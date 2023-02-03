ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trousdale County, TN

Trousdale Turner warden leaves for new position

By Kelly Puente, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
The warden for the state's largest private prison under CoreCivic has taken a new job within the company, officials said.

Martin Frink was named warden at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Trousdale County in May 2021. He was the fifth warden to oversee the facility since it opened in 2016.

Ryan Gustin, a spokesman for the Nashville-based private prison company, in an email Thursday said Frink has taken a "new opportunity at CoreCivic's facility support center" and that an experienced interim warden is now leading. The company on its website listed Vance Laughlin as acting warden.

Prior to joining Trousdale Turner, Frink worked at several other correctional facilities under CoreCivic and spent 17 years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where he started as a correctional officer.

One of the nation's largest private prison systems, CoreCivic has faced an onslaught of lawsuits in recent years alleging that severe understaffing in its prisons has led to violent inmate deaths.

Since its 2016 opening, Trousdale Turner has faced scrutiny from lawmakers and watchdogs. A 2020 audit from the state Comptroller’s Office found that facility was plagued with staffing shortages and gang problems.

Gustin in a statement said CoreCivic operates safe facilities and "is committed to providing high quality, compassionate treatment to all those in our care."

