Several huge suitors emerge after Kyrie Irving trade request

It didn’t take long for potential destinations for Kyrie Irving to emerge. Irving, who requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday , has already attracted several huge suitors.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic , “The Los Angeles Lakers , Phoenix Suns , and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for Brooklyn Nets All-Star starter Kyrie Irving.”

In reporting the news of Irving’s trade request, Charania made sure to point out that the Nets have been informed that Irving prefers to move on from the franchise ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. If he isn’t, he’ll leave in free agency.

Chris Haynes, a senior NBA insider for TNT and Bleacher Report , mentioned an interesting possibility. It would presumably prevent Brooklyn’s season from crumbling in the fallout of an Irving trade. The Nets (31-20) currently hold the Eastern’s Conference fourth-best record.

“ Phoenix is viewed as one of the few teams capable of facilitating a deal with Brooklyn that could keep both teams in championship pursuit,” Haynes tweeted .

Kevin Durant stands as a major factor too.

“Among rival teams, there’s far more interest in inquiring on Kevin Durant’s reaction to Kyrie Irving’s trade request and how that may impact KD’s future with the Nets,” Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

It remains to be seen how aggressive teams will be in their pursuit of Irving. But it’s an interesting development that Durant’s status with the Nets is being monitored yet again.

