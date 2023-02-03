Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man says he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in a cryptocurrency scam. On Friday, LPD said a 56-year-old man reported a fraud to police, explaining that he’d been communicating with a stranger since early December. According...
KSNB Local4
‘Incredible teamwork’: First responders rescue man from icy pond in Otoe County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several first responders rescued a man who was trapped in an icy pond in Otoe County for nearly 45 minutes on Sunday. Syracuse Rescue Service Chief Tim Wilson said they got a report of a man who fell though the ice around 4:30 p.m. The rescue service, along with Syracuse Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a farm pond near Syracuse.
KSNB Local4
Huskers claim three event titles against Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team claimed three event titles against Iowa Monday night. Kinsey Davis claimed the vault title with a 9.850, Emma Spence finished in first on uneven bars with a 9.825 while Sophia McClelland notched a 9.925 on balance beam for the event title. Despite claiming three event titles, the Huskers fell to Iowa, 195.300-196.475.
KSNB Local4
University of Nebraska President names UNL chancellor search advisory committee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced on Monday that he has appointed a 16-member committee of students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members to help guide the search for the next chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The search committee will be chaired by Tiffany Heng-Moss,...
KSNB Local4
Allred named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s Silas Allred claimed his first Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honor of his career, when the conference announced its award winners on Tuesday afternoon. The Anderson, Ind., native recorded two pins this past weekend. On Friday against #21 Illinois, he helped secure the Husker...
KSNB Local4
Huskers outlast Wildcats for Big Ten road win, 78-66
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points to lead four Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska built a 22-point second-half lead before holding on for a 78-66 win at Northwestern on Monday night. Alexis Markowski notched her 11th double-double of the season with 11 points and 10...
