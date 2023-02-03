ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskies avenge early season loss to Rochester Century

By By STEPHEN MCDANIEL
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
In the second game of the Owatonna boys basketball team’s season, the Huskies fell 65-48 on the road to the Rochester Century Panthers. On Thursday night, the Huskies got their chance at redemption and came away with a 69-56 win to improve to 13-4 overall and 10-3 in conference play.

Owatonna had an efficient night shooting the ball after shooting 50% from the field and 57.1% from beyond the arc to take a 32-24 lead over Rochester Century going into halftime.

The Panthers came out of halftime and started cutting into the Huskies’ lead, but once senior guard Ayden Walter was able to find senior forward Jason Klecker down low for an easy basket, the Huskies went on a run to extend their lead back into double-digits and forcing a Century timeout.

Despite some early misses from Owatonna, it ended up shooting 62.5% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc to outscore Century 37-32 in the second half for the 13-point victory.

Collin Vick led Owatonna as its leader in points, rebounds, assists and steals as the senior guard recorded game-highs 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Blake Burmeister added 15 points, five rebounds and two assists and Klecker finished with 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Rielly Kleeberger added nine points, Ayden Walter added eight points and Nils Gantert and Nolan Ginskey added two points each in the win.

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

