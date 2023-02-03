Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Related
nbc15.com
Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
Channel 3000
Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office seeks info in 2020 Devil's Lake murder
BARABOO, Wis. -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office once again asked the public for information relating to a 2020 murder at Devil's Lake State Park. Investigators have look into over 100 tips and conducted hundreds of interviews in the murder of 24-year-old John Schmutzer. Schmutzer was found dead at Devil's Lake State Park in October 2020.
nbc15.com
67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.
Channel 3000
Police presence near Memorial High School on Friday caused by accidental shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police said an accidental shooting prompted a large law enforcement presence near Jefferson Middle School and Memorial High School Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the Lussier Community Education Center, located just north of the schools, at around 5:15 p.m.
Channel 3000
None injured in fire at Pardeeville home
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. -- Firefighters in Pardeeville and seven other departments were put into action Friday night. Crews were called to a home near Highway P just after 9 p.m. for a report of a chimney fire. Smoke and fire could be seen.
Channel 3000
Dane Co. Sheriff's Office warn against check theft as local losses exceed $300K
MADISON, Wis. -- Dane County Sheriff's officials warned local businesses to guard against check theft Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office is reportedly investigating multiple check thefts with losses potentially exceeding $300,000. Officials said the suspects copied payroll checks and cashed them.
Channel 3000
Man arrested on bench warrant, additional charges after incident in grocery store parking lot
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say they arrested a man on an outstanding warrant who was reportedly throwing things at parked cars Sunday morning. The department says officers were called to the Woodman's on the city's east side just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday after getting several calls from people reporting a man who was acting "out of control."
Channel 3000
Freedom Inc. holds protest after no charges filed against deputy in fatal shooting
MADISON, Wis. – Supporters of a man who was shot and killed by a Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy in Windsor last fall once again called for justice for Quantaze Campbell on the steps of the Dane County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. Just days after the District Attorney’s office said...
nbc15.com
Suspect accused of attacking man at Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested after a confrontation at a hotel on Madison’s east side Monday evening in which he allegedly attacked another man. The Madison Police Dept. reported officers were first called to the Motel 6, near East Towne Mall, around 6:40 p.m. after learning the suspect was allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.
Channel 3000
Richland County man accused of stealing gun, shooting at house
SYLVAN, Wis. -- Deputies in Richland County arrested a man Sunday after they said he stole a gun from a truck and shot at a house. Richland County Sheriff's officials said the shooting was first reported at around 2:20 a.m. at a home in Sylvan. Deputies found multiple bullet holes in the side of the house and spent shell casings were found in the driveway.
x1071.com
Arrest in Richland County For Shots Fired
Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s department were called for a report of a man who had stolen a handgun out of a truck, fired several rounds into the side of a residential home, and then left the scene at approximately 2:20 AM in Sylvan Township in Richland County on Sunday. Deputies arrived at the scene and located several bullet holes in the side of the residence as well as several spent shell casings near the driveway. A woman stated that she and the suspect got into a verbal domestic argument and the suspect threatened to shoot another person who he knew was located inside the residence. The suspect then proceeded to shoot several rounds into the side of the residence. The suspect, Michael Krueger was later apprehended by the Westby Police Department. Krueger is currently in the Richland County Jail awaiting a bail hearing. He is being charged with 1st Degree Attempted Reckless Homicide, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Theft of a Firearm, Criminal Damage to Property, and Disorderly Conduct by use of a Dangerous Weapon. No injuries were reported.
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Suspect fires into home during domestic dispute
WESTBY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Westby man is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly firing several bullets into a Richland Co. home over the weekend. According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in a domestic relationship with the suspect told deputies they were arguing early Sunday morning and he threatened to shoot another man who was inside the Sylvan Township home. After that, the suspect fired multiple shots into side of the house using a gun he stole from a truck, the Sheriff’s Office’s report alleged.
Channel 3000
'Without that, we would definitely be a food desert': Grand opening of grocery chain a relief for Oregon
OREGON, Wis. -- Two new grocery stores had their grand opening in Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Hy-Vee has opened grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon: something one of those communities was previously in need of replacing.
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
nbc15.com
Person of interest in homicide case on the run after pursuit on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person on interest in a homicide case is on the run after a pursuit on Madison’s east side Sunday. A release by the Madison Police Department said an off-duty officer spotted “a suspect who is wanted for serious, felony crimes” sitting inside of a car near the Panera Bread on East Springs Drive.
x1071.com
Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County
A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
Channel 3000
Wisconsin sturgeon spearing season to open Saturday
MADISON, Wis. -- It's almost time to grab your spear and head up to Lake Winnebago. Wisconsin's sturgeon spearing season opens on Saturday, the Department of Natural Resources announced. The season will run for a maximum of 16 days, depending on the water clarity of the Upriver Lakes and Lake Winnebago or when harvest caps are met.
nbc15.com
PHMDC: At least 10 people overdosed in the past 36 hours
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane Co. health officials are warning of a recent spike in overdoses in the past day-and-a-half. In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reported that at least ten people in the county have overdosed in that time and one person died.
nbc15.com
MPD investigate reports of injured person at Lussier Community Education Center parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say there is no threat to the public after they investigated reports of an injured person in a westside education center parking lot. According to an incident report, police responded around 5:15 p.m. Friday to the Lussier Community Education Center, located at 55 South Gammon Road.
wtaq.com
Female inmate dies in Rock County jail
JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
Comments / 0