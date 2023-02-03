Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Controversial Appointment: DeSantis Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Two Missouri Children Found Safe in Florida after Nearly a Year of AbductioncreteHigh Springs, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
247Sports
Golden confident Alex Fudge will soon return to form following concussion
As conference play approached for the Florida men’s basketball program, underclassmen forward Alex Fudge was beginning to emerge as the starter opposite fifth-year star Colin Castleton in the low post for the Gators; the Jacksonville native would first enter the starting line-up Dec. 4 against Stetson and start the 10 games that followed, a span that saw the Gators go 5-5 against high-caliber competition over the next six weeks.
Everything Florida point guard Kyle Lofton said ahead of battle with Alabama
Florida is looking to avenge Saturday's five-point loss at Kentucky, though the slate doesn't get any easier for the Gators. UF travels to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a battle with the Crimson Tide, the SEC's lone undefeated team in conference play. Ahead of the contest, the Gators addressed the media – here's everything graduate transfer point guard Kyle Lofton said ahead of UF's battle with 'Bama.
Three predictions for Florida-Alabama
Three predictions for No. 3 Alabama (20-3, 10-0 in SEC) in its matchup with Florida (13-10, 6-4) Wednesday night (8 p.m. CT/ESPN2) at Coleman Coliseum. UF post Colin Castleton will not score more than 20 points for the third game in a row. The fifth-year big heads into this one...
Alabama’s Tough Stretch Begins With Florida
It doesn’t take much thought to realize that Alabama’s basketball schedule was going to be difficult in the second half of the season and following Tuesday’s practice Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats laid it out. “We’ve got a big stretch coming up, starting with Florida and then two tough road games (at Auburn Saturday and Tennessee next Wednesday).”
Everything Todd Golden said ahead of road game at Alabama
Here is everything first-year Florida coach Todd Golden said on Tuesday afternoon, a day before his team takes on No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Gators are 13-10 overall, including a 6-4 mark in SEC play, and are viewed as a bubble team for this year's NCAA Tournament as they have no losses to teams ranked outside the top-50 nationally on KenPom and have suffered just two defeats in Quad II-IIII games.
alachuachronicle.com
Children abducted from Missouri in 2022 located in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – On February 1, 2023, High Springs Police Department located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities. The non-custodial mother, Kristi...
WESH
On this day: 21 killed during Florida tornado outbreak on Groundhog Day
Fla. — Thursday marks 16 years since the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak that killed 21 people in Central Florida. First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey how far those communities have come. The first tornado touched down near The Villages and carved a...
Kidnapped children found inside grocery store 1 year later
Two children abducted from Missouri were found inside of a Florida grocery store on Wednesday, nearly one year after they disappeared.
News4Jax.com
1 dead in car crash in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
First Coast News
Orange Park police looking for a suspect in a robbery at Best Bet
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Police Department is looking for a suspect they say ropped the Best Bet at 455 Park Avenue on Sunday. Police say the man seen in the picture below followed a victim out of the building and accosted the victim, stealing his money.
YAHOO!
Police identify suspect that critically injured 2 people at Gainesville shopping center
Police are searching for a 42-year-old who allegedly shot two people outside a shopping center. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin first reported the shooting on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. Gainesville police said two men were shot on Jan. 30...
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park location
An Orange Park restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than three decades. The Loop Pizza Grill on Wells Road will serve its final Oreo ice cream shake on Feb. 15.
WCJB
One person is dead after a semi tractor trailer crash in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi tractor trailer crash in Suwannee County left one dead. The semi tractor trailer was headed southbound on I75 near mile marker 441 Sunday afternoon. The semi rear ended another semi tractor trailer headed in the same direction. Both semi’s came to final rest...
News4Jax.com
Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka
A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
WCJB
Crash in Putnam County left one person dead, three others injured
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County crash left one person dead and three others injured. According to FHP officials, the crash happened on State Road 19 near Pinellas Street Thursday evening. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on State Road 19 when it crossed over the center line. The...
Clay County man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing 3 different people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing three different people, resulting in the death of a woman. The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested William Frederick Burroughs Thursday on charges of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Around...
mycbs4.com
One person dead, multiple trauma alerts issued after crash in Putnam County
According to the Putnam County Fire Rescue (PCFR) is responding to a major accident involving fire on South State Road 19 and East Pinellas Street. PCFR says they received a call that a semi-truck and a car crashed into each other head on starting a fire. PCFR says three helicopters...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD asks public for help in identifying person in the area of last night’s double homicide
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person who was in the area of last night’s double homicide. Anyone with information can contact GPD Detective Bernal at 352-393-7729 or bernalvl@cityofgainesville.org. You can remain anonymous by reporting tips to the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrime.tv.
1 dead, 3 injured including child in Putnam County crash
Reports from the Putnam County Fire Rescue state that at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening, crews are being called to the scene of a fatal vehicle accident.
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’
Capio’s Cafe, 2710 Blanding Blvd., and Huddle House, 4094 County Road 218, both in Middleburg, were cited for “vermin activity” during inspections in January. An email from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation gave these details regarding the violations.
