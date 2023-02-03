LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several first responders rescued a man who was trapped in an icy pond in Otoe County for nearly 45 minutes on Sunday. Syracuse Rescue Service Chief Tim Wilson said they got a report of a man who fell though the ice around 4:30 p.m. The rescue service, along with Syracuse Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a farm pond near Syracuse.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO