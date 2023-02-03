Read full article on original website
Related
Accenture, UKG Partners with Ardent Health Services to Transform Workforce Management
– Accenture, UKG and Ardent Health Services announced a collaboration to help Ardent Health Services improve workforce visibility and agility across its network of 30 hospitals and 200 sites of care. – Ardent is using technology to transform its workforce operations and empower frontline talent with more flexible scheduling solutions...
M&A: Science 37 Acquires Vault Health’s Life Sciences Platform
– Science 37 Holdings, Inc., the industry-leading Metasite announced it has acquired life sciences platform from Vault Health, a national leader in remote diagnostics and COVID testing, to further enhance clinical trial workflow orchestration and data interoperability capabilities of the Science 37 platform. – The asset purchase accelerates Science 37’s...
Ushur Lands $50M for Customer Experience Automation Platform
- Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), has raised a $50M Series C funding round led by Third Point Ventures with participation from existing investors Iron Pillar, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Pentland Ventures. The company plans to use the funding to expand Ushur’s experience automation portfolio,...
M&A: Accenture Acquires Life Sciences Consulting Firm Bionest
– Today, Accenture announced it has acquired Bionest, a strategy and consulting firm dedicated to addressing complex strategic decisions for leading biopharma organizations across innovative areas of science including precision medicine and diagnostics, oncology, cell & gene therapy (CGT), and rare diseases. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. –...
Why Researchers Should Explore New Apps of Machine Learning
As the amount of real-world data (RWD) in the pharmaceutical industry continues to grow, so does the usage of machine learning (ML) to analyze that data and gain insights. In fact, in a recent survey, 95% of life sciences executives said they expect to utilize ML in the next few years to generate real-world evidence (RWE) from this data.
Why Prioritizing Patient Experience Is Essential for Small Healthcare Practices
Rising inflation and a looming recession are causing small healthcare practices to tighten their belts and eliminate unnecessary costs. Still, too many healthcare leaders are divesting where it may end up hurting them in the long run: digital solutions. Digitization and automation can be a lifeline for healthcare practices. Staffing...
5 Must-Have Features for AI Platforms in RCM
A healthy, stable revenue cycle is crucial to every healthcare organization’s success. However, managing the revenue cycle takes experienced coders, complete documentation, and timely resolution of denials. Administrative processes account for about 30% of U.S. healthcare costs, which means that all areas of a patient encounter, from check-in to...
2023’s Biggest Pharma Cybersecurity Threats to Watch
Due to the recent growth of the pharmaceutical industry, the value of highly-sensitive data stored in pharmaceutical systems and the degree of the potential damage that cyberattacks on the industry can cause, it is safe to say that pharma could be one of the most targeted industries by cybercriminals in 2023. Ransomware, phishing attacks, business applications and third-party vendors will be some of the biggest threats to this key vertical as we approach the new year.
ShiftMed Raises $200M to Expand Nurse Staffing Marketplace
– Today ShiftMed, one of the largest W-2 healthcare workforce management platforms, announced $200M in funding led by Panoramic Ventures with participation from Blue Heron Capital and Audacious Capital. – ShiftMed plans to use the latest round of funding to help solve healthcare workforce issues across a variety of care...
Health IT M&A: KLAS Reveals Vendors Learning to Mitigate Negative Impact
– Since KLAS’ last report on M&A activity, there have been several notable vendor mergers and acquisitions affecting the healthcare IT landscape, and many healthcare organizations have needed to navigate the resulting disruptions. – This report provides an update on how customer satisfaction has been affected by recent health...
Disclo Raises $5M for Health Disclosures & Accommodation Management Platform
Today, Disclo announced a $5M seed round led by General Catalyst to help employers maintain compliance by tracking, managing, and reporting on health disclosure + accommodation requests in the workplace. – Disclo acts as a third-party verifier, authenticating that a disability is legitimate and that the appropriate accommodation is required,...
Simple HealthKit Raises $8M to Transform Health Diagnostics and Follow-Up Care
– Simple HealthKit raises $8M in Series A funding led by Initialized Capital to address health inequity with the first human-centric, end-to-end healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care for all. – The Series A round also included participation from seed investors Kleiner Perkins, Kapor Capital...
How Digital Health Technology Can Combat Elderly Abuse
One of the most difficult types of abuse to identify has always been elderly abuse. This is the segment of the population that is the most segregated because many just aren’t as mobile as they once were. So very many elderly people don’t drive anymore or have developed mobility issues that prevent them from venturing out in public much. For whatever reason, they aren’t as social as other segments of the population, and thus, it becomes extremely difficult to identify elderly abuse. However, thanks to digital health technology, new innovations are now available to help seniors learn to identify abuse while providing them with a means to self-report being victimized.
Israel HMO Enables Patients to Contact Doctors Via WhatsApp
– Clalit Health Services, the largest HMO in Israel eases the burden on customer service teams, allowing members to communicate directly with their HMO through WhatsApp and social media. – Clalit members in Israel. Clalit members can now contact the clinic and doctors via WhatsApp – to schedule appointments, send...
Blue Shield of California, Virta Health Partners to Reverse Type 2 Diabetes in California
– Blue Shield of California has expanded its partnership with Virta Health to help reverse the human and financial impact of type 2 diabetes in the state. – The partnership marks Blue Shield as the first health plan in California to implement a digital diabetes reversal solution across multiple lines of business.
Patient Experience Impacted as More Healthcare Workers Consider Leaving Their Jobs
– Healthcare ranked last for employee satisfaction with pay compared to 27 other industries studied, according to the 2023 Healthcare Experience Trends Report from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM). – The report also found that healthcare employees had lower scores than other industry employees across the core pillars of employee experience –...
Electronic Transactions Can Benefit Partnership Among Physicians, Insurers and TPAs
The patient is at the center of the healthcare experience, and rightfully so. However, a strong case can be made to place the physician at the center. After all, it’s the physician who diagnoses and treats the patient. Insurance companies and third-party administrators (TPAs) also have critical roles to...
The New “Front Door” to Healthcare Can Only Open Fully with True Interoperability
Some people think of retail pharmacists as standing behind the counter bottling pills, answering insurance questions, or discussing side effects with a customer. But the COVID pandemic fundamentally changed the role of the neighborhood pharmacist, from primarily dispensing medication to increasingly being the source of urgent and primary care for patients. With the successful administration of more than 300 million COVID vaccinations, an ongoing doctor shortage, and healthcare deserts in large parts of the country, the need for this transformation has never been more evident.
Hurdle Launches At-Home HbA1c Diagnostic Test to Tackle Diabetes Crisis
– Hurdle, a diagnostics-as-a-service company launches an at-home Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Test that enables adult consumers to take a simple at-home blood sample to screen and monitor for diabetes. – Developed by leading scientists, Hurdle’s testing technology offers leading accuracy and reliability and operates in partnership with labs that hold...
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0