Read full article on original website
Romney, Lee join Republican-backed Senate bill aims to permanently restrict federal abortion funding and services
Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have joined a Republican-backed bill that takes aim to permanently restrict federal funding and federal services for abortions.
Commission led by Sen. Manchin's wife is set to receive millions more from Manchin-backed omnibus
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's wife was appointed by President Biden to lead the Appalachian Regional Commission in early 2021, paying an annual $160,000 salary.
"Biggest scandal in our history": GOP governor turns to controversial lobbyist to craft his budget
During his contentious campaign to become Nevada governor, Joe Lombardo accused the Democratic incumbent of catering to the family of a donor and their lobbyist who helped an error-prone COVID-19 testing lab get licensed in the state. Shortly after he won the race, Lombardo, a Republican, quietly turned to that...
Manchin steered millions in federal spending to groups where his wife worked: Report
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) reportedly steered millions in government funds toward organizations linked to his wife, Gayle Manchin.
An Out of State Billionaire Donated $53 Million To The Texas Border Wall Project. Who Should Be Funding The Wall?
Last Friday, Texas Senate leaders advised they will continue to spend big on border security. Over the last two years, Texas has spent $4 billion on securing the southern border and has entered into contracts for border barriers totaling more than $900 million.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
New gun safety act prohibits wearing, carrying, or transporting firearms on real property without permission in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland State Senator Waldstreicher and Lee have introduced new legislation, the Gun Safety Act of 2023. The act seeks to regulate the wearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms within the state.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims
MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
Iowa official's wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband's unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said.Kim Phuong Taylor, 49, was arrested Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges before being released on a personal recognizance bond, the Sioux City Journal reported. Her trial is scheduled to begin March 20.Prosecutors allege in an indictment unsealed Thursday that Phuong Taylor filled out voter registration forms or delivered absentee ballots for people...
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
3 members of the Kentucky Supreme Court, including Chief Justice, set to be sworn in this week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a big week in Frankfort as 3 members of the states highest court will formally be sworn into office. On Monday, former Chief Justice John Minton, who is now retired, will swear in the newest Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court Laurance B. VanMeter. Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaking of the House David Osborne will be at that ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the State Capitol.
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third.
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested that the leak of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of Trump allies by the Jan. 6 Committee was "not an accident." Carson, whose information was included in the leak, appeared on Fox & Friends First to discuss the circumstances. He revealed...
Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April
Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?
Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
Major New Development Announced in Georgia Trump Probe
A significant new development has been announced in the state of Georgia's investigation into whether or not former President Donald Trump and his allies violated state law in their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to The Associated Press.
