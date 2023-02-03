Read full article on original website
Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Future Is Reportedly Uncertain, Matthew McConaughey in Talks for Spin-Off
Could Kevin Costner's time at the ranch be coming to an end?. Reports were published by Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, and Variety today, all suggesting that Costner's time as the lead in Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone may be concluding due to scheduling conflicts with the actor. Also according to those reports, Matthew McConaughey may be in talks for a potential Yellowstone spin-off that would include characters from the flagship show.
Dexter and Billions Spin-Offs on the Way as Showtime Adopts Yellowstone Franchise Model
It looks like Showtime is chasing a Yellowstone-style franchise hit of its own, with the network greenlighting several spinoffs of both Dexter and Billions. The news was first reported by Wall Street Journal today and later formally announced by Showtime. It's given a straight-to-series order to Dexter: Origins, executive produced by longtime Dexter mainstay Clyde Phillips.
FAST X - Official Fast & Furious Legacy Trailer
Take a look back at Fast & Furious ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more. A trailer for Fast X will be released on February 10, 2023.
God of War TV Adaptation To Retain Game Values But Also Expand Upon Them According to Sony Pictures TV Studios President
For the fans that do not know, late last year we got one of the most exciting announcements from Amazon. It seems that another iconic PlayStation franchise is going to be adapted into a TV series, and that is none other than God of War. God of War: Ragnarök has enjoyed immense popularity since it release and has managed to sell over 11 million units, fans are surely excited to see Kratos and Atreus on the big screen.
The Last of Us Episode 4: TV Show vs Game Comparison
Watch our The Last of Us Episode 4 show vs game comparison video! HBO's TLOU Episode 4 is here, and like TLOU Premiere episode, there are plenty of similarities to spot when comparing the game to The Last of Us TV show. From Ellie and Joel cracking jokes in Bill's car, to the ambush with the injured man, and Ellie saving Joel, here's how TLOU game, developed by Naughty Dog, and TLOU TV show compare. Beware of spoilers ahead for The Last of Us series!
The Flash: Season 9 Premiere Review - "Wednesday Ever After"
The Flash: Season 9 premieres on The CW on February 8. The Flash may be kicking off its ninth and final season, but fans will find not a lot has changed for Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen and his friends. The Season 9 premiere dabbles in familiar themes and a very well-worn Flash storytelling trope, and along the way shows us just how little Barry has actually evolved over the course of nine years. But even though it feels like we’re the ones stuck in a time loop seeing the same thing over and over, this episode proves there’s still at least some entertainment value to be found in watching our hero run through familiar obstacles once more.
A Space for the Unbound - Official Accolades Trailer
Get another look at A Space for the Unbound in this latest trailer for the slice-of-life adventure game, available now on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A demo is available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam. A Space for the...
Marvel’s Wolverine Reportedly Arriving in 2025; Spider-Man 2 Cast Tease Venom’s Introduction to the PlayStation Franchise
While every PlayStation fanatic is paying attention towards Insomniac Games' upcoming title in the sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man, fans might want to look past the horizon for one of its future outings. Last year, the studio dropped a bombshell by confirming the development of a PlayStation Wolverine title. While we...
Constantine 2: Warner Bros. Confirms Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Still Happening
Despite the big DC Studios reset from James Gunn and Peter Safran, Warner Bros. has confirmed that the Keanu Reeves-led Constantine 2 is still in the works. As reported by EW, the sequel to 2005's Constantine was confirmed to be going ahead in September 2022 with Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman. Goldsman was also said to be writing the screenplay at the time.
The Last of Us Episode 5 Will Drop on Friday Instead of Super Bowl Sunday
The Last of Us has been taking the world by storm, but HBO has decided it would be best to move episode five of the post-apocalyptic series out of the way of Super Bowl Sunday and to instead make it available to all subscribers on Friday, February 10. HBO shared...
Consecration: Exclusive Clip
In Consecration, after the suspicious death of her brother, a priest, Grace (Jena Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened. Once there, she uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about her own past. The horror-thriller is directed by Christopher Smith (Black Death). The cast also includes Danny Huston, Dame Janet Suzman, and Thoren Ferguson. Consecration opens in theaters on February 10, 2023, from IFC Films and Shudder.
DC Returns to the World of Injustice in Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent
Superman's son Jon Kent is spinning out into a new DC Comics series called Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, but there's a big piece of the story DC hasn't revealed until now. The series will feature Jon crossing over into the Injustice: Gods Among Us universe. Adventures of Superman is...
Ashes: Preview the First Great Graphic Novel of 2023
We're barely a month into 2023, and already there's a clear contender for the best graphic novel of the year. The book in question is Ashes, which is written and illustrated by Álvaro Ortiz and published by Top Shelf Productions. Ahead of the February 7 release of Ashes, IGN...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Adds Much Requested Fast Travel Feature
EA's Respawn Entertainment has listened to fan feedback and added the much requested fast travel feature to its upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As reported by Games Radar, director Stig Asmussen told Play Magazine that Respawn is implementing more ways to travel around Jedi: Survivor's worlds by including both fast travel and rideable mounts.
How to Watch The Flash Season 9 - Where to Stream Episodes Online
The final season of The Flash has arrived with the first new episode arriving tomorrow. The 9th season of The Flash marks the end of the Arrowverse as we know it, but with James Gunn's DCU beginning in 2023, it's also a new beginning for DC shows in general. If...
The Best Spider-Man Action Figures
Spider-Man is one of those characters that's loved by kids and adults. Whether you grew up enjoying the comics (or still do), were introduced to him through one of the many Spider-Man films that have come out over the years, or even took on the role yourself in Marvel's Spider-Man game or Marvel's Midnight Suns, he's sure to have made an appearance somewhere in your life.
Quantumania's Stature Explained: How Ant-Man's Daughter Became a Young Avenger
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off the MCU’s Phase 5 with several major introductions. Not only will we see the big screen debuts of both Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror and the inimitable MODOK, but Quantumania is also the first time we’ll see Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie become a superhero. Whether you call her Stature or Stinger, another Young Avenger has emerged in the MCU.
Resident Evil: Death Island Is a New CG-Animated Film Releasing This Summer
Resident Evil: Death Island is a brand-new CG-animated film set to be released in Summer 2023, and IGN has the exclusive teaser trailer for the sequel to Resident Evil: Vendetta that stars Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield, and more. While we don't have an exact release date, the first details...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Disney Plus' Best Ever Marvel Movie Premiere
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had the best-ever Disney+ premiere of any Marvel movie released on the streaming service to date. The Black Panther sequel set a new record after premiering on Disney+ on February 1. According to Variety, Disney has shared that Wakanda Forever became the most-watched Marvel movie premiere on the streaming service globally, based on hours streamed in its first five days.
LEGO Lord of the Rings Rivendell Set Announced
LEGO has announced a new set based on The Lord of the Rings. It’s a massive Rivendell set comprised of 6,167 pieces. The set will be available exclusively at the LEGO Store with a price tag of $499.99. It’s set to release March 5 for LEGO Store VIP members and March 8 for everyone else. You can sign up to become a VIP member here for free. No preorders are available, so you’ll have to visit the LEGO Store the day it goes on sale to place an order.
