Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rock 104.1

NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 8-Mile Trail In New Jersey Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

New Jersey might be a densely populated, highly urban state, but that doesn’t mean it lacks stunning natural havens where you can get away from it all. One of those is Abram S. Hewitt State Forest in West Milford, a relaxing escape into the woods with an amazing underrated trail in New Jersey. Bearfort Ridge and Surprise Lake Loop is an eight-mile trail that’s considered moderately difficult, and it will take you past beautiful scenery to an incredible overlook of one of the state’s most beautiful bodies of water. The trail is accessible during all times of the year, and can be explored in under four hours. Whether you’re there for spotting wildlife, taking photographs, or just having a leisurely day hike, this hidden gem of a hike is a wilderness adventure you won’t soon forget.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

N.J. chief justice halts civil, divorce trials in six counties due to judicial shortages

Sending a strong message to Gov. Phil Murphy and state senators, the chief justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court suspended civil and matrimonial trials in six New Jersey counties because of the high number of judicial vacancies. Stuart Rabner, the chief justice, said that courts in Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon,...
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In New Jersey Where Every Order Comes With Free Pizza Bread

Northfield is a quiet town not far from the Jersey Shore, off the waters of Lakes Bay – and it’s home to what might be the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey. Ventura’s Offshore Cafe is a casual establishment that still keeps the old ways – including the beloved tradition of the free appetizer. The management team here goes beyond the standard bread basket and invites you to kick off your meal with an indulgent treat that will have you tempted to fill up before your food even arrives. But don’t go overboard – everything else on the menu is just as good! One thing’s for sure – Ventura’s Offshore Cafe has been a popular dinner spot in Northfield for a long time, and they don’t look to be changing what works any time soon.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Shore News Network

Multiple New Jersey businesses charged for credit card surcharge without notice

As inflation continues to cripple the average New Jerseyan, business owners are also suffering. Many business owners have resorted to charging credit card surcharges in order to maintain slimming profit margins. In New Jersey, such charges are legal, but only if the business warns the customer of the surcharge prior to the purchase. Today, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that four businesses throughout the state have been issued notices of violation for either not accepting cash or for charging a credit card surcharge without properly notifying consumers. “Merchants in New Jersey must give consumers the option to pay The post Multiple New Jersey businesses charged for credit card surcharge without notice appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
roi-nj.com

First Black woman-owned cannabis dispensary opens in South Jersey

Suzan Nickelson, a dedicated leader in the New Jersey cannabis scene who has been working to open her medical dispensary, Holistic Solutions, for the past five years, on Monday announced the dispensary passed all inspections and has received state approval to open. Located at 451 White Horse Pike, Atco, the...
WATERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy’s SUVs should bring home the bacon | Letters

With food prices near record highs, New Jersey just announced that due to the end of a federal program, February will be the last month households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency benefits made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taxpayers were also just informed that...
NEW JERSEY STATE
basketballinsiders.com

New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos could soon see smoking banned

Smoking could soon be totally banned from Atlantic City’s casinos as New Jersey’s lawmakers meet on February 13th to discuss the proposal. New Jersey has outlawed indoor smoking since 2006, but a specific law allows smoking in up to 25% of a casino floor. The issue remains contentious,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
