Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
New Jersey’s New State Park Will Be Made Up Of Nine Amazing Miles Of Abandoned Railroad Tracks
New Jersey is home to some fantastic state parks, and lush green areas and forests to visit. However, a newly proposed state park has my inner train enthusiast chugging with excitement. Interestingly enough, this proposed state park's main goal is to actually make parts of the state more accessible to...
Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best
Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?. I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats....
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 8-Mile Trail In New Jersey Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
New Jersey might be a densely populated, highly urban state, but that doesn’t mean it lacks stunning natural havens where you can get away from it all. One of those is Abram S. Hewitt State Forest in West Milford, a relaxing escape into the woods with an amazing underrated trail in New Jersey. Bearfort Ridge and Surprise Lake Loop is an eight-mile trail that’s considered moderately difficult, and it will take you past beautiful scenery to an incredible overlook of one of the state’s most beautiful bodies of water. The trail is accessible during all times of the year, and can be explored in under four hours. Whether you’re there for spotting wildlife, taking photographs, or just having a leisurely day hike, this hidden gem of a hike is a wilderness adventure you won’t soon forget.
Plan to blast rocks on Delaware River scenic byway makes little sense | Letter
In a desperate bid for federal funding, the New Jersey Department of Transportation is proposing a landscape-altering project along Route 29, a Scenic Byway within the Lower Delaware Wild & Scenic River corridor. According to NJDOT, the area is in imminent danger of falling rocks, posing a danger to traffic...
Atlantic City Councilman: ‘End Homeless Living Under Boardwalk’
George Tibbitt, Atlantic City Councilman-at-Large is calling for an end to providing those living under the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey with food, blankets, clothing and other services. In a live, on-air appearance this morning with us on Townsquare Media, Tibbitt dropped the gauntlet and directly attributed the homeless...
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NYC migrant crisis to cost city $4.2 billion by next year: report
The border crisis may cost New York City an estimated $4.2 billion by the middle of 2024, an internal memo from New York City Office of Management and Budget says.
New York City residents torn over efforts to shelter migrants: ‘We’re not even helping our own people'
New Yorkers share whether the city has prioritized migrants over the homeless as illegal immigrants protest outside the luxury hotel refusing to relocate.
NJ residents warned — don’t fall for crazy ‘pig butchering’ scams
⚫ Don’t become a victim of a dangerous “pig butchering” scam. ⚫ The NJ Bureau of Securities is cracking down on fraudulent cybersecurity investments. ⚫ NJ residents are lured into bogus online relationships then ripped off. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is urging Garden State residents...
Massachusetts woman finds frozen shark washed up on Cape Cod beach
A large, partially frozen porbeagle shark was found washed ashore a Cape Cod beach following a record-breaking cold snap that plunged the Northeast to sub-zero temperatures.
New Jersey Globe
N.J. chief justice halts civil, divorce trials in six counties due to judicial shortages
Sending a strong message to Gov. Phil Murphy and state senators, the chief justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court suspended civil and matrimonial trials in six New Jersey counties because of the high number of judicial vacancies. Stuart Rabner, the chief justice, said that courts in Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon,...
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In New Jersey Where Every Order Comes With Free Pizza Bread
Northfield is a quiet town not far from the Jersey Shore, off the waters of Lakes Bay – and it’s home to what might be the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey. Ventura’s Offshore Cafe is a casual establishment that still keeps the old ways – including the beloved tradition of the free appetizer. The management team here goes beyond the standard bread basket and invites you to kick off your meal with an indulgent treat that will have you tempted to fill up before your food even arrives. But don’t go overboard – everything else on the menu is just as good! One thing’s for sure – Ventura’s Offshore Cafe has been a popular dinner spot in Northfield for a long time, and they don’t look to be changing what works any time soon.
Multiple New Jersey businesses charged for credit card surcharge without notice
As inflation continues to cripple the average New Jerseyan, business owners are also suffering. Many business owners have resorted to charging credit card surcharges in order to maintain slimming profit margins. In New Jersey, such charges are legal, but only if the business warns the customer of the surcharge prior to the purchase. Today, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that four businesses throughout the state have been issued notices of violation for either not accepting cash or for charging a credit card surcharge without properly notifying consumers. “Merchants in New Jersey must give consumers the option to pay The post Multiple New Jersey businesses charged for credit card surcharge without notice appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey does have one of the tiniest towns in America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. In many ways the Garden State is the very definition of "two pounds of bologna in a one-pound bag", and for good reason.
tapinto.net
New Jersey State Forest Fire Service Announces Prescribed Burning for Feb 6
Today, Feb. 6, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burning operations in the following areas;. Burlington County – Manchester Twp. – Manchester Wildlife Management Area. Burlington County – Shamong Township - Wharton State Forest. Burlington County – Washington Twp. – Private Property...
roi-nj.com
First Black woman-owned cannabis dispensary opens in South Jersey
Suzan Nickelson, a dedicated leader in the New Jersey cannabis scene who has been working to open her medical dispensary, Holistic Solutions, for the past five years, on Monday announced the dispensary passed all inspections and has received state approval to open. Located at 451 White Horse Pike, Atco, the...
Murphy’s SUVs should bring home the bacon | Letters
With food prices near record highs, New Jersey just announced that due to the end of a federal program, February will be the last month households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency benefits made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taxpayers were also just informed that...
basketballinsiders.com
New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned
Smoking could soon be totally banned from Atlantic City’s casinos as New Jersey’s lawmakers meet on February 13th to discuss the proposal. New Jersey has outlawed indoor smoking since 2006, but a specific law allows smoking in up to 25% of a casino floor. The issue remains contentious,...
