CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M baseball and softball teams opened their seasons this past weekend on the road both going 4-0. The Buffs hit the ground running this season as all of their games are Lone Star Conference games except for two. WT started their season with a trip to Laredo to face off against the Dustdevils of Texas A&M International. They swept TAMIU in a four-game series, winning Friday’s game 10-1, then Saturday’s games 4-2 and 9-5, and Sunday’s game 17-2 in seven innings.

CANYON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO