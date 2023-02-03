One of the most difficult types of abuse to identify has always been elderly abuse. This is the segment of the population that is the most segregated because many just aren’t as mobile as they once were. So very many elderly people don’t drive anymore or have developed mobility issues that prevent them from venturing out in public much. For whatever reason, they aren’t as social as other segments of the population, and thus, it becomes extremely difficult to identify elderly abuse. However, thanks to digital health technology, new innovations are now available to help seniors learn to identify abuse while providing them with a means to self-report being victimized.

