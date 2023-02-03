ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share your Portland love story for Valentine's Day

We’re looking for love in all the right places.

Graphic by PDXtoday

Have you found love in Portland? We’d love to hear about it.

This Valentine’s Day, we’re making a map of places where our readers have made memories around the City of Roses. We want to hear about
every kind of relationship . Tell us about your meet-cute stories, getting advice from a parent, learning to love yourself... we love love in all its forms. (But do keep it PG, please.)

Fill out this form by Thursday, Feb. 9 for a chance to be featured in our interactive map. We can’t wait to hear your stories.

We’ll go first . If you’ve been looking for a casual place to get to know someone, City Editor Cambrie says the Oregon Zoo
has a special place in her heart because it’s where she and her now-husband had their first date . Toucan really bond over the special critters — and walking around helps eliminate any hawkwardness. Welcome to the jungle .

