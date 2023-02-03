Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire

Friday delivered massive news for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

On3 Sports reported Friday afternoon that Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had been hired to the same position on head coach Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. The move comes just a day after Chris Low of ESPN reported that Rees had emerged as the top candidate to succeed Bill O’Brien .

After being turned down by Washington’s Ryan Grubb , who returned to the Huskies after interviewing with Alabama, Saban made sure that the 30-year-old Rees wouldn’t do the same.

A former Notre Dame quarterback from 2010-13, Rees was hired by former head coach Brian Kelly to coach the quarterbacks. Rees held that role for three seasons before he was eventually promoted to offensive coordinator, a position he had held since the 2020 season. Now, he moves on with the high-pressure Alabama job.

Last season, Notre Dame’s offense averaged 31.8 points/ per game and 5.8 yards/per play.

Rees, who spent the better part of six seasons on Notre Dame’s coaching staff, the last three as offensive coordinator, will now make the move from South Bend down to Tuscaloosa. What the Crimson Tide offense looks like moving forward remains to be seen, but one thing’s for certain, Rees will have plenty of talent to work with going forward.

[ On3 Sports , ESPN ]

