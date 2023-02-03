Girls Basketball: Woodbridge Overpowers Iselin JFK, 73-42

WOODBRIDGE, NJ -- After leading by four points and halftime, the Woodbridge girls basketball team erupted for 31 points in the third quarter and pulled away for a 73-42 victory over JFK of Iselin on Thursday.

Angel Smith scored 23 points to pace for Barrons in double digits. Izzy Reyes finished with 15 points for Woodbridge (12-8), which outscore the Mustangs, 31-11, in the third quarter to open a 60-34 lead.

Amaya Green collected 14 points and Aviva Palms deposited 13 points for Woodbridge.

Sidney deVoogd of JFK (6-15) totaled 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots. Paula Antunes had 18 points, five rebounds and four steals in the loss.

Prior to the game, on Senior Night, Woodbridge honored a trio of 12th-grade players: Amber Miltenberg, Amaya Green and Izzy Reyes.





