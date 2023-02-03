Read full article on original website
Longboat Key residents experience traffic frustrations
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As construction continues on the Gulfstream Avenue Roundabout, Longboat Key is experiencing increased traffic and backups. Town Manager Howard Tipton said it has to do with where the town falls. “We’re downstream from everything so everything that happens over there is a challenge for us,”...
Crash causing backup on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash on the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is causing a major backup Tuesday morning. Expect delays. Avoid the bridge if possible.
Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, south of 51st Avenue Drive West, at about 9 p.m.
Bradenton Area River Regatta will feature drone light show
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Area River Area Regatta has announced its first ever drone light show. The free event is happening on the banks of the Manatee River on Sat. Feb. 11. This year’s festivities begin at approximately 10 a.m. will feature several events including high-speed watercraft racing, family-fun interactive activities, and live music.
Bradenton man dies after being struck by oncoming cars on US 41
A man has died after he was struck by oncoming cars while attempting to cross the road on Monday night.
Lakeland steakhouse closes after catching fire overnight
A well-known Lakeland steakhouse has suffered "extensive damage" due to a fire overnight.
'Significant' bomb threat forced evacuation at a Manatee County high school
Officials said that students at Parrish Community High School were taken to a safe place while law enforcement investigated.
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
Manatee County Commission replaces Hopes as county administrator
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commission replaced replace Dr. Scott Hopes as county administrator at an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon. The commission named Lee Washington, the county’s director of community and veterans services, as interim administrator in his place. There was no discussion or explanation as to what prompted Hopes’ departure.
47-Year-Old Tampa Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On Orient Road And Hillsborough Ave
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 3:40 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue in a car when at the intersection of Orient Road, she turned
New Chick-fil-A to open in Polk County this week
A new Chick-fil-A is set to open in Bartow this week.
'We are going to find you': HCSO makes over 150 traffic stops relating to illegal street racing
TAMPA, Fla. — Several people face charges in connection with illegal street racing after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it made more than 150 traffic stops over the weekend during Operation Takeback. Over the course of nine hours, Hillsborough deputies wrote 60 citations, issued 114 warnings and...
Drunk woman drives through active Pasco County police investigation, police say
A woman accused of driving through an active police investigation was charged with DUI, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
Tampa woman killed after car hits tractor-trailer, catches on fire
A Tampa woman died early Tuesday morning after getting into a crash with a tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
1 dead in New Tampa apartment shooting, deputies say
Investigators with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in New Tampa.
DeSoto County Fair reopens after weekend shooting death
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeSoto County Fair will reopen Tuesday night, three days after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed, fair officials announced. “In hopes of being able to provide some positivity to our community we will reopen with our normal schedule February 7, 2023 at 5 p.m.,” the association said in a statement.
St. Pete detectives try to identify drivers who shot into crowd, wounding 3
St. Petersburg detectives are searching for two drivers believed to be involved with a parking lot shooting over the weekend.
Tampa man struck, killed; suspect on the run, FHP says
A 30-year-old Tampa man was struck and killed Sunday evening in what authorities described as a hit and run along CR-587 in Hernando County.
Sheriff: Suspect Identified In Tampa Shell Gas Station Carjacking Homicide
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified the man responsible for the homicide that occurred at the shell gas station on 6605 east Dr. Martin Luther King on Saturday, February 4, 2022. According to deputies, on Saturday, shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies
1 dead after overnight shooting at New Tampa apartment complex
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found shot to death at an apartment complex overnight.
