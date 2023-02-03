ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina’s Beamer suspends three freshmen from program

By Sophie Brams
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said freshmen Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw were suspended from the football program.

There was no reason given for the suspensions in the school’s statement Friday. Online records showed Rhames, 18, was booked last night and was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justice.

“Our student-athletes know what is expected of them,” Beamer said. “They know that both the university and the football program will hold them accountable for their actions and decisions.”

None of the three have played for the Gamecocks.

Rose is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back from Miami who enrolled in January 2022 and redshirted this season. Rhames and Upshaw were part of South Carolina’s latest recruiting class and enrolled last month.

Rhames is a 6-5, 235-pound defensive lineman from Sumter and Upshaw is a 6-2, 193-pound safety from Perry, Florida.

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina women's hoops sets SEC record atop AP Poll

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is on an unprecedented string of dominance. Now, the Gamecocks hold an SEC record for their run on top of the AP Poll. Last week, the Gamecocks settled any debate about their place as the No. 1 team in the nation. On Sunday, South Carolina beat No. 5 UConn on the road with an 81-77 win.
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

SC State, USC to host Archaeological Field School

South Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina will host their third Archaeological Field School event during spring break, March 6-10, at Rose Hill Plantation. The Rose Hill Plantation Archaeological Field School event, sponsored by S.C. State Parks and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

The impact of USC football's 2022 transfer class

DT Earl Barquet (TCU) 2021 Stats: 12 total tackles, TFL (10 games) 2022 Stats: No statistics recorded (4 games) Overall Impact: There was a lot of buzz for Earl Barquet once he committed, an athletic body type at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds that could be a real contributor for USC's defensive front. But Barquet struggled to crack the rotation in camp and was regulated to the deep reserves of the defensive line during the season. He did not record a stat in four games of action.
COLUMBIA, SC
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
police1.com

South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general

Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

White Knoll High School cleared of threats

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says White Knoll High School has been cleared of any threats after students and staff were evacuated earlier today. Authorities say the threat was received through another school district’s tip line. The campus and school building were checked. Stay with...
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor

Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Accidents causes large power outage in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A series of accident on Garners Ferry Road, near the VA Hospital, snarled traffic and caused power outages in a large section of southeast Columbia on Monday afternoon. Columbia police say an accident on VA Hospital property resulted in drooping power lines across Garners Ferry Road....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Man dies after KFC parking lot shooting in Bishopville

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident at a fast-food restaurant on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville. According to the investigators, a man was shot after several suspects attempted to rob him in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. Deputies...
BISHOPVILLE, SC
coladaily.com

Boat catches fire at Lake Murray Dam

Irmo Fire District firefighters responded Sunday afternoon after a boat caught fire at the launch ramp on the Irmo side of the Lake Murray Dam. No injuries were reported in the fire, which was extinguished by the firefighters. The boat ramp was closed briefly but was reopened by 4:30 p.m.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Five charged in connection with the killing of Alvin S. Glenn inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five men have been charged in connection with the killing of an Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The information raises new questions about the security at the jail. Sheriff Leon Lott said James Oxendine Jr., Jayun Harrison,...
Comments / 0

Community Policy