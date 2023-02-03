ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Longboat Key residents experience traffic frustrations

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As construction continues on the Gulfstream Avenue Roundabout, Longboat Key is experiencing increased traffic and backups. Town Manager Howard Tipton said it has to do with where the town falls. “We’re downstream from everything so everything that happens over there is a challenge for us,”...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crash causing backup on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash on the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is causing a major backup Tuesday morning. Expect delays. Avoid the bridge if possible.
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, south of 51st Avenue Drive West, at about 9 p.m.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Area River Regatta will feature drone light show

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Area River Area Regatta has announced its first ever drone light show. The free event is happening on the banks of the Manatee River on Sat. Feb. 11. This year’s festivities begin at approximately 10 a.m. will feature several events including high-speed watercraft racing, family-fun interactive activities, and live music.
BRADENTON, FL
Kristen Walters

Massive store chain opens new Florida location

A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Commission replaces Hopes as county administrator

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commission replaced replace Dr. Scott Hopes as county administrator at an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon. The commission named Lee Washington, the county’s director of community and veterans services, as interim administrator in his place. There was no discussion or explanation as to what prompted Hopes’ departure.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

DeSoto County Fair reopens after weekend shooting death

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeSoto County Fair will reopen Tuesday night, three days after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed, fair officials announced. “In hopes of being able to provide some positivity to our community we will reopen with our normal schedule February 7, 2023 at 5 p.m.,” the association said in a statement.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy