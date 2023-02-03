Read full article on original website
Related
TripleBlind Taps Mayo Clinic Platform To De-Identify Patient Data
– TripleBlind, an automated, real-time data de-identification company has expanded its relationship with Mayo Clinic Platform. – For the first time in healthcare, the use of TripleBlind’s Privacy Builder software will enable healthcare systems, via Mayo Clinic Platform, to strategically collaborate on developing the next generation of digital healthcare solutions within secure environments.
Memora Health & Virtua Health Partner to Streamline Patient Experience
– Memora Health, an intelligent platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management partners with Virtua Health, the largest health system in South Jersey, to streamline care delivery and improve the patient experience. – The partnership will leverage Memora’s clinical intelligence platform across specialties to automate clinicians’ routine care...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
How Digital Health Technology Can Combat Elderly Abuse
One of the most difficult types of abuse to identify has always been elderly abuse. This is the segment of the population that is the most segregated because many just aren’t as mobile as they once were. So very many elderly people don’t drive anymore or have developed mobility issues that prevent them from venturing out in public much. For whatever reason, they aren’t as social as other segments of the population, and thus, it becomes extremely difficult to identify elderly abuse. However, thanks to digital health technology, new innovations are now available to help seniors learn to identify abuse while providing them with a means to self-report being victimized.
Accenture, UKG Partners with Ardent Health Services to Transform Workforce Management
– Accenture, UKG and Ardent Health Services announced a collaboration to help Ardent Health Services improve workforce visibility and agility across its network of 30 hospitals and 200 sites of care. – Ardent is using technology to transform its workforce operations and empower frontline talent with more flexible scheduling solutions...
Why Prioritizing Patient Experience Is Essential for Small Healthcare Practices
Rising inflation and a looming recession are causing small healthcare practices to tighten their belts and eliminate unnecessary costs. Still, too many healthcare leaders are divesting where it may end up hurting them in the long run: digital solutions. Digitization and automation can be a lifeline for healthcare practices. Staffing...
Simple HealthKit Raises $8M to Transform Health Diagnostics and Follow-Up Care
– Simple HealthKit raises $8M in Series A funding led by Initialized Capital to address health inequity with the first human-centric, end-to-end healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, treatment and follow-up care for all. – The Series A round also included participation from seed investors Kleiner Perkins, Kapor Capital...
Disclo Raises $5M for Health Disclosures & Accommodation Management Platform
Today, Disclo announced a $5M seed round led by General Catalyst to help employers maintain compliance by tracking, managing, and reporting on health disclosure + accommodation requests in the workplace. – Disclo acts as a third-party verifier, authenticating that a disability is legitimate and that the appropriate accommodation is required,...
Opioid Use Disorders Cost U.S. Hospitals More than $95B Annually
– Based on prevalence estimates from PINC AI™ data during 2017-2022, an estimated 66 million emergency department (ED) outpatient visits and 760,000 inpatient admissions in the U.S. annually are for patients with the diagnosis of opioid use disorders (OUDs). – Patients with an OUD diagnosis had 32.5 percent higher...
Patient Experience Impacted as More Healthcare Workers Consider Leaving Their Jobs
– Healthcare ranked last for employee satisfaction with pay compared to 27 other industries studied, according to the 2023 Healthcare Experience Trends Report from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM). – The report also found that healthcare employees had lower scores than other industry employees across the core pillars of employee experience –...
TytoCare and Overlake Partner to Expand Virtual Care Offerings
– Virtual care company TytoCare has partnered with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, a nonprofit regional medical center offering a full range of advanced medical services to the Puget Sound region, to enhance their virtual care offerings. – Overlake Clinics is introducing the TytoHome device into its Concierge Care medical...
Solve.Care and EarthID Sign to Power Decentralized & Multi-faceted ID for Healthcare
Solve.Care & EarthID have announced a collaboration to employ blockchain technology to decentralize ID data and provide verification of credentials to create a powerful ID management system to be put in the hand on individuals. The collaboration will enable individuals to aggregate all their multi-faceted data related to their identity...
ShiftMed Raises $200M to Expand Nurse Staffing Marketplace
– Today ShiftMed, one of the largest W-2 healthcare workforce management platforms, announced $200M in funding led by Panoramic Ventures with participation from Blue Heron Capital and Audacious Capital. – ShiftMed plans to use the latest round of funding to help solve healthcare workforce issues across a variety of care...
Edifecs and VirtualHealth Partner to Automate Prior Authorization
– Today, Edifecs and VirtualHealth, a medical management company, announced a new partnership automated prior authorization to VirtualHealth’s HELIOS® platform for healthcare payer and provider clients. – The Edifecs solution will automate and optimize the prior authorization process across HELIOS to significantly reduce the administrative burden, alleviate friction...
5 Must-Have Features for AI Platforms in RCM
A healthy, stable revenue cycle is crucial to every healthcare organization’s success. However, managing the revenue cycle takes experienced coders, complete documentation, and timely resolution of denials. Administrative processes account for about 30% of U.S. healthcare costs, which means that all areas of a patient encounter, from check-in to...
KLAS Report Reveals Key Challenges from Provider Organizations
– In September 2022, KLAS hosted the sixth annual Digital Health Investment Symposium (DHIS). Executives from healthcare provider organizations, HIT companies, investors, and innovators came together to collaborate on important developments in healthcare technology. – Drawing on insights from a pre-summit survey as well as insights shared at the summit...
Develop, Partner, Acquire or Avoid – Where’s Investment for Digital Pathology Headed in 2023?
News of Fujifilm’s recent acquisition of software provider Inspirata’s digital pathology assets was met with much interest last month, following on from robust industry debate at Global Engage’s Digital Pathology and AI Congress: Europe a few weeks prior. Their discussions centered around the progress of the market and its inevitable future developments.
Ushur Lands $50M for Customer Experience Automation Platform
- Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), has raised a $50M Series C funding round led by Third Point Ventures with participation from existing investors Iron Pillar, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Pentland Ventures. The company plans to use the funding to expand Ushur’s experience automation portfolio,...
The New “Front Door” to Healthcare Can Only Open Fully with True Interoperability
Some people think of retail pharmacists as standing behind the counter bottling pills, answering insurance questions, or discussing side effects with a customer. But the COVID pandemic fundamentally changed the role of the neighborhood pharmacist, from primarily dispensing medication to increasingly being the source of urgent and primary care for patients. With the successful administration of more than 300 million COVID vaccinations, an ongoing doctor shortage, and healthcare deserts in large parts of the country, the need for this transformation has never been more evident.
Metaverse Operating Room Simulates Surgery on Cleft Lip & Palate
– Smile Train and BioDigital launched the first-ever cleft surgery virtual reality (VR) platform experience at the IMSH Conference in Orlando, Florida. – The platform utilizes a “metaverse operating room” to simulate surgery on cleft lip and palate, a common birth condition that occurs when a baby’s lip or mouth does not form properly during pregnancy. The condition can cause difficulty with breathing, eating and speaking. If left untreated, a cleft lip or palate can be fatal.
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0