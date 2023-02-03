United Way summit talks key action items to fill community gaps

Last year the United Way of Steele County conducted a gap analysis to identify what and where key things are lacking in the community. Of that, three action teams were formed to discuss affordable housing, teen mental health, and racial division.

Members of the action teams convened Friday to report on the work they’re doing, as well as the successes and challenges they have faced. The groups were also tasked with brainstorming short term goals that could be accomplished within 90 days.

Participants were encouraged to meet with the other action teams to provide a fresh perspective to the process of their group and share insight with how the ideas from one could translate to the other.

United Way Donor Development Coordinator Kellen Hinrichsen is a part of the teen mental health group. He said in his experience, the youth are often overlooked when it comes to finding solutions.

“We often look to adults and businesses when we have these discussions, but we need to get the youth involved,” he said. “I think we need to be reminded where the teens are in these discussions.”

Superintendent Jeff Elstad, who normally works with the affordable housing team, brought his perspective to the teen mental health group. He said at the next meeting for the group, he would have students involved to bring their voices into the mix.

The group also stressed the importance of getting and keeping parents involved with their teenagers.

“I think sometimes we get kids into middle school and beyond and we think we can step back from them a little bit,” Melinda Estey said. “And we sometimes forget that when we have a kiddo struggling with mental health, that can also affect our mental health and it because kind of circular with the struggles and we try to just shake it off and pretend everything is fine.”

Rebecca Moore, Federated Insurance attorney and member of the Alliance For Greater Equity, spoke for the racial division team. The group discusses bringing more Black, Indigenous and other people of color (BIPOC) voices to the table.

“We want to be a welcoming community,” she said. “We think we could incorporate more welcoming activities and signage to our Welcome Week events that could be easily feasible in our 30 to 90 day timeframe for taking action.”

Mortgage Banker Ryan Gillespie, along with the rest of the affordable housing team, were expanding on discussions that took place week prior during the Housing Summit to speak with more landlords to get them on board for accepting vouchers and other assistance programs.

“We decided that our goal within the next 30 days would be to hold a forum for city land owners,” she said. “The goal will be to build relationships for landlords to better understand the opportunities available and to hear the experiences of others who accept vouchers.”

She said along with rental property owners and developers, invitations will be extended to key community members as well and create discussions on how to overcome obstacles such as prospective tenants with prior evictions and more on their records.

She said the measurable short term goal with this forum is to figure out where local landlords stand on their willingness to accept vouchers and other similar affordable housing programs.

Elstad closed out the session by speaking to the group about methods to “handle hard better.”

“I often tell folks, especially my own children that there isn’t an easy button that exists,” he said. “If you think things will get easier you’re wrong. Doing this work doesn’t get any easier and that’s OK, but the premise is that even though this is hard work we’re going to learn how to handle it and make this community a better place and I am honored to work with all of you in doing that.”