Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Golden confident Alex Fudge will soon return to form following concussion

As conference play approached for the Florida men’s basketball program, underclassmen forward Alex Fudge was beginning to emerge as the starter opposite fifth-year star Colin Castleton in the low post for the Gators; the Jacksonville native would first enter the starting line-up Dec. 4 against Stetson and start the 10 games that followed, a span that saw the Gators go 5-5 against high-caliber competition over the next six weeks.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Everything Florida point guard Kyle Lofton said ahead of battle with Alabama

Florida is looking to avenge Saturday's five-point loss at Kentucky, though the slate doesn't get any easier for the Gators. UF travels to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a battle with the Crimson Tide, the SEC's lone undefeated team in conference play. Ahead of the contest, the Gators addressed the media – here's everything graduate transfer point guard Kyle Lofton said ahead of UF's battle with 'Bama.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Three predictions for Florida-Alabama

Three predictions for No. 3 Alabama (20-3, 10-0 in SEC) in its matchup with Florida (13-10, 6-4) Wednesday night (8 p.m. CT/ESPN2) at Coleman Coliseum. UF post Colin Castleton will not score more than 20 points for the third game in a row. The fifth-year big heads into this one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama’s Tough Stretch Begins With Florida

It doesn’t take much thought to realize that Alabama’s basketball schedule was going to be difficult in the second half of the season and following Tuesday’s practice Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats laid it out. “We’ve got a big stretch coming up, starting with Florida and then two tough road games (at Auburn Saturday and Tennessee next Wednesday).”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Todd Golden said ahead of road game at Alabama

Here is everything first-year Florida coach Todd Golden said on Tuesday afternoon, a day before his team takes on No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Gators are 13-10 overall, including a 6-4 mark in SEC play, and are viewed as a bubble team for this year's NCAA Tournament as they have no losses to teams ranked outside the top-50 nationally on KenPom and have suffered just two defeats in Quad II-IIII games.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alachuachronicle.com

Children abducted from Missouri in 2022 located in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – On February 1, 2023, High Springs Police Department located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities. The non-custodial mother, Kristi...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead in car crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka

A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
PALATKA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD asks public for help in identifying person in the area of last night’s double homicide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person who was in the area of last night’s double homicide. Anyone with information can contact GPD Detective Bernal at 352-393-7729 or bernalvl@cityofgainesville.org. You can remain anonymous by reporting tips to the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrime.tv.

