Tigers' New Year's Day loss to Tulane fires quest for 'revenge'

The memories of New Year’s Day are still etched in Penny Hardaway’s mind.

It was then when the fifth-year coach’s University of Memphis squad fell to Tulane in its second game of AAC play — a contest in which the Tigers underperformed perhaps even more so than the seven-point loss suggests.

The outing had those watching along confused as to what happened to the group that went 10-3 through its non-conference slate and, at times, looked to be one of the better teams in the country.

But the Tigers have since rallied to win six of their past seven games and look to be hitting their stride heading into the final nine games of the season. And at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, they’ll have a chance to show how far they’ve come when the Green Wave visits FedExForum for a rematch.

“We’re a totally different team from when we played them the first time around, as far as offensively and defensively,” Hardaway told reporters Friday, Feb. 3.

Perhaps it was the way in which Tulane beat Memphis that served as the blueprint for how the Tigers have evolved since then.

The Green Wave used a balanced offensive attack that allowed it to tally 21 assists and have four players finish with double-digit points. It forced the Tigers to guard every inch of the court.

Meanwhile, Memphis' offense was stagnant for much of that contest. The duo of Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams accounted for 50 of their team’s 89 points, while no other player had more than eight points.

“We were holding onto the ball too long,” Hardaway said of the Tigers’ offensive struggles in the early stretch of conference play. “Everybody was trying to do too much. Everybody was still trying to be the guy to kind of show their worth. But when we win, everybody wins. Everybody understands now that sharing of the ball is the best way we’re gonna win.”

In the past four games in particular, Memphis has had four players finish in double-figure scoring twice and three crack the 10-point mark the other two times.

Memphis Tigers guard Keonté Kennedy (1) dunks during NCAA basketball between Memphis vs Tulsa at the Reynolds Center on Jan. 29, 2023. (Joey Johnson/Special to The Daily Memphian file)

Keonté Kennedy has averaged 13.5 points per game in that span to cement himself as the Tigers’ third scoring option behind Davis (who averages 21.3 points per game on the season) and Williams (16.7).

The redshirt senior guard has shot 55% from 3 in the past four contests, too, filling a void Hardaway and Co. desperately needed.

“I’m just being myself,” Kennedy said Friday. “Continuing to be a hard worker, keep putting the work in. … (My teammates) believed in me the whole time. I just had to display it.”

Williams called Tulane’s offense “a well-oiled machine” when he thought back on what allowed Memphis to have such trouble defensively against the Green Wave in the teams’ first matchup.

Hardaway believes the Tigers have since become that, too.

It’s a result that, in Hardaway’s mind, has come from him and his staff emphasizing to Davis and Williams the importance of becoming better distributors, coupled with the members of the team’s supporting cast around those two accepting their roles.

“We put a lot of pressure on Kendric and DeAndre to make the right plays and allow those guys to be comfortable on the floor,” Hardaway said. “... And it almost looks like (the role players) are saying, ‘All right, I’m gonna let the game come to me. Instead of going out and trying to get 12, 13, 14 points, I’m just gonna play the game the right way.’”

But the Tigers understand that none of the strides they’ve made will matter unless they put it together on the court against some of the AAC’s better teams.

Of their nine remaining games, five are against teams currently in the top five of the league’s standings.

Sitting squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble with a 17-5 overall record, they’ll have to show evidence of the progress they’ve made behind the scenes.

And it’ll start with a game that they have no shortage of motivation to win.

“There’s definitely a revenge factor,” Williams said. “We already know what they do; they know what we do. We’ve just gotta go in and take care of business.”