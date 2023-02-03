ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers' New Year's Day loss to Tulane fires quest for 'revenge'

By Parth Upadhyaya
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02AOqk_0kbrZM5G00

The memories of New Year’s Day are still etched in Penny Hardaway’s mind.

It was then when the fifth-year coach’s University of Memphis squad fell to Tulane in its second game of AAC play — a contest in which the Tigers underperformed perhaps even more so than the seven-point loss suggests.

The outing had those watching along confused as to what happened to the group that went 10-3 through its non-conference slate and, at times, looked to be one of the better teams in the country.

But the Tigers have since rallied to win six of their past seven games and look to be hitting their stride heading into the final nine games of the season. And at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, they’ll have a chance to show how far they’ve come when the Green Wave visits FedExForum for a rematch.

“We’re a totally different team from when we played them the first time around, as far as offensively and defensively,” Hardaway told reporters Friday, Feb. 3.

Perhaps it was the way in which Tulane beat Memphis that served as the blueprint for how the Tigers have evolved since then.

The Green Wave used a balanced offensive attack that allowed it to tally 21 assists and have four players finish with double-digit points. It forced the Tigers to guard every inch of the court.

Meanwhile, Memphis' offense was stagnant for much of that contest. The duo of Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams accounted for 50 of their team’s 89 points, while no other player had more than eight points.

“We were holding onto the ball too long,” Hardaway said of the Tigers’ offensive struggles in the early stretch of conference play. “Everybody was trying to do too much. Everybody was still trying to be the guy to kind of show their worth. But when we win, everybody wins. Everybody understands now that sharing of the ball is the best way we’re gonna win.”

In the past four games in particular, Memphis has had four players finish in double-figure scoring twice and three crack the 10-point mark the other two times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11piDR_0kbrZM5G00

Memphis Tigers guard Keonté Kennedy (1) dunks during NCAA basketball between Memphis vs Tulsa at the Reynolds Center on Jan. 29, 2023. (Joey Johnson/Special to The Daily Memphian file)

Keonté Kennedy has averaged 13.5 points per game in that span to cement himself as the Tigers’ third scoring option behind Davis (who averages 21.3 points per game on the season) and Williams (16.7).

The redshirt senior guard has shot 55% from 3 in the past four contests, too, filling a void Hardaway and Co. desperately needed.

“I’m just being myself,” Kennedy said Friday. “Continuing to be a hard worker, keep putting the work in. … (My teammates) believed in me the whole time. I just had to display it.”

Williams called Tulane’s offense “a well-oiled machine” when he thought back on what allowed Memphis to have such trouble defensively against the Green Wave in the teams’ first matchup.

Hardaway believes the Tigers have since become that, too.

It’s a result that, in Hardaway’s mind, has come from him and his staff emphasizing to Davis and Williams the importance of becoming better distributors, coupled with the members of the team’s supporting cast around those two accepting their roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oGWb_0kbrZM5G00

“We put a lot of pressure on Kendric (Davis) and DeAndre (Williams) to make the right plays and allow those guys to be comfortable on the floor,” coach Penny Hardaway told reporters Friday, Feb. 4. (Joey Johnson/Special to The Daily Memphian file)

“We put a lot of pressure on Kendric and DeAndre to make the right plays and allow those guys to be comfortable on the floor,” Hardaway said. “... And it almost looks like (the role players) are saying, ‘All right, I’m gonna let the game come to me. Instead of going out and trying to get 12, 13, 14 points, I’m just gonna play the game the right way.’”

But the Tigers understand that none of the strides they’ve made will matter unless they put it together on the court against some of the AAC’s better teams.

Of their nine remaining games, five are against teams currently in the top five of the league’s standings.

Sitting squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble with a 17-5 overall record, they’ll have to show evidence of the progress they’ve made behind the scenes.

And it’ll start with a game that they have no shortage of motivation to win.

“There’s definitely a revenge factor,” Williams said. “We already know what they do; they know what we do. We’ve just gotta go in and take care of business.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis wrestling legend Jerry Lawler is recovering after having a stroke at his home in Fort Myers, Florida. Lawler, 73, has undergone surgery and is recovering at a Florida hospital. Lawler celebrated his 50th anniversary in the wrestling ring back in 2020. His storied career includes...
FORT MYERS, FL
WREG

Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University says she is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
Evan Crosby

7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a Month

Memphis, TN. - While the cost of living in Memphis is 14% lower than the national average, renting an apartment in the city can still be pricey for residents who typically earn less on average than their counterparts in other cities.
MEMPHIS, TN
mprnews.org

Two Black Minnesota police chiefs on what went wrong with policing in Memphis

Mourners gathered last week in Memphis, Tenn. to remember Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was fiercely beaten by police officers. His death has renewed calls for police reform nationally and in Minnesota, at a time when public confidence in police continues to drop and some police departments struggle to retain officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly crash in SE Memphis kills one, injures two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is dead and two other people were injured in a crash early Sunday in Southeast Memphis. MPD responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Sunday and one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were injured in the crash, but they are listed in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department talked a suicidal person off the I-40 Bridge. Officers responded to a suicidal person on the edge of the I-40 Bridge on Feb 2. Police say when they arrived, the individual was standing on the outside ledge. One of the officers then...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in West Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in West Memphis on Sunday. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting call on the 2900 block of S.L. Henry shortly before 3 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead on Sunday after a shooting in Whitehaven. Police arrived on the scene of the 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive in response to a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. MPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Herenton says he’s running for Memphis mayor again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A familiar face in Memphis politics announced Monday he is joining the crowded field running for Memphis mayor this year. “We need proven leadership,” said Willie Herenton in a video on his Facebook page. Herenton, 82, previously served as Memphis mayor from 1992 until he stepped down after five re-elections in 2009. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

‘If we don’t get it! Shut it down!’

On the bed of a pickup truck parked in the protest-blocked intersection of Poplar Ave. and Danny Thomas Blvd., L.J. Abraham was gazing westward toward the heart of Downtown Memphis when asked what she was thinking at that very moment. “That I hope this applies the pressure that needs to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Lansing Daily

Barber Shot Fatally While Cutting Hair: Police

A barber who had just became a father for the second time was shot dead while cutting hair last weekend, according to police in Tennessee. Darwin Hill, 29, was on a house call in southeast Memphis when he was shot at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21. Detectives said Hill and a woman had … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in North Memphis Saturday night. MPD responded to a shots fired call on the 3500 block of Kruger Road around 9:30 p.m. Police located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Memphis Police said they are now investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy