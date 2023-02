Pick-Up Truck Veers Off Hillsborough Roadway, Hits Utility Pole

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - The driver of a pick-up truck veered off New Centre Road Thursday afternoon and struck a utility pole, according to Township Police Sgt. Jack Howard.

Police were called to the accident scene at 2:06 p.m., where the truck was overturned on the roadeay alongside a utility pole.

The driver was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/New Brunswick complaining of neck pain. Two passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

A preliminary investigation determined the operator of the vehicle was traveling eastbound on

New Centre Road and lost control of the vehicle, veering off the roadway and striking the pole.

New Centre Road was closed between Roycefield Road and Auten Road for three hours while repairs were made to the utility pole.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

The following agencies responded: Hillsborough Township Police Department, Hillsborough Township Fire Marshal, Hillsborough Fire Station 36. Robert Wood Johnson EMS and Medics, PSE&G.