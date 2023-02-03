Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Chinese spy balloons under Trump not discovered until after Biden took office
The transiting of three suspected Chinese spy balloons over the continental US during the Trump administration was only discovered after President Joe Biden took office, a senior administration official told CNN on Sunday.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
The CEO of America's second-largest bank is preparing for possible US debt default
Congress is once again bickering about raising the debt ceiling, the amount of money the US government can borrow to pay its bills on time. And that means that Corporate America has to be ready for the worst.
Ex-CIA chief guesses China's message with suspected spy balloon
Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta discusses China's response to a suspected spy balloon being shot down off the East Coast of the US.
Meghan and Harry will be deposed in Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit, judge rules
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday.
SpaceX put a Tesla sportscar into space five years ago. Where is it now?
SpaceX launched a Tesla roadster belonging to company founder and billionaire Elon Musk in 2018, and what's left of the car may still be in orbit today.
5 things to know for Feb. 8: Biden, Earthquake, Spy balloon, Title 42, LeBron James
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Exclusive: US intel assessment documents Chinese spy balloon incident under Trump
A US military intelligence report from last year that focused on China's use of high-altitude balloons mentioned sightings in Hawaii and Florida during the Trump presidency, according to an excerpt of the report reviewed by CNN.
Uber reports 'strongest quarter ever' while the rest of Silicon Valley stalls
Uber on Wednesday reported strong revenue growth in the final three months of last year, defying a slowdown that has pummeled much of the rest of the tech sector.
3 former Twitter executives to testify Wednesday at House hearing over handling of Hunter Biden laptop story
Three former Twitter executives are testifying Wednesday at the House Oversight Committee over Twitter's decision to temporarily suppress a New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden's laptop, in what's set to be the first high-profile hearing for the new Republican majority investigating President Joe Biden's administration and family.
Opinion: The long, strange history of spy balloons
Napoleon's soldiers used them. So did Union troops in the Civil War. Peter Bergen recalls that his father worked in the US Air Force on a project that sent camera-equipped balloons over the Soviet Union. The balloon that floated over the US was not a national security catastrophe, as some Republicans suggested, but a reminder of the espionage threats facing the country, Bergen says.
China refused conversation with US defense secretary following downing of suspected spy balloon
China refused a conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the downing of the suspected Chinese balloon, the Pentagon said in a statement Tuesday.
Spy balloon part of a broader Chinese military surveillance operation, US intel sources say
US intelligence officials believe that the recently recovered Chinese spy balloon is part of an extensive surveillance program run by the Chinese military, according to multiple American officials familiar with the intelligence.
Health experts call for an end to exploitative baby formula milk marketing tactics
Less than half of infants globally are breastfed as recommended, and baby formula is in high demand despite failing to offer the same health and developmental benefits as breast milk, experts say. According to a new report, misleading claims and political influence are to blame.
Why the Chinese balloon crisis could be a defining moment in the new Cold War
The Chinese balloon saga threatens to be a watershed moment in the world's dangerous new superpower rivalry: For the first time, Americans experienced a tangible symbol of the national security challenge from Beijing.
Opinion: What would China have done?
China has accused the US of "an obvious overreaction" after US military jets shot down its suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The history of China's responses to US assets operating in international waters and airspace near mainland China strongly suggests, if the tables were turned, its reaction to a similar scenario would have been precipitous, crude, and escalatory.
Associate of sanctioned Russian oligarch indicted in money laundering scheme
A Russian national was indicted for helping an oligarch evade US sanctions by financing multimillion dollar properties in Manhattan, the Hamptons and Florida -- the latest sign that prosecutors continue to put pressure on wealthy businessmen with ties to the Kremlin.
