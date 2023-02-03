Read full article on original website
Post Register
Idaho Fish and Game announces new Director
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Fish and Game announces new Director. "The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has extended an offer to Jim Fredericks to serve as the new director of Idaho Fish and Game. Fredericks has been a deputy director for Fish and Game since 2021 and is a former fisheries bureau chief."
Post Register
Utah man Googled ‘Gunshot in a house' before murder-suicide
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had done online searches about how loud different guns sound and whether neighbors could hear gunshots five days before the killings, new court records posted online show.
Post Register
2023 water year starts strong, snow survey shows
The 2023 water year is off to a good start in Idaho, State Conservationist Curtis Elke and his team reported in their first snow survey of the year, released Jan. 10. Snowpack through much of Idaho is already halfway to reaching normal peak snowpack conditions, the report states. But, it cautions, “last year serves as a good reminder that continued snowfall is required to reach normal peak snowpack conditions and ensure adequate springtime runoff.”
Post Register
Opinion: Idaho Launch bill is redistribution of Idaho taxpayer money
Bonneville County Republicans (Erickson, Mickelsen, Wheeler) voted in lockstep with all 11 House Democrats. The Idaho Launch bill passed the House Monday. Two hours of debate concluded with the narrow passage of this bill (36-34) and another defeat for constitutional principle and the Idaho taxpayer. The biggest takeaway will be...
Post Register
Update on woman accused of failing to notify police of Michael Vaughan
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Sarah Wondra, the woman accused of failing to notify police of Michael Vaughan's death did not appear in court Monday, February 6th, as scheduled. Wondra is currently being evaluated by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for competency to stand trial. By law, the court has to check in with defendants every 90 days to avoid people being lost in the system while awaiting trial.
