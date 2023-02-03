ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road

By Jeanne Wall
 4 days ago

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel. First responders are on the scene. There is a request for county support. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.

