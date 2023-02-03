Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected

A tree fell in Norwalk in the area of Nursery St at Nursery Court. Photo Credit: Facebook/Norwalk, CT Police Department

Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region.

The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.

As Connecticut gets battered by the wind and cold, thousands of people have found themselves without power.

As of around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Eversource was reporting 3,532 customers without power. United Illuminated customers fared better, with the utility provider reporting only 29 customers facing outages at the same time.

Many of the towns with the most outages are in Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Towns with the most outages include:

Waterbury, 437.

Bethany, 307;

Newtown, 284;

Canterbury, 248;

Darien, 248;

Danbury, 230;

Norwalk, 224;

Greenwich, 195

The heavy wind gusts will continue into Friday evening and may grow as powerful as 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero are expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

