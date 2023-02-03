ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbc15.com

Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office seeks info in 2020 Devil's Lake murder

BARABOO, Wis. -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office once again asked the public for information relating to a 2020 murder at Devil's Lake State Park. Investigators have look into over 100 tips and conducted hundreds of interviews in the murder of 24-year-old John Schmutzer. Schmutzer was found dead at Devil's Lake State Park in October 2020.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

None injured in fire at Pardeeville home

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. -- Firefighters in Pardeeville and seven other departments were put into action Friday night. Crews were called to a home near Highway P just after 9 p.m. for a report of a chimney fire. Smoke and fire could be seen.
PARDEEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect accused of attacking man at Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested after a confrontation at a hotel on Madison’s east side Monday evening in which he allegedly attacked another man. The Madison Police Dept. reported officers were first called to the Motel 6, near East Towne Mall, around 6:40 p.m. after learning the suspect was allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Richland County man accused of stealing gun, shooting at house

SYLVAN, Wis. -- Deputies in Richland County arrested a man Sunday after they said he stole a gun from a truck and shot at a house. Richland County Sheriff's officials said the shooting was first reported at around 2:20 a.m. at a home in Sylvan. Deputies found multiple bullet holes in the side of the house and spent shell casings were found in the driveway.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Arrest in Richland County For Shots Fired

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s department were called for a report of a man who had stolen a handgun out of a truck, fired several rounds into the side of a residential home, and then left the scene at approximately 2:20 AM in Sylvan Township in Richland County on Sunday. Deputies arrived at the scene and located several bullet holes in the side of the residence as well as several spent shell casings near the driveway. A woman stated that she and the suspect got into a verbal domestic argument and the suspect threatened to shoot another person who he knew was located inside the residence. The suspect then proceeded to shoot several rounds into the side of the residence. The suspect, Michael Krueger was later apprehended by the Westby Police Department. Krueger is currently in the Richland County Jail awaiting a bail hearing. He is being charged with 1st Degree Attempted Reckless Homicide, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Theft of a Firearm, Criminal Damage to Property, and Disorderly Conduct by use of a Dangerous Weapon. No injuries were reported.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Sheriff: Suspect fires into home during domestic dispute

WESTBY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Westby man is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly firing several bullets into a Richland Co. home over the weekend. According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in a domestic relationship with the suspect told deputies they were arguing early Sunday morning and he threatened to shoot another man who was inside the Sylvan Township home. After that, the suspect fired multiple shots into side of the house using a gun he stole from a truck, the Sheriff’s Office’s report alleged.
WESTBY, WI
nbc15.com

Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County

A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Wisconsin sturgeon spearing season to open Saturday

MADISON, Wis. -- It's almost time to grab your spear and head up to Lake Winnebago. Wisconsin's sturgeon spearing season opens on Saturday, the Department of Natural Resources announced. The season will run for a maximum of 16 days, depending on the water clarity of the Upriver Lakes and Lake Winnebago or when harvest caps are met.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

PHMDC: At least 10 people overdosed in the past 36 hours

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane Co. health officials are warning of a recent spike in overdoses in the past day-and-a-half. In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reported that at least ten people in the county have overdosed in that time and one person died.
MADISON, WI
wtaq.com

Female inmate dies in Rock County jail

JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
ROCK COUNTY, WI

