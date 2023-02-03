Share your Portland love story for Valentine's Day
Have you found love in Portland? We’d love to hear about it.
This Valentine’s Day, we’re making a map of places where our readers have made memories around the City of Roses. We want to hear about every kind of relationship . Tell us about your meet-cute stories, getting advice from a parent, learning to love yourself... we love love in all its forms. (But do keep it PG, please.)
Fill out this form by Thursday, Feb. 9 for a chance to be featured in our interactive map. We can’t wait to hear your stories.
We’ll go first . If you’ve been looking for a casual place to get to know someone, City Editor Cambrie says the Oregon Zoo has a special place in her heart because it’s where she and her now-husband had their first date . Toucan really bond over the special critters — and walking around helps eliminate any hawkwardness. Welcome to the jungle .
