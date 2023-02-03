ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Girls Basketball: Woodbridge Overpowers Iselin JFK, 73-42

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

WOODBRIDGE, NJ -- After leading by four points and halftime, the Woodbridge girls basketball team erupted for 31 points in the third quarter and pulled away for a 73-42 victory over JFK of Iselin on Thursday.

Angel Smith scored 23 points to pace for Barrons in double digits. Izzy Reyes finished with 15 points for Woodbridge (12-8), which outscore the Mustangs, 31-11, in the third quarter to open a 60-34 lead.

Amaya Green collected 14 points and Aviva Palms deposited 13 points for Woodbridge.

Sidney deVoogd of JFK (6-15) totaled 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots. Paula Antunes had 18 points, five rebounds and four steals in the loss.

Prior to the game, on Senior Night, Woodbridge honored a trio of 12th-grade players: Amber Miltenberg, Amaya Green and Izzy Reyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxmPL_0kbrYmsF00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Piscataway HS girls hoops advance in GMCT, wrestling falls in state tourney

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- There was some good news and not so good news surrounding Piscataway High School athletics on Monday. The good news was the girls basketball team won its initial game in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament while the wrestling team fell as the underdog in the opening round of the state tournament. At home, the 11th-seeded Lady Chiefs took down 22nd-seeded Calvary Christian (Old Bridge), 57-32, in the preliminary round of the GMCT. Alyssa Rice led the way for Piscataway (6-15) with 15 points. She made two 3-pointers while notching six assists with three rebounds. Autumn John also finished with 13...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Girls Basektball Gets to Semis in H/W/S After Defeating Hunterdon Central

SPARTA, NJ – The girls basketball squad moved past Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex County tournament 41-32. Bailey Chapman put 19 points on the board with 13 successful foul shots and two from inside the paint. Mason Munier added 14 with five rebounds.  Malaya Dobbs, Mason Munier and Molly Chapman all contributed to the win. With their top scorer, Ally Sweeney temporarily sidelined due to injury the Spartan bench is showing their depth as they move to the semifinal round of the tri-county tournament. Sparta girls have a record of 14-6 and will travel to New Providence on Tuesday.  They host Pope John on Thursday at 7 p.m. and the H/W/S semis are scheduled for the Sparta home court against Voorhees at 12:45.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Overwhelms Winslow, 114-46

DJ Wagner led the charge against Winslow High School on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated, 114-46, in the second round of the Camden County boys basketball tournament. It was the 10th straight win for Camden, bringing its record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points from the 2,000 career-points mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home. After that, Camden will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 a.m.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

RHS Wrestling Coach Inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame

RANDOLPH, NJ- Retired Randolph High School Coach and beloved Health and Physical Education teacher Mike Suk was inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Prior to beginning his career as a Coach, he had an illustrious personal career as both an elite high school and collegiate athlete. As a student at Somerville High School, he earned 8 varsity letters in Football, Wrestling, and Track; captaining all three teams. At Somerville he earned the Sam Yohn Award as the Outstanding Male Athlete his senior year. He then took his athletic talent and leadership skills to Glassboro State...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Super Bowl Opening Night

PHOENIX — I am in Arizona with five other St. Bonaventure University students — Tom Seipp, Tyler Smith, Carter Raymond, Jonny Walker and Steven Stutz — to attend Super Bowl LVII Media Week for WSBU 88.3 FM "The Buzz". It's the second consecutive year and the fifth overall that the station is represented on Radio Row. After a travel day Sunday, we headed downtown to the Phoenix Convention Center on Monday morning to begin a week of NFL content.  Much like last year, the first day was very quiet. Although there were more stations broadcasting compared to Monday last year, very few guests were in sight.  We completed...
PHOENIX, AZ
TAPinto.net

East Hanover Knights of Columbus to Host 'Wives Appreciation Night'

EAST HANOVER, NJ - On Saturday, February 11th, the East Hanover Knights of Columbus will be hosting a 'Wives Appreciation Night' at the Hanover Manor. The event will begin at 7pm and will include salad, buffet dinner and desert, along with beer and wine. Every lady in attendance will receive a rose. Music will be provided by Neil Dankman.   The cost of the event is $85.  You can get tickets by reaching out to Frank DeMaio at frankdemaio@optonline.net.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

There were five New Jersey Powerball players who took home $50,000 apiece in the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, state Lottery officials said. Five tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #38078, 111 Union Ave., East...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Mourning Death of 8th Grader Shawn Hackett, Memorial Plans Announced

HAMILTON, NJ -- Hamilton Township is mourning the loss of Grice Middle School eighth grader -- Shawn Hackett -- who passed away suddenly last week. Principal Dwayne Walker said in a letter to the community that Shawn passed away as a result of an accident while on a family vacation adding that "all of us are grieving this tragic loss."  The school had made a crisis intervention team made up of Grice guidance counselors, district guidance staff, and the Mercer County Traumatic Loss Coalition (TLC) available to students. "An increased level of individual and group counseling services has been made available to our school community....
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

First African-American Students at WOHS Fondly Remembered

The history of West Orange High School dates to 1893 when the first high school class graduated from the St. Mark's School on Main Street. A historical roadside marker placed by the Downtown West Orange Alliance now marks that location at 80 Main Street. Prior to 1893 West Orange students wishing to continue their education beyond 8th grade attended high school in Orange and paid tuition. Prior to occupying the first building for a new high school that opened on Gaston Street in 1898 West Orange High School graduated its first black student. The distinction goes to Anna Easter Brown. She...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ

A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey. Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials. The $1 million winner matched all five...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Tesla Driver’s Steering Wheel Falls Off

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Talk about a really wild ride! Five days after buying an expensive new Tesla Model Y SUV, area resident Prerak Patel had its steering wheel pop off in his hands as he drove along busy Route 1. Patel, his wife Neha, and their children were heading home from shopping at Woodbridge Center on Sunday, Jan.29 when their new luxury Tesla’s steering wheel snapped, dangling in his lap by a bunch of wires. In a series of Twitter posts (@preneh24) Prerak and Neha Patel detailed the “horrific incident.” That includes getting slapped with an insulting $103.96 repair bill from their Princeton...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy