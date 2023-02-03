ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

VIDEO: Clovis suspends plastic recycling program

The Alzheimer’s Association is bringing a Dementia Support Group here to Amarillo. VIDEO: New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks. Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services will be hosting an Energy Assistance Fair and offer free tax services.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Sanford water boil notice cancelled

SANFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Sanford has cancelled the water boil notice that went into effect last week. The city says testing shows the water is safe to cook with and drink.
SANFORD, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel

VIDEO: Canyon's Derrek Clements signs national letter of intent to West Texas A&M. Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Botanical Garden’s “That’s Amore” Valentine’s Day Dinner. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: 1 dog dead, house declared total loss after fire in Booker. Updated: 13...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo. Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near the 4600 block of East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 a.m. this morning. Officers found 31-year-old Kendra...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Stream the Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball games here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball games. The games are scheduled for Tuesday, February 7. To stream the girls Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball game at 6 p.m., click here. To stream the boys Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Buffs and Lady Buffs start 2023 campaign 4-0 on opening weekend

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M baseball and softball teams opened their seasons this past weekend on the road both going 4-0. The Buffs hit the ground running this season as all of their games are Lone Star Conference games except for two. WT started their season with a trip to Laredo to face off against the Dustdevils of Texas A&M International. They swept TAMIU in a four-game series, winning Friday’s game 10-1, then Saturday’s games 4-2 and 9-5, and Sunday’s game 17-2 in seven innings.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Bushland Lady Falcons win district title with undefeated record, Lady Dons clinch 3rd in district race

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The girls basketball regular season officially wrapped up on Tuesday. The Palo Duro Lady Dons had a chance to clinch the 3rd seed in the district with a win over Caprock. The Lady Dons got off to a great start, but Caprock quickly climbed back into the game. It came down to the final seconds. Caprock had two chances to take the lead with under 30 seconds to go but missed both. Palo Duro prevailed, 46-43.
BUSHLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy