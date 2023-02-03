Read full article on original website
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez says Southwest rejected her as a flight attendant because of her weight
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, wasn't hired as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant after failing a mandatory weigh-in in 1989. She was 121 pounds but needed to be 115.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Shoppers Are ‘Crying’ About Costco Raising Their Prices On These 5 Popular Items: ‘More Expensive Than Walmart!’
While Costco is often acclaimed by shoppers for its low prices and its ability to sell household items in bulk, some customers are taking to social media, as Eat This, Not That! reports, to express their disappointment with the chain’s alleged price increases. “In our view, people do notice...
Kroger CEO issues warning to shoppers after nationwide shortage forces store to restrict popular food product
KROGER'S CEO has issued a warning to shoppers after a nationwide shortage forced stores to limit the sale of eggs. The price of eggs began to rocket in the US late last year, with shelves left bare following an outbreak of avian flu. Stores like Kroger and Lidl began restricting...
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices: What You Need To Know
Dollar Tree changed its standard price point from $1 to $1.25 in 2022, and there are more changes coming. The Fortune 500 company has also been working on Dollar Tree Plus, a new initiative for...
Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago
McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Costco Members Should Never Do This
The warehouse club has very few rules, but you should take this one very seriously. Costco COST has a very simple business model. It sells memberships in exchange for offering members a low-cost, no-frills shopping experience. People pay in order to access the chain's warehouses. Those membership fees provide a significant portion of the chain's profits, allowing Costco to sell its limited selection of merchandise at a lower markup than...
Eggs aren’t the only price spiking. Here are the grocery prices that have risen the most.
Ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the cost of groceries today. The cost of groceries inflated about 0.2% from November to December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 11.8%. During the initial lockdowns, food producers struggled with a manageable system that would allow […]
Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed
Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
7 Common Drugstore Items To Buy at Dollar Tree Instead
Although you might only think of Dollar Tree as a place to buy party and gift-wrapping supplies on the cheap, the store offers much more, including name-brand drugstore items at cheaper prices than...
One of the biggest problems for plant-based products — people don't know where to find them at the grocery store
Impossible Foods wants its plant-based burgers and sausages next to animal-based meat. But some supermarkets put them in the vegetarian section.
Massive Recall Issued on Popular Household Meat Products
WARNING: Double-check your home and make sure you don't have these products. When is the last time you really looked in your fridge or pantry and noticed what is in there? Having one of these products could potentially be harmful to you and your family. What is the latest recall...
Urgent warning for Kroger shoppers to check their receipts after customer slams order through popular delivery service
A SHOPPER who purchased her groceries through an online service has urgently warned other shoppers to check their receipts. The woman claimed that her Kroger order - placed via Instacart - arrived without some items she paid for and with some curious extra charges. The alleged victim, who wants to...
