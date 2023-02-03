Read full article on original website
KCBD
Two injured in crash near 50th and Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a passenger car and a motorcyclist in the southbound lanes of Avenue Q near 50th Street. LPD received the call at 3:51 p.m. One person sustained serious injuries and the other sustained minor injuries. First responders...
fox34.com
Utility work affecting Knoxville Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) is currently working to complete a utility line construction project affecting Knoxville Avenue and 42nd Street. LP&L is upgrading electrical facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure. The work will begin on the east end of the 3500 block of 42nd Street and move to the west end of the 3600 block of 42nd Street.
1 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash, South Loop 289 and Interstate 27
Lubbock Police said one person was seriously injured a motorcycle crash Saturday night at 8:46 p.m.
Levelland man jailed, crash during DPS traffic stop, killing 1 person
Arlie Shawn Jordan, 33, of Levelland was arrested by officers with the Texas Department Public Safety and charged with Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. DPS said he was the driver in a deadly crash near Smyer.
KCBD
Family displaced by mobile home fire on Sunday
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal fire departments are fighting a mobile home fire at 5018 North CR 1770 on Sunday afternoon, about a mile north of the intersection between US 84 and Frankford. The call came in around 3 p.m. Lubbock County officials tell us...
fox34.com
Family of Ropes student killed in crash encouraging others to ‘#LiveLikeHunter’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is honoring teenager Hunter Mayhall’s legacy after he was killed in a crash, encouraging others to #LiveLikeHunter. The 18-year-old Ropes student died in a rollover Tuesday morning on an icy Brownfield Highway while on his way to school. Since the crash, the...
KCBD
Lubbock-Cooper student taken into custody
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student was taken into custody by Lubbock-Cooper ISD Police after having ammunition confiscated by a teacher. According to a media release provided by LCISD, at approximately 2:25 p.m., a middle school teacher became aware of a student in possession of ammunition. After confiscating the ammunition, the student fled the building, running away from school property. LCMS and South Elementary activated the Alert protocol, bringing all students inside and all exterior doors shut and locked along with all classrooms.
fox34.com
UMC on cardiac diversion for next two hours
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced they are on a cardiac diversion due to air handlers being down in their cath lab. Due to air handlers in the cath lab being down at this time, we are on a cardiac diversion for any patients that have the potential of needing to go to the cath lab. This should be fixed within the next 2 hours. We will provide updates as our operations come back online.
fox34.com
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse to open at new location Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The popular chain restaurant will be serving Lubbock starting Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. The restaurant closed Saturday to start moving in. Michael Smith with Texas Roadhouse says...
KCBD
Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After deliberating for two hours, a Lubbock jury sentenced Alexander May to 10 years of probation following his manslaughter conviction. His sentencing comes after the jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before finding him guilty of manslaughter on February 3 for killing Jonathan Pesqueda in a wrong-way crash in 2017.
fox34.com
‘The kid that included everyone:’ Lubbock-Cooper dedicates bench to honor student killed in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary honored its late student Conrad Thomlinson Tuesday afternoon, dedicating a bench to the 4th grader who was killed in a crash. The 9-year-old died in a wreck in August at the intersection of 114th and Indiana. Conrad’s mother, Joni Smith, 44, died at the hospital.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial begins today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Opening statements begin today in the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels. He is accused of killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. in October 2017. Full story here: Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer. Driver arrested...
6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In
So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
fox34.com
Special ceremony honoring pilot of space shuttle Columbia held at Commander William McCool Academy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Willie McCool, a Coronado high school graduate, was one of seven astronauts on the STS-107 mission that ended catastrophically 16 minutes prior to its scheduled landing upon re-entry, killing all 7 crew members. The Lubbock ISD magnet campus named in his memory honored his legacy Monday morning.
Fresh on the Market: $2 Million Lubbock Mansion with Private Gym, Pool, and More
There are only a handful of Lubbock homes that are valued at over $1 million, and this is one of them. In fact, it is actually the most expensive home for currently listed in Lubbock according to Zillow.com. It is a custom build located off of 82nd Street and Frankford Ave in Regal Park.
fox34.com
Winter says, “Wait just a minute”
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pleasant spring-like weather graced the South Plains area yesterday afternoon. We are getting a reminder, however, that we are not yet in Spring. Lubbock yesterday hit 78° degrees. Twenty degrees above the average and just three degrees shy of the record for February 6. With the mostly sunny sky and light wind late in the afternoon, it was a nice respite from the cold spells during the last two weeks.
fox34.com
Daniels trial day 2: Testimony outlines events leading up to deadly shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Feb. 6 marks the beginning of the capital murder trial for Hollis Daniels III. The now-24-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Jurors heard opening arguments discussing the Oct. 2017 shooting Monday morning. Daniels submitted a guilty plea to the...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Lubbock Pet Owners: Beware This Cruel And Costly New Scam
A friend of mine's pet recently went missing. It happens at least once or twice to most people, and it can happen to anyone. It's a stressful and emotionally charged situation, which means the absolute garbage people will come out from under their stinky pile to try to take advantage of a good-hearted person. And this makes me really angry, of course.
