theadvocate.com
Sheriff says West Baton Rouge clerk fudged traffic fine records, stole nearly $159,000
A West Baton Rouge Parish traffic court clerk is accused of stealing more than $150,000 from the parish over a two-year period, according to sheriff's office records. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office is also investigating Deputy Traffic Clerk Mandy Miller, who was arrested late last month. According to the sheriff's...
theadvocate.com
Case of Lafayette officer fired over hog-tying incident back before Fire and Police Board Wednesday
After more than two and a half years of back and forth, the case of a Lafayette Police Department officer who was fired by Mayor-President Josh Guillory in July 2020 is going back before the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board on Wednesday. At the board’s monthly meeting,...
Ville Platte City Council member Christina Sam indicted for election fraud
Ville Platte City Councilwoman Christina Sam has been indicted on fraud and forgery charges related to her election, according to the Evangeline Parish District Attorney.
theadvocate.com
Murder trial begins Tuesday in 2019 shooting of 22-year-old on Louisiana Avenue
The murder trial for a Lafayette man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old man at a Louisiana Avenue apartment complex in March 2019 began Tuesday with a review of the physical evidence documented at the scene. Taveon Leary, 23, faces a second-degree murder charge in the March 24, 2019 shooting...
Louisiana man accused of selling fentanyl, meth out of his home
A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs from his home.
KPLC TV
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
theadvocate.com
Court documents reveal new details in 2020 Marigny Circle homicide in Lafayette
Court documents allege the suspect in a 2020 fatal shooting at a Marigny Circle apartment shot the victim while purchasing marijuana, then hid the gun used in the shooting at an acquaintance’s house. On Oct. 13, 2020, 35-year-old Loveless Willis was fatally shot in his apartment in the 100...
kalb.com
Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him. APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January...
Drug investigation in Louisiana leads to multiple arrests
Four people have been arrested following a drug investigation, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
Woman wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette beauty supply store
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need your help identifying a women wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at a hair extensions and beauty supply store. Police say the incident occurred Dec. 23 at the Beauty and Beyond store in the 100 block of Louisiana Avenue. If you can help police identity the woman, […]
kalb.com
APD asking for help identifying Walmart theft suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect seen in the photo above. APD said the suspect is responsible for multiple felony thefts at the Walmart on Coliseum Blvd. from the past four months. If you have any...
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’
Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
Police identify man found dead in ditch in Iberville Parish
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A body was found in a ditch in Iberville Parish on the morning of Friday, Feb. 3, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr. confirmed. The man, later identified as 31-year-old Ervin Labostrie, of St. Gabriel, was discovered unresponsive on Highway 74 near Railroad Avenue, police said.
Police investigating 2 vehicle shooting at each other in Lafayette
Two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 300 block of Willow St., according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.
theadvocate.com
Landowners sue Lafayette for property damage in quick-take land grab
A group of landowners is suing Lafayette Consolidated Government for damages to its property in a quick-take land grab for drainage work that judges ruled was an abuse of the government's powers. Bendel Partnership filed a lawsuit Jan. 31 seeking compensation for damages to the property, including dirt, trees and...
brproud.com
Chase on I-10 with baby in car ends in driver running over own leg
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was apprehended after a chase on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish. The chase started after the suspect allegedly failed to stop when asked by members of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said in...
theadvocate.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
4 corners residents upset with plans for proposed new gas station
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some residents disagree with a proposed plan for a vacant lot on University Avenue at Four Corners. They are asking the Lafayette City Council to reject or hold off on a proposal to build a new convenience store gas station in their neighborhood. The property where the store would be built […]
