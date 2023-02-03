Read full article on original website
Accenture, UKG Partners with Ardent Health Services to Transform Workforce Management
– Accenture, UKG and Ardent Health Services announced a collaboration to help Ardent Health Services improve workforce visibility and agility across its network of 30 hospitals and 200 sites of care. – Ardent is using technology to transform its workforce operations and empower frontline talent with more flexible scheduling solutions...
Edifecs and VirtualHealth Partner to Automate Prior Authorization
– Today, Edifecs and VirtualHealth, a medical management company, announced a new partnership automated prior authorization to VirtualHealth’s HELIOS® platform for healthcare payer and provider clients. – The Edifecs solution will automate and optimize the prior authorization process across HELIOS to significantly reduce the administrative burden, alleviate friction...
Simple HealthKit Raises $8M to Transform Health Diagnostics and Follow-Up Care
– Simple HealthKit raises $8M in Series A funding led by Initialized Capital to address health inequity with the first human-centric, end-to-end healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care for all. – The Series A round also included participation from seed investors Kleiner Perkins, Kapor Capital...
6 Healthcare Trends Impacting Medical Practices in 2023
– AdvancedMD, a provider of cloud healthcare software for independent medical, mental health, and physical therapy practices, announced today the top six healthcare trends that will have the biggest impact on physicians and medical offices in 2023. – These trends are based on aggregated, anonymous user data from the more...
Solve.Care and EarthID Sign to Power Decentralized & Multi-faceted ID for Healthcare
Solve.Care & EarthID have announced a collaboration to employ blockchain technology to decentralize ID data and provide verification of credentials to create a powerful ID management system to be put in the hand on individuals. The collaboration will enable individuals to aggregate all their multi-faceted data related to their identity...
Ushur Lands $50M for Customer Experience Automation Platform
- Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), has raised a $50M Series C funding round led by Third Point Ventures with participation from existing investors Iron Pillar, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Pentland Ventures. The company plans to use the funding to expand Ushur’s experience automation portfolio,...
Why Prioritizing Patient Experience Is Essential for Small Healthcare Practices
Rising inflation and a looming recession are causing small healthcare practices to tighten their belts and eliminate unnecessary costs. Still, too many healthcare leaders are divesting where it may end up hurting them in the long run: digital solutions. Digitization and automation can be a lifeline for healthcare practices. Staffing...
Why Researchers Should Explore New Apps of Machine Learning
As the amount of real-world data (RWD) in the pharmaceutical industry continues to grow, so does the usage of machine learning (ML) to analyze that data and gain insights. In fact, in a recent survey, 95% of life sciences executives said they expect to utilize ML in the next few years to generate real-world evidence (RWE) from this data.
5 Must-Have Features for AI Platforms in RCM
A healthy, stable revenue cycle is crucial to every healthcare organization’s success. However, managing the revenue cycle takes experienced coders, complete documentation, and timely resolution of denials. Administrative processes account for about 30% of U.S. healthcare costs, which means that all areas of a patient encounter, from check-in to...
ShiftMed Raises $200M to Expand Nurse Staffing Marketplace
– Today ShiftMed, one of the largest W-2 healthcare workforce management platforms, announced $200M in funding led by Panoramic Ventures with participation from Blue Heron Capital and Audacious Capital. – ShiftMed plans to use the latest round of funding to help solve healthcare workforce issues across a variety of care...
TytoCare and Overlake Partner to Expand Virtual Care Offerings
– Virtual care company TytoCare has partnered with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, a nonprofit regional medical center offering a full range of advanced medical services to the Puget Sound region, to enhance their virtual care offerings. – Overlake Clinics is introducing the TytoHome device into its Concierge Care medical...
Health IT M&A: KLAS Reveals Vendors Learning to Mitigate Negative Impact
– Since KLAS’ last report on M&A activity, there have been several notable vendor mergers and acquisitions affecting the healthcare IT landscape, and many healthcare organizations have needed to navigate the resulting disruptions. – This report provides an update on how customer satisfaction has been affected by recent health...
How Digital Health Technology Can Combat Elderly Abuse
One of the most difficult types of abuse to identify has always been elderly abuse. This is the segment of the population that is the most segregated because many just aren’t as mobile as they once were. So very many elderly people don’t drive anymore or have developed mobility issues that prevent them from venturing out in public much. For whatever reason, they aren’t as social as other segments of the population, and thus, it becomes extremely difficult to identify elderly abuse. However, thanks to digital health technology, new innovations are now available to help seniors learn to identify abuse while providing them with a means to self-report being victimized.
Develop, Partner, Acquire or Avoid – Where’s Investment for Digital Pathology Headed in 2023?
News of Fujifilm’s recent acquisition of software provider Inspirata’s digital pathology assets was met with much interest last month, following on from robust industry debate at Global Engage’s Digital Pathology and AI Congress: Europe a few weeks prior. Their discussions centered around the progress of the market and its inevitable future developments.
Disclo Raises $5M for Health Disclosures & Accommodation Management Platform
Today, Disclo announced a $5M seed round led by General Catalyst to help employers maintain compliance by tracking, managing, and reporting on health disclosure + accommodation requests in the workplace. – Disclo acts as a third-party verifier, authenticating that a disability is legitimate and that the appropriate accommodation is required,...
KLAS Report Reveals Key Challenges from Provider Organizations
– In September 2022, KLAS hosted the sixth annual Digital Health Investment Symposium (DHIS). Executives from healthcare provider organizations, HIT companies, investors, and innovators came together to collaborate on important developments in healthcare technology. – Drawing on insights from a pre-summit survey as well as insights shared at the summit...
Israel HMO Enables Patients to Contact Doctors Via WhatsApp
– Clalit Health Services, the largest HMO in Israel eases the burden on customer service teams, allowing members to communicate directly with their HMO through WhatsApp and social media. – Clalit members in Israel. Clalit members can now contact the clinic and doctors via WhatsApp – to schedule appointments, send...
Wildflower Health & HTC Launch Statewide Value-Based Maternity Care Model in NJ
– Today, Wildflower Health and the Healthcare Transformation Consortium (HTC), a collaborative of independent health systems in New Jersey, announced a new partnership to launch a value-based maternity care initiative. The collaborative, which is powered by Wildflower Health, aims to serve as a national blueprint for approaches to closing maternal care gaps and improving equity.
M&A: Accenture Acquires Life Sciences Consulting Firm Bionest
– Today, Accenture announced it has acquired Bionest, a strategy and consulting firm dedicated to addressing complex strategic decisions for leading biopharma organizations across innovative areas of science including precision medicine and diagnostics, oncology, cell & gene therapy (CGT), and rare diseases. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. –...
2023’s Biggest Pharma Cybersecurity Threats to Watch
Due to the recent growth of the pharmaceutical industry, the value of highly-sensitive data stored in pharmaceutical systems and the degree of the potential damage that cyberattacks on the industry can cause, it is safe to say that pharma could be one of the most targeted industries by cybercriminals in 2023. Ransomware, phishing attacks, business applications and third-party vendors will be some of the biggest threats to this key vertical as we approach the new year.
