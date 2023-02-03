Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
Ilja Dragunov makes his surprise return NXT
After securing a win over Apolo Crews at NXT Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes was riding high. He and Trick Williams walked down to the ring to sing their praises, and it looked like the duo were preparing for a one-way ticket to wrestle Bron Breakker… at least until JD McDonagh walked down to the ring […] The post Ilja Dragunov makes his surprise return NXT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seth Rollins shouts out his mentor, WWE GOAT John Cena
Though he isn’t currently an active member of the WWE roster, there’s still a ton of love for John Cena in the RAW, the SmackDown, and even the NXT locker room. Need proof? Look no further than Seth Rollins’ recent appearance at the WWE 2k23 launch party, where he complimented Cena for being not only his mentor but called him the GOAT of the promotion in an interview with PW Insider.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Why Quavo, Offset fought backstage before Takeoff tribute
The bad blood between Migos’ rappers Quavo and Offset spilled into the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Just moments before Quavo was set to perform his song “Without You” as a tribute to the late Takeoff during the show, emotions between the two boiled over backstage into a physical fight, according to TMZ. […] The post Why Quavo, Offset fought backstage before Takeoff tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dax Harwood was in a dark place after FTR-Young Bucks I
In 2020, there wasn’t a more hotly anticipated match in AEW than the Young Bucks versus FTR. Finally, after years of anticipation, the two best tag teams in the world, at least according to general consensus, would finally take the ring to see who were the real top guys, and the fans both at home and in attendance at Full Gear 2020 would get to see if their specific styles of in-ring work would mesh together like peanut butter and chocolate or oil and water.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0